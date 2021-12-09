745 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 745 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 518,670 with 10,317 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams47981258818
Alcorn601910813020
Amite211357579
Attala34309018936
Benton1540394710
Bolivar650915124033
Calhoun290251447
Carroll1767415211
Chickasaw3232676115
Choctaw138427120
Claiborne135139469
Clarke30239513232
Clay315078415
Coahoma430211113814
Copiah46159510615
Covington43639514239
De Soto3364543212626
Forrest1389326028360
Franklin127530465
George512180739
Greene225649576
Grenada381510915632
Hancock78641327215
Harrison3513556053579
Hinds32918646852139
Holmes27408910920
Humphreys132839359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba494110713524
Jackson2497639228541
Jasper342167463
Jefferson97534417
Jefferson Davis17514391
Jones1422024826144
Kemper1457415010
Lafayette892114320257
Lamar107341405612
Lauderdale12390323482108
Lawrence221942272
Leake4150929917
Lee1666524522443
Leflore477714424055
Lincoln556213620841
Lowndes1142019530367
Madison1504128341672
Marion432311216224
Marshall67821426917
Monroe714617919155
Montgomery1829576410
Neshoba677121022961
Newton3975828715
Noxubee189143416
Oktibbeha725913927140
Panola684513610315
Pearl River977324421042
Perry214956249
Pike596415717744
Pontotoc70991108713
Prentiss51378610115
Quitman10812800
Rankin2268840549269
Scott48069911719
Sharkey65621458
Simpson460411716520
Smith271752718
Stone3667668814
Sunflower434810612520
Tallahatchie233553507
Tate48031188019
Tippah50158312214
Tishomingo39249410328
Tunica164939193
Union65179913323
Walthall2223666914
Warren694017917538
Washington757017020241
Wayne4445728013
Webster2080496714
Wilkinson106839256
Winston31999213539
Yalobusha2482478222
Yazoo46079315220
Total518,67010,31711,3662,102

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

