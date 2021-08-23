7,249 new coronavirus cases, 56 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 7,249 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 56 additional deaths. The cases were reported between August 20 and August 22.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 413,498 with 8,047 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3872 99 83 17 Alcorn 4341 78 129 20 Amite 1638 46 57 9 Attala 2787 78 187 36 Benton 1223 25 47 10 Bolivar 5459 139 237 33 Calhoun 2203 36 36 6 Carroll 1434 33 51 10 Chickasaw 2482 60 61 15 Choctaw 1025 21 11 0 Claiborne 1174 32 46 9 Clarke 2366 81 124 31 Clay 2483 58 41 5 Coahoma 3430 88 132 12 Copiah 3715 72 101 12 Covington 3606 87 142 39 De Soto 26087 297 119 26 Forrest 11469 187 278 58 Franklin 997 26 41 5 George 3698 58 61 9 Greene 1772 39 57 6 Grenada 3093 92 154 32 Hancock 5982 93 71 15 Harrison 27625 361 509 72 Hinds 27729 505 830 137 Holmes 2305 77 106 20 Humphreys 1115 34 34 9 Issaquena 183 6 0 0 Itawamba 3687 84 135 24 Jackson 19808 275 265 37 Jasper 2779 49 44 2 Jefferson 803 30 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1458 37 9 1 Jones 11336 180 227 43 Kemper 1231 31 46 9 Lafayette 7243 129 190 55 Lamar 9071 99 54 12 Lauderdale 10012 257 458 102 Lawrence 1766 28 27 2 Leake 3476 77 92 16 Lee 12583 189 223 43 Leflore 4089 130 239 55 Lincoln 4613 121 198 40 Lowndes 8748 157 266 64 Madison 12619 242 405 70 Marion 3484 87 160 24 Marshall 5243 108 65 15 Monroe 5324 141 191 55 Montgomery 1503 47 54 9 Neshoba 5768 184 209 59 Newton 3233 66 87 15 Noxubee 1558 36 37 6 Oktibbeha 5959 102 227 36 Panola 5352 112 104 15 Pearl River 7002 170 204 40 Perry 1652 42 23 9 Pike 4516 120 136 37 Pontotoc 5131 82 86 13 Prentiss 3670 64 100 15 Quitman 935 20 0 0 Rankin 18703 314 472 65 Scott 3970 82 116 19 Sharkey 569 20 45 8 Simpson 3736 97 160 20 Smith 2160 40 68 8 Stone 3009 40 85 14 Sunflower 3821 98 124 20 Tallahatchie 2001 45 50 7 Tate 3762 89 80 19 Tippah 3780 74 120 14 Tishomingo 2720 73 102 27 Tunica 1318 29 18 2 Union 4995 83 132 23 Walthall 1768 52 69 13 Warren 5708 134 172 38 Washington 6110 142 193 41 Wayne 3557 54 79 12 Webster 1557 32 62 12 Wilkinson 894 33 25 5 Winston 2642 87 130 39 Yalobusha 1952 43 82 22 Yazoo 3821 82 149 20 Total 413,498 8,047 10,880 2,031

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.