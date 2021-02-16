734 new coronavirus cases, 37 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 734 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 37 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 288,714 with 6,501 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2299 74 72 15 Alcorn 2887 60 130 20 Amite 1095 32 54 7 Attala 2055 69 174 36 Benton 921 24 45 10 Bolivar 4517 117 231 31 Calhoun 1548 26 35 4 Carroll 1163 23 49 9 Chickasaw 1996 50 58 15 Choctaw 693 15 1 0 Claiborne 973 29 45 9 Clarke 1660 69 123 30 Clay 1764 48 38 5 Coahoma 2708 65 129 11 Copiah 2720 57 81 11 Covington 2425 76 136 39 De Soto 19273 226 113 24 Forrest 6907 135 225 50 Franklin 748 19 39 4 George 2268 44 59 7 Greene 1239 32 52 6 Grenada 2431 75 155 32 Hancock 3334 72 68 14 Harrison 16162 264 482 65 Hinds 18501 378 805 128 Holmes 1801 69 104 20 Humphreys 904 26 34 8 Issaquena 167 6 0 0 Itawamba 2872 71 134 23 Jackson 12247 214 233 33 Jasper 2070 41 43 2 Jefferson 607 27 40 7 Jefferson Davis 985 31 8 1 Jones 7720 140 218 41 Kemper 884 22 44 9 Lafayette 5663 112 187 55 Lamar 5669 77 53 13 Lauderdale 6680 220 441 99 Lawrence 1176 20 27 2 Leake 2501 69 88 15 Lee 9592 158 222 41 Leflore 3320 117 237 52 Lincoln 3403 99 183 38 Lowndes 5947 137 256 62 Madison 9318 189 365 69 Marion 2469 77 158 24 Marshall 3935 92 64 15 Monroe 3952 124 190 55 Montgomery 1189 37 54 9 Neshoba 3712 165 202 58 Newton 2190 51 87 15 Noxubee 1213 29 35 6 Oktibbeha 4362 90 221 36 Panola 4216 90 102 13 Pearl River 3985 126 186 34 Perry 1163 33 21 7 Pike 2950 91 127 34 Pontotoc 4040 66 86 10 Prentiss 2665 58 99 15 Quitman 762 14 0 0 Rankin 12450 254 390 61 Scott 2891 66 115 17 Sharkey 488 17 43 8 Simpson 2632 78 158 20 Smith 1483 28 65 8 Stone 1691 28 84 14 Sunflower 3136 84 121 19 Tallahatchie 1681 39 50 7 Tate 2963 72 80 19 Tippah 2731 64 120 13 Tishomingo 2093 64 102 27 Tunica 968 23 18 2 Union 3886 72 131 23 Walthall 1227 39 69 13 Warren 4073 113 169 37 Washington 5116 127 190 39 Wayne 2480 40 69 11 Webster 1072 29 59 11 Wilkinson 618 26 25 5 Winston 2192 74 130 39 Yalobusha 1412 36 82 22 Yazoo 2815 61 139 18 Total 288,714 6,501 10,357 1,936

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

