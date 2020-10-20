730 new coronavirus cases, 31 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 730 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 31 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 111,322 with 3,202 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-two deaths occurred between August 6 and October 18 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Attala
|1
|Bolivar
|1
|Chickasaw
|1
|Clarke
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Harrison
|2
|Hinds
|1
|Jackson
|3
|Jasper
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Noxubee
|1
|Panola
|1
|Pearl River
|2
|Pike
|1
|Tippah
|1
|Tishomingo
|1
|Warren
|1
9 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between September 18 and October 10, identified from a death certificate report.
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|Bolivar
|1
|De Soto
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Leake
|1
|Madison
|1
|Simpson
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1043
|43
|59
|13
|Alcorn
|960
|12
|18
|2
|Amite
|417
|13
|15
|2
|Attala
|776
|26
|90
|20
|Benton
|315
|4
|14
|0
|Bolivar
|1983
|77
|217
|30
|Calhoun
|614
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|463
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|826
|25
|44
|13
|Choctaw
|203
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|532
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|723
|49
|93
|26
|Clay
|676
|21
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1234
|36
|87
|6
|Copiah
|1350
|36
|71
|7
|Covington
|925
|25
|35
|10
|De Soto
|6701
|78
|80
|16
|Forrest
|2963
|77
|176
|41
|Franklin
|237
|3
|4
|1
|George
|939
|17
|36
|6
|Greene
|455
|18
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1200
|38
|113
|21
|Hancock
|781
|27
|41
|6
|Harrison
|4844
|83
|255
|32
|Hinds
|7796
|173
|463
|76
|Holmes
|1135
|60
|101
|20
|Humphreys
|412
|16
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|106
|3
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1104
|24
|87
|17
|Jackson
|4350
|81
|87
|8
|Jasper
|674
|17
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|270
|10
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|398
|11
|5
|1
|Jones
|2837
|82
|185
|38
|Kemper
|320
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2426
|42
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2171
|38
|39
|11
|Lauderdale
|2376
|131
|261
|74
|Lawrence
|499
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1133
|40
|40
|6
|Lee
|3449
|79
|180
|37
|Leflore
|1607
|87
|193
|47
|Lincoln
|1355
|55
|158
|33
|Lowndes
|1749
|62
|100
|33
|Madison
|3739
|93
|238
|45
|Marion
|929
|42
|92
|14
|Marshall
|1348
|26
|44
|10
|Monroe
|1459
|72
|170
|52
|Montgomery
|529
|23
|52
|9
|Neshoba
|1814
|111
|130
|39
|Newton
|844
|27
|38
|9
|Noxubee
|596
|17
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1958
|54
|193
|31
|Panola
|1663
|37
|53
|7
|Pearl River
|1089
|58
|94
|22
|Perry
|481
|22
|20
|7
|Pike
|1372
|56
|97
|27
|Pontotoc
|1438
|19
|16
|2
|Prentiss
|1026
|19
|48
|3
|Quitman
|414
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|3837
|86
|173
|23
|Scott
|1238
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|278
|14
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1186
|49
|117
|19
|Smith
|583
|16
|54
|8
|Stone
|450
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1576
|49
|83
|14
|Tallahatchie
|818
|25
|29
|7
|Tate
|1132
|39
|51
|13
|Tippah
|859
|21
|60
|0
|Tishomingo
|793
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|522
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1152
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|633
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1527
|55
|122
|26
|Washington
|2521
|97
|159
|38
|Wayne
|987
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|366
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|330
|20
|20
|5
|Winston
|822
|21
|42
|11
|Yalobusha
|493
|14
|40
|7
|Yazoo
|1193
|33
|84
|12
|Total
|111,322
|3,202
|6,538
|1,289
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Some Natchez students and teachers quarantined due to COVID-19
- Mississippi awarded more than $102K in Comprehensive Housing Counseling Grant funds
- New trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 released
- 730 new coronavirus cases, 31 additional deaths in Mississippi
- American Lung Association invites Mississippi schools to join vape-free schools initiative