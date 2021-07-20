74 COVID-19 cases reported at Raymond Detention Center, Work Center

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to leaders with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, 74 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported at the Raymond Detention Center as well as the Work Center in Raymond.

Captain Tyree Jones said there are a total of 74 positive cases, with 60 cases being detainees and 14 cases being employees at the Raymond facilities.

Jones said other employees assigned to other divisions have tested positive and are being quarantined. Those numbers are not available at this time.

Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance will address the increase in cases at 11:30 a.m.