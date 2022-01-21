7,509 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 7,509 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 14 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 20.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 681,382 with 10,721 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams59221258918
Alcorn826612313120
Amite272459579
Attala41229119236
Benton1954434710
Bolivar797415724133
Calhoun397352447
Carroll2297425211
Chickasaw4664806115
Choctaw171427130
Claiborne193742469
Clarke36549613232
Clay443980415
Coahoma564811613814
Copiah60769610915
Covington63309815839
De Soto4381347413127
Forrest1834326832361
Franklin166634475
George617981759
Greene266550716
Grenada483411315532
Hancock1006214114022
Harrison4409357861281
Hinds47341682860140
Holmes38819411720
Humphreys175839359
Issaquena222700
Itawamba620111513624
Jackson3211839833441
Jasper418666462
Jefferson130535417
Jefferson Davis252743151
Jones1811725129345
Kemper1893425010
Lafayette1251915620257
Lamar146461426512
Lauderdale16196326499108
Lawrence301445282
Leake53399210317
Lee2319825522443
Leflore678514526056
Lincoln688814221041
Lowndes1479720330669
Madison2112929041672
Marion590812217124
Marshall85631506917
Monroe930218719255
Montgomery2621617411
Neshoba888521123261
Newton4930868915
Noxubee240946426
Oktibbeha919114127240
Panola914314110315
Pearl River1260224823442
Perry263557419
Pike783016017844
Pontotoc87291188813
Prentiss68658910115
Quitman13992800
Rankin3108142250369
Scott592810111919
Sharkey79021458
Simpson597612216920
Smith347257788
Stone45606710014
Sunflower530811112921
Tallahatchie281253507
Tate61911268019
Tippah60988912014
Tishomingo50809910328
Tunica226541203
Union817410413323
Walthall2959706914
Warren904018417538
Washington912317121341
Wayne4985738213
Webster2683516614
Wilkinson167441256
Winston42809613539
Yalobusha3436498322
Yazoo70469415220
Total681,38210,72111,8802,119

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

