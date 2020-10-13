713 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 713 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 14 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 105,941 with 3,115 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths were reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Amite2
Hancock1
Harrison1
Lee1
Lowndes1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Rankin1
Tishomingo1
Washington3

1 COVID-19 related deaths occurred on September 25, identified from a death certificate report.

CountyTotal
Adams1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1002415113
Alcorn90112182
Amite38012152
Attala711259020
Benton2804140
Bolivar19597521730
Calhoun57412254
Carroll34312459
Chickasaw786244413
Choctaw198610
Claiborne52316439
Clarke674489125
Clay64220193
Coahoma121134866
Copiah129135706
Covington883253410
De Soto6238757315
Forrest28457617541
Franklin212341
George89616366
Greene42817386
Grenada11753611020
Hancock70127266
Harrison44718025532
Hinds749716745672
Holmes11206010120
Humphreys38816216
Issaquena106300
Itawamba1029248417
Jackson408374858
Jasper6441610
Jefferson25510133
Jefferson Davis3791131
Jones27208118337
Kemper30915409
Lafayette23624212328
Lamar2012373211
Lauderdale225512826174
Lawrence47414262
Leake106539355
Lee32397817936
Leflore15478319246
Lincoln12545314232
Lowndes1693609833
Madison35269223845
Marion915429214
Marshall120923447
Monroe13867217052
Montgomery51523529
Neshoba175410913038
Newton82427399
Noxubee58416204
Oktibbeha19045319331
Panola160835265
Pearl River1023549322
Perry46221207
Pike1303559727
Pontotoc140218161
Prentiss96019483
Quitman407600
Rankin36308417223
Scott120229213
Sharkey27114438
Simpson11564811719
Smith57215548
Stone42414559
Sunflower1544498014
Tallahatchie80924297
Tate1096395013
Tippah80019410
Tishomingo761409626
Tunica51417152
Union1098244611
Walthall619276713
Warren14765311925
Washington24229115935
Wayne959215910
Webster360135211
Wilkinson31819205
Winston794214011
Yalobusha47014357
Yazoo1109337712
Total105,9413,1156,3801,265

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

