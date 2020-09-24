737 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 737 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Four additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 95,310 with 2,874 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Jackson1
Panola1
Scott1

1 COVID-19 related death occurred on August 14, identified from a Tenneessee death certificate report.

CountyTotal
Marshall1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams930374813
Alcorn79111182
Amite32510142
Attala654259020
Benton225240
Bolivar18236620426
Calhoun51312254
Carroll31512459
Chickasaw670244413
Choctaw181610
Claiborne46216439
Clarke581457523
Clay58918173
Coahoma115028833
Copiah117133514
Covington81922327
De Soto5521596813
Forrest24557117240
Franklin192341
George76513346
Greene36617386
Grenada10773610520
Hancock5772194
Harrison38297323931
Hinds706315942865
Holmes10955810120
Humphreys37615216
Issaquena10430
Itawamba794218016
Jackson345670777
Jasper5681510
Jefferson2449123
Jefferson Davis3391131
Jones24687918237
Kemper28815399
Lafayette21543912228
Lamar1675342711
Lauderdale204412526073
Lawrence43112262
Leake95338255
Lee26836815530
Leflore13958119045
Lincoln10835314232
Lowndes1526589833
Madison32658623845
Marion85735749
Marshall109217316
Monroe12216816751
Montgomery45920499
Neshoba155910411537
Newton76723388
Noxubee54816204
Oktibbeha17735018931
Panola146328132
Pearl River873537220
Perry41918207
Pike1230508223
Pontotoc125916171
Prentiss84417483
Quitman37250
Rankin32567715518
Scott117327213
Sharkey26513438
Simpson10254410519
Smith53114548
Stone37012478
Sunflower1445467211
Tallahatchie76321296
Tate976373313
Tippah6651760
Tishomingo672389626
Tunica48313132
Union993244611
Walthall598256713
Warren14025011924
Washington22197211823
Wayne894215910
Webster336135211
Wilkinson30318205
Winston737194011
Yalobusha42814357
Yazoo1055306812
Total95,3102,8745,9231,187

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories