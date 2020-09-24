737 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 737 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Four additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 95,310 with 2,874 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Jackson 1 Panola 1 Scott 1

1 COVID-19 related death occurred on August 14, identified from a Tenneessee death certificate report.

County Total Marshall 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 930 37 48 13 Alcorn 791 11 18 2 Amite 325 10 14 2 Attala 654 25 90 20 Benton 225 2 4 0 Bolivar 1823 66 204 26 Calhoun 513 12 25 4 Carroll 315 12 45 9 Chickasaw 670 24 44 13 Choctaw 181 6 1 0 Claiborne 462 16 43 9 Clarke 581 45 75 23 Clay 589 18 17 3 Coahoma 1150 28 83 3 Copiah 1171 33 51 4 Covington 819 22 32 7 De Soto 5521 59 68 13 Forrest 2455 71 172 40 Franklin 192 3 4 1 George 765 13 34 6 Greene 366 17 38 6 Grenada 1077 36 105 20 Hancock 577 21 9 4 Harrison 3829 73 239 31 Hinds 7063 159 428 65 Holmes 1095 58 101 20 Humphreys 376 15 21 6 Issaquena 104 3 0 Itawamba 794 21 80 16 Jackson 3456 70 77 7 Jasper 568 15 1 0 Jefferson 244 9 12 3 Jefferson Davis 339 11 3 1 Jones 2468 79 182 37 Kemper 288 15 39 9 Lafayette 2154 39 122 28 Lamar 1675 34 27 11 Lauderdale 2044 125 260 73 Lawrence 431 12 26 2 Leake 953 38 25 5 Lee 2683 68 155 30 Leflore 1395 81 190 45 Lincoln 1083 53 142 32 Lowndes 1526 58 98 33 Madison 3265 86 238 45 Marion 857 35 74 9 Marshall 1092 17 31 6 Monroe 1221 68 167 51 Montgomery 459 20 49 9 Neshoba 1559 104 115 37 Newton 767 23 38 8 Noxubee 548 16 20 4 Oktibbeha 1773 50 189 31 Panola 1463 28 13 2 Pearl River 873 53 72 20 Perry 419 18 20 7 Pike 1230 50 82 23 Pontotoc 1259 16 17 1 Prentiss 844 17 48 3 Quitman 372 5 0 Rankin 3256 77 155 18 Scott 1173 27 21 3 Sharkey 265 13 43 8 Simpson 1025 44 105 19 Smith 531 14 54 8 Stone 370 12 47 8 Sunflower 1445 46 72 11 Tallahatchie 763 21 29 6 Tate 976 37 33 13 Tippah 665 17 6 0 Tishomingo 672 38 96 26 Tunica 483 13 13 2 Union 993 24 46 11 Walthall 598 25 67 13 Warren 1402 50 119 24 Washington 2219 72 118 23 Wayne 894 21 59 10 Webster 336 13 52 11 Wilkinson 303 18 20 5 Winston 737 19 40 11 Yalobusha 428 14 35 7 Yazoo 1055 30 68 12 Total 95,310 2,874 5,923 1,187

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

