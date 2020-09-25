722 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 722 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state, along with 20 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 96,032 with 2,894 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Clarke1
Forrest1
Harrison1
Holmes1
Lamar1
Lawrence1
Madison2
Perry1
Pike1
Simpson1
Smith1
Walthall1

7 COVID-19 related death occurred between September 11 and September 24, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Benton1
Hancock1
Newton1
Panola1
Simpson1
Tunica2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams938374813
Alcorn80311182
Amite32910142
Attala659259020
Benton226340
Bolivar18406620426
Calhoun51512254
Carroll31612459
Chickasaw679244413
Choctaw185610
Claiborne46316439
Clarke587467723
Clay59218173
Coahoma115528844
Copiah118433554
Covington82022317
De Soto5565596813
Forrest24787217340
Franklin192341
George77113346
Greene37517386
Grenada10833610520
Hancock5822294
Harrison38537424031
Hinds711015942965
Holmes10965910120
Humphreys37715216
Issaquena104300
Itawamba815218016
Jackson348670777
Jasper5731510
Jefferson2439123
Jefferson Davis3411131
Jones24757918337
Kemper28915399
Lafayette21733912228
Lamar1700352811
Lauderdale204912526073
Lawrence43313262
Leake95338255
Lee27146815730
Leflore14048119045
Lincoln10905314232
Lowndes1569589833
Madison32978823845
Marion85935749
Marshall109517316
Monroe12286816751
Montgomery46120499
Neshoba156610411537
Newton77024398
Noxubee54816204
Oktibbeha17785018931
Panola147129153
Pearl River883537220
Perry42319196
Pike1234519124
Pontotoc126616171
Prentiss85517483
Quitman373500
Rankin32937715918
Scott117427213
Sharkey26613438
Simpson10334610519
Smith53215548
Stone37112478
Sunflower1465467311
Tallahatchie77021296
Tate987373413
Tippah6691760
Tishomingo682389626
Tunica48615132
Union997244611
Walthall600266713
Warren14055011924
Washington22387211823
Wayne900215910
Webster338135211
Wilkinson30518205
Winston738194011
Yalobusha43314357
Yazoo1059306912
Total96,0322,8945,9541,189

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories