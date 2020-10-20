730 new coronavirus cases, 31 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 730 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 31 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 111,322 with 3,202 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-two deaths occurred between August 6 and October 18 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Attala1
Bolivar1
Chickasaw1
Clarke1
Grenada1
Harrison2
Hinds1
Jackson3
Jasper1
Leflore1
Lincoln1
Noxubee1
Panola1
Pearl River2
Pike1
Tippah1
Tishomingo1
Warren1

9 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between September 18 and October 10, identified from a death certificate report.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Bolivar1
De Soto1
Greene1
Hinds1
Lauderdale1
Leake1
Madison1
Simpson1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1043435913
Alcorn96012182
Amite41713152
Attala776269020
Benton3154140
Bolivar19837721730
Calhoun61412254
Carroll46312459
Chickasaw826254413
Choctaw203610
Claiborne53216439
Clarke723499326
Clay67621193
Coahoma123436876
Copiah135036717
Covington925253510
De Soto6701788016
Forrest29637717641
Franklin237341
George93917366
Greene45518406
Grenada12003811321
Hancock78127416
Harrison48448325532
Hinds779617346376
Holmes11356010120
Humphreys41216216
Issaquena106300
Itawamba1104248717
Jackson435081878
Jasper6741710
Jefferson27010133
Jefferson Davis3981151
Jones28378218538
Kemper32015419
Lafayette24264212328
Lamar2171383911
Lauderdale237613126174
Lawrence49914262
Leake113340406
Lee34497918037
Leflore16078719347
Lincoln13555515833
Lowndes17496210033
Madison37399323845
Marion929429214
Marshall1348264410
Monroe14597217052
Montgomery52923529
Neshoba181411113039
Newton84427389
Noxubee59617204
Oktibbeha19585419331
Panola166337537
Pearl River1089589422
Perry48122207
Pike1372569727
Pontotoc143819162
Prentiss102619483
Quitman414600
Rankin38378617323
Scott123829213
Sharkey27814438
Simpson11864911719
Smith58316548
Stone45014559
Sunflower1576498314
Tallahatchie81825297
Tate1132395113
Tippah85921600
Tishomingo793419626
Tunica52217152
Union1152254611
Walthall633276713
Warren15275512226
Washington25219715938
Wayne987215910
Webster366135211
Wilkinson33020205
Winston822214211
Yalobusha49314407
Yazoo1193338412
Total111,3223,2026,5381,289

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories