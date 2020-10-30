749 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 749 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 18 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 119,336 with3,328 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Five deaths occurred between October 14 and October 28 in the counties below.

County Total Harrison 1 Itawamba 1 Jackson 1 Simpson 1 Tippah 1

13 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 31 and October 25, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Chickasaw 1 Copiah 1 Forrest 1 Grenada 1 Hancock 1 Harrison 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson Davis 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Oktibbeha 1 Sunflower 1 Yazoo 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1106 45 64 14 Alcorn 1061 12 25 2 Amite 435 13 15 2 Attala 811 27 91 20 Benton 370 11 45 6 Bolivar 2062 79 219 30 Calhoun 638 13 25 4 Carroll 515 12 45 9 Chickasaw 875 29 47 14 Choctaw 210 6 1 0 Claiborne 542 16 43 9 Clarke 785 53 93 27 Clay 718 22 19 3 Coahoma 1270 37 96 7 Copiah 1404 37 72 8 Covington 1001 29 59 12 De Soto 7422 80 82 16 Forrest 3141 79 176 41 Franklin 253 3 4 1 George 1033 20 36 6 Greene 482 18 40 6 Grenada 1239 40 113 21 Hancock 883 29 49 6 Harrison 5566 87 280 33 Hinds 8135 180 472 79 Holmes 1154 60 102 20 Humphreys 468 17 22 6 Issaquena 107 4 0 0 Itawamba 1198 28 87 17 Jackson 4917 90 103 8 Jasper 702 17 1 0 Jefferson 284 10 13 3 Jefferson Davis 426 13 8 1 Jones 2999 84 186 38 Kemper 335 15 41 9 Lafayette 2591 43 124 29 Lamar 2359 40 40 11 Lauderdale 2639 135 262 74 Lawrence 562 14 26 2 Leake 1178 42 42 7 Lee 3708 82 181 37 Leflore 1741 88 193 47 Lincoln 1467 59 162 35 Lowndes 1832 62 102 33 Madison 3894 94 238 45 Marion 972 44 92 14 Marshall 1518 31 56 12 Monroe 1554 74 170 52 Montgomery 569 23 52 9 Neshoba 1894 111 130 39 Newton 884 28 40 10 Noxubee 604 17 20 4 Oktibbeha 2066 56 193 31 Panola 1734 41 60 8 Pearl River 1188 60 94 23 Perry 534 23 20 7 Pike 1412 56 98 27 Pontotoc 1528 20 18 2 Prentiss 1104 20 48 3 Quitman 424 6 0 0 Rankin 4171 86 181 23 Scott 1290 29 21 3 Sharkey 292 15 43 8 Simpson 1249 50 117 19 Smith 608 16 55 8 Stone 506 14 55 9 Sunflower 1665 50 83 14 Tallahatchie 864 26 29 7 Tate 1248 39 55 13 Tippah 962 25 61 2 Tishomingo 833 41 96 26 Tunica 539 17 15 2 Union 1264 25 46 11 Walthall 649 27 67 13 Warren 1571 56 125 26 Washington 2667 100 178 38 Wayne 1035 22 59 10 Webster 383 13 52 11 Wilkinson 343 21 20 5 Winston 870 21 43 11 Yalobusha 570 16 72 8 Yazoo 1254 35 108 13 Total 119,336 3,328 6,816 1,319

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: