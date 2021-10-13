719 new coronavirus cases, 26 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 719 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 26 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 496,851 with 9,900 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4567 119 88 18 Alcorn 5623 100 130 20 Amite 2033 54 57 9 Attala 3299 89 187 36 Benton 1470 38 47 10 Bolivar 6259 145 239 33 Calhoun 2771 45 44 7 Carroll 1670 38 52 11 Chickasaw 2959 67 61 15 Choctaw 1329 26 12 0 Claiborne 1305 37 46 9 Clarke 2895 94 133 32 Clay 3054 75 41 5 Coahoma 4110 104 138 13 Copiah 4444 91 104 14 Covington 4266 94 142 39 De Soto 31773 397 124 26 Forrest 13398 251 283 60 Franklin 1189 28 41 5 George 4899 79 69 9 Greene 2148 48 57 6 Grenada 3680 108 156 32 Hancock 7685 126 72 15 Harrison 34022 530 531 77 Hinds 31778 621 852 139 Holmes 2662 87 109 20 Humphreys 1287 38 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4584 104 135 24 Jackson 24289 377 284 41 Jasper 3276 65 46 2 Jefferson 943 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1706 42 9 1 Jones 13759 241 236 43 Kemper 1412 41 50 10 Lafayette 8443 137 199 56 Lamar 10452 135 56 12 Lauderdale 11933 314 481 107 Lawrence 2110 39 27 2 Leake 4072 87 99 17 Lee 15398 233 225 43 Leflore 4621 142 240 55 Lincoln 5412 134 205 40 Lowndes 10873 184 280 64 Madison 14507 278 416 72 Marion 4205 106 162 24 Marshall 6365 132 69 17 Monroe 6702 173 191 55 Montgomery 1788 56 64 10 Neshoba 6604 204 228 60 Newton 3808 79 87 15 Noxubee 1848 40 41 6 Oktibbeha 7107 128 270 39 Panola 6455 130 103 15 Pearl River 9410 237 210 42 Perry 2043 54 24 9 Pike 5749 152 173 43 Pontotoc 6596 101 86 13 Prentiss 4640 81 101 15 Quitman 1057 27 0 0 Rankin 21834 387 492 68 Scott 4703 98 116 19 Sharkey 639 20 45 8 Simpson 4413 116 160 20 Smith 2622 50 72 8 Stone 3578 64 87 14 Sunflower 4214 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2250 51 50 7 Tate 4534 108 80 19 Tippah 4646 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3554 91 103 28 Tunica 1584 39 19 3 Union 5937 94 132 23 Walthall 2174 63 69 14 Warren 6632 175 173 38 Washington 7353 156 203 41 Wayne 4381 72 80 13 Webster 2015 45 67 14 Wilkinson 1037 39 25 6 Winston 3126 91 131 39 Yalobusha 2323 47 82 22 Yazoo 4367 86 151 20 Total 496,851 9,900 11,269 2,086

