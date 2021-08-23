7,249 new coronavirus cases, 56 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 7,249 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 56 additional deaths. The cases were reported between August 20 and August 22.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 413,498 with 8,047 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3872998317
Alcorn43417812920
Amite163846579
Attala27877818736
Benton1223254710
Bolivar545913923733
Calhoun220336366
Carroll1434335110
Chickasaw2482606115
Choctaw102521110
Claiborne117432469
Clarke23668112431
Clay248358415
Coahoma34308813212
Copiah37157210112
Covington36068714239
De Soto2608729711926
Forrest1146918727858
Franklin99726415
George369858619
Greene177239576
Grenada30939215432
Hancock5982937115
Harrison2762536150972
Hinds27729505830137
Holmes23057710620
Humphreys111534349
Issaquena183600
Itawamba36878413524
Jackson1980827526537
Jasper277949442
Jefferson80330417
Jefferson Davis14583791
Jones1133618022743
Kemper123131469
Lafayette724312919055
Lamar9071995412
Lauderdale10012257458102
Lawrence176628272
Leake3476779216
Lee1258318922343
Leflore408913023955
Lincoln461312119840
Lowndes874815726664
Madison1261924240570
Marion34848716024
Marshall52431086515
Monroe532414119155
Montgomery150347549
Neshoba576818420959
Newton3233668715
Noxubee155836376
Oktibbeha595910222736
Panola535211210415
Pearl River700217020440
Perry165242239
Pike451612013637
Pontotoc5131828613
Prentiss36706410015
Quitman9352000
Rankin1870331447265
Scott39708211619
Sharkey56920458
Simpson37369716020
Smith216040688
Stone3009408514
Sunflower38219812420
Tallahatchie200145507
Tate3762898019
Tippah37807412014
Tishomingo27207310227
Tunica131829182
Union49958313223
Walthall1768526913
Warren570813417238
Washington611014219341
Wayne3557547912
Webster1557326212
Wilkinson89433255
Winston26428713039
Yalobusha1952438222
Yazoo38218214920
Total413,4988,04710,8802,031

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

