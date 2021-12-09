745 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 745 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 518,670 with 10,317 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4798
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|6019
|108
|130
|20
|Amite
|2113
|57
|57
|9
|Attala
|3430
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1540
|39
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6509
|151
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|2902
|51
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1767
|41
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3232
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1384
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1351
|39
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3023
|95
|132
|32
|Clay
|3150
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4302
|111
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4615
|95
|106
|15
|Covington
|4363
|95
|142
|39
|De Soto
|33645
|432
|126
|26
|Forrest
|13893
|260
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1275
|30
|46
|5
|George
|5121
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2256
|49
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3815
|109
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7864
|132
|72
|15
|Harrison
|35135
|560
|535
|79
|Hinds
|32918
|646
|852
|139
|Holmes
|2740
|89
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1328
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|195
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4941
|107
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24976
|392
|285
|41
|Jasper
|3421
|67
|46
|3
|Jefferson
|975
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1751
|43
|9
|1
|Jones
|14220
|248
|261
|44
|Kemper
|1457
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8921
|143
|202
|57
|Lamar
|10734
|140
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|12390
|323
|482
|108
|Lawrence
|2219
|42
|27
|2
|Leake
|4150
|92
|99
|17
|Lee
|16665
|245
|224
|43
|Leflore
|4777
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5562
|136
|208
|41
|Lowndes
|11420
|195
|303
|67
|Madison
|15041
|283
|416
|72
|Marion
|4323
|112
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6782
|142
|69
|17
|Monroe
|7146
|179
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1829
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6771
|210
|229
|61
|Newton
|3975
|82
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1891
|43
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7259
|139
|271
|40
|Panola
|6845
|136
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9773
|244
|210
|42
|Perry
|2149
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5964
|157
|177
|44
|Pontotoc
|7099
|110
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5137
|86
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1081
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|22688
|405
|492
|69
|Scott
|4806
|99
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|656
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4604
|117
|165
|20
|Smith
|2717
|52
|71
|8
|Stone
|3667
|66
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4348
|106
|125
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2335
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|4803
|118
|80
|19
|Tippah
|5015
|83
|122
|14
|Tishomingo
|3924
|94
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1649
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6517
|99
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2223
|66
|69
|14
|Warren
|6940
|179
|175
|38
|Washington
|7570
|170
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4445
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2080
|49
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1068
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3199
|92
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2482
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4607
|93
|152
|20
|Total
|518,670
|10,317
|11,366
|2,102
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.