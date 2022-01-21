7,509 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 7,509 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 14 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 20.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 681,382 with 10,721 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 5922 125 89 18 Alcorn 8266 123 131 20 Amite 2724 59 57 9 Attala 4122 91 192 36 Benton 1954 43 47 10 Bolivar 7974 157 241 33 Calhoun 3973 52 44 7 Carroll 2297 42 52 11 Chickasaw 4664 80 61 15 Choctaw 1714 27 13 0 Claiborne 1937 42 46 9 Clarke 3654 96 132 32 Clay 4439 80 41 5 Coahoma 5648 116 138 14 Copiah 6076 96 109 15 Covington 6330 98 158 39 De Soto 43813 474 131 27 Forrest 18343 268 323 61 Franklin 1666 34 47 5 George 6179 81 75 9 Greene 2665 50 71 6 Grenada 4834 113 155 32 Hancock 10062 141 140 22 Harrison 44093 578 612 81 Hinds 47341 682 860 140 Holmes 3881 94 117 20 Humphreys 1758 39 35 9 Issaquena 222 7 0 0 Itawamba 6201 115 136 24 Jackson 32118 398 334 41 Jasper 4186 66 46 2 Jefferson 1305 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2527 43 15 1 Jones 18117 251 293 45 Kemper 1893 42 50 10 Lafayette 12519 156 202 57 Lamar 14646 142 65 12 Lauderdale 16196 326 499 108 Lawrence 3014 45 28 2 Leake 5339 92 103 17 Lee 23198 255 224 43 Leflore 6785 145 260 56 Lincoln 6888 142 210 41 Lowndes 14797 203 306 69 Madison 21129 290 416 72 Marion 5908 122 171 24 Marshall 8563 150 69 17 Monroe 9302 187 192 55 Montgomery 2621 61 74 11 Neshoba 8885 211 232 61 Newton 4930 86 89 15 Noxubee 2409 46 42 6 Oktibbeha 9191 141 272 40 Panola 9143 141 103 15 Pearl River 12602 248 234 42 Perry 2635 57 41 9 Pike 7830 160 178 44 Pontotoc 8729 118 88 13 Prentiss 6865 89 101 15 Quitman 1399 28 0 0 Rankin 31081 422 503 69 Scott 5928 101 119 19 Sharkey 790 21 45 8 Simpson 5976 122 169 20 Smith 3472 57 78 8 Stone 4560 67 100 14 Sunflower 5308 111 129 21 Tallahatchie 2812 53 50 7 Tate 6191 126 80 19 Tippah 6098 89 120 14 Tishomingo 5080 99 103 28 Tunica 2265 41 20 3 Union 8174 104 133 23 Walthall 2959 70 69 14 Warren 9040 184 175 38 Washington 9123 171 213 41 Wayne 4985 73 82 13 Webster 2683 51 66 14 Wilkinson 1674 41 25 6 Winston 4280 96 135 39 Yalobusha 3436 49 83 22 Yazoo 7046 94 152 20 Total 681,382 10,721 11,880 2,119

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.