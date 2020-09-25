722 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 722 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state, along with 20 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 96,032 with 2,894 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Clarke 1 Forrest 1 Harrison 1 Holmes 1 Lamar 1 Lawrence 1 Madison 2 Perry 1 Pike 1 Simpson 1 Smith 1 Walthall 1

7 COVID-19 related death occurred between September 11 and September 24, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Benton 1 Hancock 1 Newton 1 Panola 1 Simpson 1 Tunica 2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 938 37 48 13 Alcorn 803 11 18 2 Amite 329 10 14 2 Attala 659 25 90 20 Benton 226 3 4 0 Bolivar 1840 66 204 26 Calhoun 515 12 25 4 Carroll 316 12 45 9 Chickasaw 679 24 44 13 Choctaw 185 6 1 0 Claiborne 463 16 43 9 Clarke 587 46 77 23 Clay 592 18 17 3 Coahoma 1155 28 84 4 Copiah 1184 33 55 4 Covington 820 22 31 7 De Soto 5565 59 68 13 Forrest 2478 72 173 40 Franklin 192 3 4 1 George 771 13 34 6 Greene 375 17 38 6 Grenada 1083 36 105 20 Hancock 582 22 9 4 Harrison 3853 74 240 31 Hinds 7110 159 429 65 Holmes 1096 59 101 20 Humphreys 377 15 21 6 Issaquena 104 3 0 0 Itawamba 815 21 80 16 Jackson 3486 70 77 7 Jasper 573 15 1 0 Jefferson 243 9 12 3 Jefferson Davis 341 11 3 1 Jones 2475 79 183 37 Kemper 289 15 39 9 Lafayette 2173 39 122 28 Lamar 1700 35 28 11 Lauderdale 2049 125 260 73 Lawrence 433 13 26 2 Leake 953 38 25 5 Lee 2714 68 157 30 Leflore 1404 81 190 45 Lincoln 1090 53 142 32 Lowndes 1569 58 98 33 Madison 3297 88 238 45 Marion 859 35 74 9 Marshall 1095 17 31 6 Monroe 1228 68 167 51 Montgomery 461 20 49 9 Neshoba 1566 104 115 37 Newton 770 24 39 8 Noxubee 548 16 20 4 Oktibbeha 1778 50 189 31 Panola 1471 29 15 3 Pearl River 883 53 72 20 Perry 423 19 19 6 Pike 1234 51 91 24 Pontotoc 1266 16 17 1 Prentiss 855 17 48 3 Quitman 373 5 0 0 Rankin 3293 77 159 18 Scott 1174 27 21 3 Sharkey 266 13 43 8 Simpson 1033 46 105 19 Smith 532 15 54 8 Stone 371 12 47 8 Sunflower 1465 46 73 11 Tallahatchie 770 21 29 6 Tate 987 37 34 13 Tippah 669 17 6 0 Tishomingo 682 38 96 26 Tunica 486 15 13 2 Union 997 24 46 11 Walthall 600 26 67 13 Warren 1405 50 119 24 Washington 2238 72 118 23 Wayne 900 21 59 10 Webster 338 13 52 11 Wilkinson 305 18 20 5 Winston 738 19 40 11 Yalobusha 433 14 35 7 Yazoo 1059 30 69 12 Total 96,032 2,894 5,954 1,189

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

