736 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 736 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths. The new cases were reported between December 10 and December 12.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 519,851 with 10,331 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4809 125 88 18 Alcorn 6043 108 130 20 Amite 2117 57 57 9 Attala 3437 90 189 36 Benton 1543 40 47 10 Bolivar 6514 151 240 33 Calhoun 2913 51 44 7 Carroll 1773 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3260 68 61 15 Choctaw 1385 27 12 0 Claiborne 1351 39 46 9 Clarke 3024 95 132 32 Clay 3167 78 41 5 Coahoma 4319 112 138 14 Copiah 4629 95 106 15 Covington 4376 95 142 39 De Soto 33749 434 126 26 Forrest 13919 261 284 61 Franklin 1275 30 46 5 George 5122 80 73 9 Greene 2258 50 57 6 Grenada 3832 109 156 32 Hancock 7869 132 72 15 Harrison 35175 560 535 79 Hinds 32998 647 852 139 Holmes 2745 89 109 20 Humphreys 1330 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 4962 107 135 24 Jackson 25009 392 285 41 Jasper 3421 66 46 2 Jefferson 975 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1755 43 9 1 Jones 14243 248 261 44 Kemper 1460 41 50 10 Lafayette 8943 143 202 57 Lamar 10752 140 56 12 Lauderdale 12400 323 482 108 Lawrence 2222 43 27 2 Leake 4153 92 99 17 Lee 16754 245 224 43 Leflore 4792 144 240 55 Lincoln 5576 136 208 41 Lowndes 11444 196 303 68 Madison 15066 283 416 72 Marion 4334 112 162 24 Marshall 6807 142 69 17 Monroe 7178 179 191 55 Montgomery 1832 57 64 10 Neshoba 6776 210 229 61 Newton 3980 83 87 15 Noxubee 1894 44 41 6 Oktibbeha 7270 139 271 40 Panola 6854 137 103 15 Pearl River 9793 244 210 42 Perry 2154 56 24 9 Pike 5977 157 177 44 Pontotoc 7127 110 87 13 Prentiss 5182 86 101 15 Quitman 1084 28 0 0 Rankin 22731 406 492 69 Scott 4811 99 117 19 Sharkey 656 21 45 8 Simpson 4612 117 165 20 Smith 2723 52 71 8 Stone 3671 66 88 14 Sunflower 4356 106 125 20 Tallahatchie 2337 53 50 7 Tate 4815 118 80 19 Tippah 5028 84 122 14 Tishomingo 3942 94 103 28 Tunica 1652 39 19 3 Union 6545 99 133 23 Walthall 2223 66 69 14 Warren 6949 179 175 38 Washington 7583 170 202 41 Wayne 4449 72 80 13 Webster 2083 49 67 14 Wilkinson 1072 39 25 6 Winston 3206 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2488 47 82 22 Yazoo 4623 93 152 20 Total 519,851 10,331 11,367 2,103

