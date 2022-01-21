7,509 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 7,509 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 14 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 20.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 681,382 with 10,721 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|5922
|125
|89
|18
|Alcorn
|8266
|123
|131
|20
|Amite
|2724
|59
|57
|9
|Attala
|4122
|91
|192
|36
|Benton
|1954
|43
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|7974
|157
|241
|33
|Calhoun
|3973
|52
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2297
|42
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|4664
|80
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1714
|27
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|1937
|42
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3654
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|4439
|80
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|5648
|116
|138
|14
|Copiah
|6076
|96
|109
|15
|Covington
|6330
|98
|158
|39
|De Soto
|43813
|474
|131
|27
|Forrest
|18343
|268
|323
|61
|Franklin
|1666
|34
|47
|5
|George
|6179
|81
|75
|9
|Greene
|2665
|50
|71
|6
|Grenada
|4834
|113
|155
|32
|Hancock
|10062
|141
|140
|22
|Harrison
|44093
|578
|612
|81
|Hinds
|47341
|682
|860
|140
|Holmes
|3881
|94
|117
|20
|Humphreys
|1758
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|222
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|6201
|115
|136
|24
|Jackson
|32118
|398
|334
|41
|Jasper
|4186
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1305
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2527
|43
|15
|1
|Jones
|18117
|251
|293
|45
|Kemper
|1893
|42
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|12519
|156
|202
|57
|Lamar
|14646
|142
|65
|12
|Lauderdale
|16196
|326
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3014
|45
|28
|2
|Leake
|5339
|92
|103
|17
|Lee
|23198
|255
|224
|43
|Leflore
|6785
|145
|260
|56
|Lincoln
|6888
|142
|210
|41
|Lowndes
|14797
|203
|306
|69
|Madison
|21129
|290
|416
|72
|Marion
|5908
|122
|171
|24
|Marshall
|8563
|150
|69
|17
|Monroe
|9302
|187
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2621
|61
|74
|11
|Neshoba
|8885
|211
|232
|61
|Newton
|4930
|86
|89
|15
|Noxubee
|2409
|46
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|9191
|141
|272
|40
|Panola
|9143
|141
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|12602
|248
|234
|42
|Perry
|2635
|57
|41
|9
|Pike
|7830
|160
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|8729
|118
|88
|13
|Prentiss
|6865
|89
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1399
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|31081
|422
|503
|69
|Scott
|5928
|101
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|790
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|5976
|122
|169
|20
|Smith
|3472
|57
|78
|8
|Stone
|4560
|67
|100
|14
|Sunflower
|5308
|111
|129
|21
|Tallahatchie
|2812
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|6191
|126
|80
|19
|Tippah
|6098
|89
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|5080
|99
|103
|28
|Tunica
|2265
|41
|20
|3
|Union
|8174
|104
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2959
|70
|69
|14
|Warren
|9040
|184
|175
|38
|Washington
|9123
|171
|213
|41
|Wayne
|4985
|73
|82
|13
|Webster
|2683
|51
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1674
|41
|25
|6
|Winston
|4280
|96
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|3436
|49
|83
|22
|Yazoo
|7046
|94
|152
|20
|Total
|681,382
|10,721
|11,880
|2,119
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.