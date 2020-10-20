730 new coronavirus cases, 31 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 730 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 31 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 111,322 with 3,202 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-two deaths occurred between August 6 and October 18 in the counties below.

County Total Attala 1 Bolivar 1 Chickasaw 1 Clarke 1 Grenada 1 Harrison 2 Hinds 1 Jackson 3 Jasper 1 Leflore 1 Lincoln 1 Noxubee 1 Panola 1 Pearl River 2 Pike 1 Tippah 1 Tishomingo 1 Warren 1

9 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between September 18 and October 10, identified from a death certificate report.

County Total Adams 1 Bolivar 1 De Soto 1 Greene 1 Hinds 1 Lauderdale 1 Leake 1 Madison 1 Simpson 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1043 43 59 13 Alcorn 960 12 18 2 Amite 417 13 15 2 Attala 776 26 90 20 Benton 315 4 14 0 Bolivar 1983 77 217 30 Calhoun 614 12 25 4 Carroll 463 12 45 9 Chickasaw 826 25 44 13 Choctaw 203 6 1 0 Claiborne 532 16 43 9 Clarke 723 49 93 26 Clay 676 21 19 3 Coahoma 1234 36 87 6 Copiah 1350 36 71 7 Covington 925 25 35 10 De Soto 6701 78 80 16 Forrest 2963 77 176 41 Franklin 237 3 4 1 George 939 17 36 6 Greene 455 18 40 6 Grenada 1200 38 113 21 Hancock 781 27 41 6 Harrison 4844 83 255 32 Hinds 7796 173 463 76 Holmes 1135 60 101 20 Humphreys 412 16 21 6 Issaquena 106 3 0 0 Itawamba 1104 24 87 17 Jackson 4350 81 87 8 Jasper 674 17 1 0 Jefferson 270 10 13 3 Jefferson Davis 398 11 5 1 Jones 2837 82 185 38 Kemper 320 15 41 9 Lafayette 2426 42 123 28 Lamar 2171 38 39 11 Lauderdale 2376 131 261 74 Lawrence 499 14 26 2 Leake 1133 40 40 6 Lee 3449 79 180 37 Leflore 1607 87 193 47 Lincoln 1355 55 158 33 Lowndes 1749 62 100 33 Madison 3739 93 238 45 Marion 929 42 92 14 Marshall 1348 26 44 10 Monroe 1459 72 170 52 Montgomery 529 23 52 9 Neshoba 1814 111 130 39 Newton 844 27 38 9 Noxubee 596 17 20 4 Oktibbeha 1958 54 193 31 Panola 1663 37 53 7 Pearl River 1089 58 94 22 Perry 481 22 20 7 Pike 1372 56 97 27 Pontotoc 1438 19 16 2 Prentiss 1026 19 48 3 Quitman 414 6 0 0 Rankin 3837 86 173 23 Scott 1238 29 21 3 Sharkey 278 14 43 8 Simpson 1186 49 117 19 Smith 583 16 54 8 Stone 450 14 55 9 Sunflower 1576 49 83 14 Tallahatchie 818 25 29 7 Tate 1132 39 51 13 Tippah 859 21 60 0 Tishomingo 793 41 96 26 Tunica 522 17 15 2 Union 1152 25 46 11 Walthall 633 27 67 13 Warren 1527 55 122 26 Washington 2521 97 159 38 Wayne 987 21 59 10 Webster 366 13 52 11 Wilkinson 330 20 20 5 Winston 822 21 42 11 Yalobusha 493 14 40 7 Yazoo 1193 33 84 12 Total 111,322 3,202 6,538 1,289

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: