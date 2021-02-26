731 new coronavirus cases, 25 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 731 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 25 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 293,542 with 6,638 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2333777215
Alcorn29076013020
Amite110932557
Attala20636917536
Benton933244510
Bolivar459912123231
Calhoun157128364
Carroll117923519
Chickasaw2008516015
Choctaw6951610
Claiborne97929459
Clarke16897112331
Clay178250385
Coahoma27636712911
Copiah2760578111
Covington24827813639
De Soto1960122911324
Forrest715913622651
Franklin75619394
George231145597
Greene127233526
Grenada24627715532
Hancock3416746814
Harrison1656927748365
Hinds18712386806130
Holmes18177010420
Humphreys92427348
Issaquena167600
Itawamba28907213423
Jackson1248321923634
Jasper212744432
Jefferson61927407
Jefferson Davis10123181
Jones791414621941
Kemper89623449
Lafayette571611318755
Lamar5858805313
Lauderdale679822644299
Lawrence119521272
Leake2521718815
Lee967116022241
Leflore336311823752
Lincoln349110018538
Lowndes601413725662
Madison942019636569
Marion25157815824
Marshall4003926415
Monroe398112619055
Montgomery121338549
Neshoba377716720358
Newton2263528715
Noxubee122829356
Oktibbeha44039122236
Panola42839210213
Pearl River413812818735
Perry121434217
Pike29919313234
Pontotoc4080688612
Prentiss2688589915
Quitman7711400
Rankin1263726339261
Scott29286811518
Sharkey48817438
Simpson27277815820
Smith152431658
Stone1718298414
Sunflower31738512120
Tallahatchie170039507
Tate3015748019
Tippah27616511913
Tishomingo21196510227
Tunica98823182
Union39367313123
Walthall1236406913
Warren412211316937
Washington518212919139
Wayne2515416911
Webster1100306111
Wilkinson62226255
Winston22137513039
Yalobusha1435368222
Yazoo28496213918
Total293,5426,63810,3871,946

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

