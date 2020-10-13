713 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 713 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 14 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 105,941 with 3,115 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths were reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Amite 2 Hancock 1 Harrison 1 Lee 1 Lowndes 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Rankin 1 Tishomingo 1 Washington 3

1 COVID-19 related deaths occurred on September 25, identified from a death certificate report.

County Total Adams 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1002 41 51 13 Alcorn 901 12 18 2 Amite 380 12 15 2 Attala 711 25 90 20 Benton 280 4 14 0 Bolivar 1959 75 217 30 Calhoun 574 12 25 4 Carroll 343 12 45 9 Chickasaw 786 24 44 13 Choctaw 198 6 1 0 Claiborne 523 16 43 9 Clarke 674 48 91 25 Clay 642 20 19 3 Coahoma 1211 34 86 6 Copiah 1291 35 70 6 Covington 883 25 34 10 De Soto 6238 75 73 15 Forrest 2845 76 175 41 Franklin 212 3 4 1 George 896 16 36 6 Greene 428 17 38 6 Grenada 1175 36 110 20 Hancock 701 27 26 6 Harrison 4471 80 255 32 Hinds 7497 167 456 72 Holmes 1120 60 101 20 Humphreys 388 16 21 6 Issaquena 106 3 0 0 Itawamba 1029 24 84 17 Jackson 4083 74 85 8 Jasper 644 16 1 0 Jefferson 255 10 13 3 Jefferson Davis 379 11 3 1 Jones 2720 81 183 37 Kemper 309 15 40 9 Lafayette 2362 42 123 28 Lamar 2012 37 32 11 Lauderdale 2255 128 261 74 Lawrence 474 14 26 2 Leake 1065 39 35 5 Lee 3239 78 179 36 Leflore 1547 83 192 46 Lincoln 1254 53 142 32 Lowndes 1693 60 98 33 Madison 3526 92 238 45 Marion 915 42 92 14 Marshall 1209 23 44 7 Monroe 1386 72 170 52 Montgomery 515 23 52 9 Neshoba 1754 109 130 38 Newton 824 27 39 9 Noxubee 584 16 20 4 Oktibbeha 1904 53 193 31 Panola 1608 35 26 5 Pearl River 1023 54 93 22 Perry 462 21 20 7 Pike 1303 55 97 27 Pontotoc 1402 18 16 1 Prentiss 960 19 48 3 Quitman 407 6 0 0 Rankin 3630 84 172 23 Scott 1202 29 21 3 Sharkey 271 14 43 8 Simpson 1156 48 117 19 Smith 572 15 54 8 Stone 424 14 55 9 Sunflower 1544 49 80 14 Tallahatchie 809 24 29 7 Tate 1096 39 50 13 Tippah 800 19 41 0 Tishomingo 761 40 96 26 Tunica 514 17 15 2 Union 1098 24 46 11 Walthall 619 27 67 13 Warren 1476 53 119 25 Washington 2422 91 159 35 Wayne 959 21 59 10 Webster 360 13 52 11 Wilkinson 318 19 20 5 Winston 794 21 40 11 Yalobusha 470 14 35 7 Yazoo 1109 33 77 12 Total 105,941 3,115 6,380 1,265

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: