734 new coronavirus cases, 37 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 734 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 37 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 288,714 with 6,501 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2299747215
Alcorn28876013020
Amite109532547
Attala20556917436
Benton921244510
Bolivar451711723131
Calhoun154826354
Carroll116323499
Chickasaw1996505815
Choctaw6931510
Claiborne97329459
Clarke16606912330
Clay176448385
Coahoma27086512911
Copiah2720578111
Covington24257613639
De Soto1927322611324
Forrest690713522550
Franklin74819394
George226844597
Greene123932526
Grenada24317515532
Hancock3334726814
Harrison1616226448265
Hinds18501378805128
Holmes18016910420
Humphreys90426348
Issaquena167600
Itawamba28727113423
Jackson1224721423333
Jasper207041432
Jefferson60727407
Jefferson Davis9853181
Jones772014021841
Kemper88422449
Lafayette566311218755
Lamar5669775313
Lauderdale668022044199
Lawrence117620272
Leake2501698815
Lee959215822241
Leflore332011723752
Lincoln34039918338
Lowndes594713725662
Madison931818936569
Marion24697715824
Marshall3935926415
Monroe395212419055
Montgomery118937549
Neshoba371216520258
Newton2190518715
Noxubee121329356
Oktibbeha43629022136
Panola42169010213
Pearl River398512618634
Perry116333217
Pike29509112734
Pontotoc4040668610
Prentiss2665589915
Quitman7621400
Rankin1245025439061
Scott28916611517
Sharkey48817438
Simpson26327815820
Smith148328658
Stone1691288414
Sunflower31368412119
Tallahatchie168139507
Tate2963728019
Tippah27316412013
Tishomingo20936410227
Tunica96823182
Union38867213123
Walthall1227396913
Warren407311316937
Washington511612719039
Wayne2480406911
Webster1072295911
Wilkinson61826255
Winston21927413039
Yalobusha1412368222
Yazoo28156113918
Total288,7146,50110,3571,936

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

