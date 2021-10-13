719 new coronavirus cases, 26 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 719 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 26 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 496,851 with 9,900 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams45671198818
Alcorn562310013020
Amite203354579
Attala32998918736
Benton1470384710
Bolivar625914523933
Calhoun277145447
Carroll1670385211
Chickasaw2959676115
Choctaw132926120
Claiborne130537469
Clarke28959413332
Clay305475415
Coahoma411010413813
Copiah44449110414
Covington42669414239
De Soto3177339712426
Forrest1339825128360
Franklin118928415
George489979699
Greene214848576
Grenada368010815632
Hancock76851267215
Harrison3402253053177
Hinds31778621852139
Holmes26628710920
Humphreys128738359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba458410413524
Jackson2428937728441
Jasper327665462
Jefferson94334417
Jefferson Davis17064291
Jones1375924123643
Kemper1412415010
Lafayette844313719956
Lamar104521355612
Lauderdale11933314481107
Lawrence211039272
Leake4072879917
Lee1539823322543
Leflore462114224055
Lincoln541213420540
Lowndes1087318428064
Madison1450727841672
Marion420510616224
Marshall63651326917
Monroe670217319155
Montgomery1788566410
Neshoba660420422860
Newton3808798715
Noxubee184840416
Oktibbeha710712827039
Panola645513010315
Pearl River941023721042
Perry204354249
Pike574915217343
Pontotoc65961018613
Prentiss46408110115
Quitman10572700
Rankin2183438749268
Scott47039811619
Sharkey63920458
Simpson441311616020
Smith262250728
Stone3578648714
Sunflower421410412420
Tallahatchie225051507
Tate45341088019
Tippah46468112014
Tishomingo35549110328
Tunica158439193
Union59379413223
Walthall2174636914
Warren663217517338
Washington735315620341
Wayne4381728013
Webster2015456714
Wilkinson103739256
Winston31269113139
Yalobusha2323478222
Yazoo43678615120
Total496,8519,90011,2692,086

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories