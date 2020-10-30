749 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 749 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 18 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 119,336 with3,328 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Five deaths occurred between October 14 and October 28 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Harrison1
Itawamba1
Jackson1
Simpson1
Tippah1

13 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 31 and October 25, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Chickasaw1
Copiah1
Forrest1
Grenada1
Hancock1
Harrison1
Jackson1
Jefferson Davis1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Oktibbeha1
Sunflower1
Yazoo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1106456414
Alcorn106112252
Amite43513152
Attala811279120
Benton37011456
Bolivar20627921930
Calhoun63813254
Carroll51512459
Chickasaw875294714
Choctaw210610
Claiborne54216439
Clarke785539327
Clay71822193
Coahoma127037967
Copiah140437728
Covington1001295912
De Soto7422808216
Forrest31417917641
Franklin253341
George103320366
Greene48218406
Grenada12394011321
Hancock88329496
Harrison55668728033
Hinds813518047279
Holmes11546010220
Humphreys46817226
Issaquena107400
Itawamba1198288717
Jackson4917901038
Jasper7021710
Jefferson28410133
Jefferson Davis4261381
Jones29998418638
Kemper33515419
Lafayette25914312429
Lamar2359404011
Lauderdale263913526274
Lawrence56214262
Leake117842427
Lee37088218137
Leflore17418819347
Lincoln14675916235
Lowndes18326210233
Madison38949423845
Marion972449214
Marshall1518315612
Monroe15547417052
Montgomery56923529
Neshoba189411113039
Newton884284010
Noxubee60417204
Oktibbeha20665619331
Panola173441608
Pearl River1188609423
Perry53423207
Pike1412569827
Pontotoc152820182
Prentiss110420483
Quitman424600
Rankin41718618123
Scott129029213
Sharkey29215438
Simpson12495011719
Smith60816558
Stone50614559
Sunflower1665508314
Tallahatchie86426297
Tate1248395513
Tippah96225612
Tishomingo833419626
Tunica53917152
Union1264254611
Walthall649276713
Warren15715612526
Washington266710017838
Wayne1035225910
Webster383135211
Wilkinson34321205
Winston870214311
Yalobusha57016728
Yazoo12543510813
Total119,3363,3286,8161,319

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

