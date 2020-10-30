749 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 749 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 18 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 119,336 with3,328 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Five deaths occurred between October 14 and October 28 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Harrison
|1
|Itawamba
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Simpson
|1
|Tippah
|1
13 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 31 and October 25, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Chickasaw
|1
|Copiah
|1
|Forrest
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Hancock
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Jefferson Davis
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Yazoo
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1106
|45
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1061
|12
|25
|2
|Amite
|435
|13
|15
|2
|Attala
|811
|27
|91
|20
|Benton
|370
|11
|45
|6
|Bolivar
|2062
|79
|219
|30
|Calhoun
|638
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|515
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|875
|29
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|210
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|542
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|785
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|718
|22
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1270
|37
|96
|7
|Copiah
|1404
|37
|72
|8
|Covington
|1001
|29
|59
|12
|De Soto
|7422
|80
|82
|16
|Forrest
|3141
|79
|176
|41
|Franklin
|253
|3
|4
|1
|George
|1033
|20
|36
|6
|Greene
|482
|18
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1239
|40
|113
|21
|Hancock
|883
|29
|49
|6
|Harrison
|5566
|87
|280
|33
|Hinds
|8135
|180
|472
|79
|Holmes
|1154
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|468
|17
|22
|6
|Issaquena
|107
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1198
|28
|87
|17
|Jackson
|4917
|90
|103
|8
|Jasper
|702
|17
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|284
|10
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|426
|13
|8
|1
|Jones
|2999
|84
|186
|38
|Kemper
|335
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2591
|43
|124
|29
|Lamar
|2359
|40
|40
|11
|Lauderdale
|2639
|135
|262
|74
|Lawrence
|562
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1178
|42
|42
|7
|Lee
|3708
|82
|181
|37
|Leflore
|1741
|88
|193
|47
|Lincoln
|1467
|59
|162
|35
|Lowndes
|1832
|62
|102
|33
|Madison
|3894
|94
|238
|45
|Marion
|972
|44
|92
|14
|Marshall
|1518
|31
|56
|12
|Monroe
|1554
|74
|170
|52
|Montgomery
|569
|23
|52
|9
|Neshoba
|1894
|111
|130
|39
|Newton
|884
|28
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|604
|17
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2066
|56
|193
|31
|Panola
|1734
|41
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1188
|60
|94
|23
|Perry
|534
|23
|20
|7
|Pike
|1412
|56
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1528
|20
|18
|2
|Prentiss
|1104
|20
|48
|3
|Quitman
|424
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|4171
|86
|181
|23
|Scott
|1290
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|292
|15
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1249
|50
|117
|19
|Smith
|608
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|506
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1665
|50
|83
|14
|Tallahatchie
|864
|26
|29
|7
|Tate
|1248
|39
|55
|13
|Tippah
|962
|25
|61
|2
|Tishomingo
|833
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|539
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1264
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|649
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1571
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2667
|100
|178
|38
|Wayne
|1035
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|383
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|343
|21
|20
|5
|Winston
|870
|21
|43
|11
|Yalobusha
|570
|16
|72
|8
|Yazoo
|1254
|35
|108
|13
|Total
|119,336
|3,328
|6,816
|1,319
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Freebies and deals for Halloween 2020
- Curious about going to a movie theater? 7 things to know
- Parisians flee, sidewalks empty as France enters lockdown
- Port Gibson High School closes due to positive coronavirus case
- Newsfeed Now: Biden returns to Iowa; Trump plays defense in Mich., Wis.