736 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 736 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths. The new cases were reported between December 10 and December 12.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 519,851 with 10,331 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams48091258818
Alcorn604310813020
Amite211757579
Attala34379018936
Benton1543404710
Bolivar651415124033
Calhoun291351447
Carroll1773415211
Chickasaw3260686115
Choctaw138527120
Claiborne135139469
Clarke30249513232
Clay316778415
Coahoma431911213814
Copiah46299510615
Covington43769514239
De Soto3374943412626
Forrest1391926128461
Franklin127530465
George512280739
Greene225850576
Grenada383210915632
Hancock78691327215
Harrison3517556053579
Hinds32998647852139
Holmes27458910920
Humphreys133039359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba496210713524
Jackson2500939228541
Jasper342166462
Jefferson97534417
Jefferson Davis17554391
Jones1424324826144
Kemper1460415010
Lafayette894314320257
Lamar107521405612
Lauderdale12400323482108
Lawrence222243272
Leake4153929917
Lee1675424522443
Leflore479214424055
Lincoln557613620841
Lowndes1144419630368
Madison1506628341672
Marion433411216224
Marshall68071426917
Monroe717817919155
Montgomery1832576410
Neshoba677621022961
Newton3980838715
Noxubee189444416
Oktibbeha727013927140
Panola685413710315
Pearl River979324421042
Perry215456249
Pike597715717744
Pontotoc71271108713
Prentiss51828610115
Quitman10842800
Rankin2273140649269
Scott48119911719
Sharkey65621458
Simpson461211716520
Smith272352718
Stone3671668814
Sunflower435610612520
Tallahatchie233753507
Tate48151188019
Tippah50288412214
Tishomingo39429410328
Tunica165239193
Union65459913323
Walthall2223666914
Warren694917917538
Washington758317020241
Wayne4449728013
Webster2083496714
Wilkinson107239256
Winston32069213539
Yalobusha2488478222
Yazoo46239315220
Total519,85110,33111,3672,103

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories