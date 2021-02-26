731 new coronavirus cases, 25 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 731 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 25 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 293,542 with 6,638 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2333 77 72 15 Alcorn 2907 60 130 20 Amite 1109 32 55 7 Attala 2063 69 175 36 Benton 933 24 45 10 Bolivar 4599 121 232 31 Calhoun 1571 28 36 4 Carroll 1179 23 51 9 Chickasaw 2008 51 60 15 Choctaw 695 16 1 0 Claiborne 979 29 45 9 Clarke 1689 71 123 31 Clay 1782 50 38 5 Coahoma 2763 67 129 11 Copiah 2760 57 81 11 Covington 2482 78 136 39 De Soto 19601 229 113 24 Forrest 7159 136 226 51 Franklin 756 19 39 4 George 2311 45 59 7 Greene 1272 33 52 6 Grenada 2462 77 155 32 Hancock 3416 74 68 14 Harrison 16569 277 483 65 Hinds 18712 386 806 130 Holmes 1817 70 104 20 Humphreys 924 27 34 8 Issaquena 167 6 0 0 Itawamba 2890 72 134 23 Jackson 12483 219 236 34 Jasper 2127 44 43 2 Jefferson 619 27 40 7 Jefferson Davis 1012 31 8 1 Jones 7914 146 219 41 Kemper 896 23 44 9 Lafayette 5716 113 187 55 Lamar 5858 80 53 13 Lauderdale 6798 226 442 99 Lawrence 1195 21 27 2 Leake 2521 71 88 15 Lee 9671 160 222 41 Leflore 3363 118 237 52 Lincoln 3491 100 185 38 Lowndes 6014 137 256 62 Madison 9420 196 365 69 Marion 2515 78 158 24 Marshall 4003 92 64 15 Monroe 3981 126 190 55 Montgomery 1213 38 54 9 Neshoba 3777 167 203 58 Newton 2263 52 87 15 Noxubee 1228 29 35 6 Oktibbeha 4403 91 222 36 Panola 4283 92 102 13 Pearl River 4138 128 187 35 Perry 1214 34 21 7 Pike 2991 93 132 34 Pontotoc 4080 68 86 12 Prentiss 2688 58 99 15 Quitman 771 14 0 0 Rankin 12637 263 392 61 Scott 2928 68 115 18 Sharkey 488 17 43 8 Simpson 2727 78 158 20 Smith 1524 31 65 8 Stone 1718 29 84 14 Sunflower 3173 85 121 20 Tallahatchie 1700 39 50 7 Tate 3015 74 80 19 Tippah 2761 65 119 13 Tishomingo 2119 65 102 27 Tunica 988 23 18 2 Union 3936 73 131 23 Walthall 1236 40 69 13 Warren 4122 113 169 37 Washington 5182 129 191 39 Wayne 2515 41 69 11 Webster 1100 30 61 11 Wilkinson 622 26 25 5 Winston 2213 75 130 39 Yalobusha 1435 36 82 22 Yazoo 2849 62 139 18 Total 293,542 6,638 10,387 1,946

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.