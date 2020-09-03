751 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 751 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Ten additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 85,116 with 2,536 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Bolivar 1 Forrest 1 Harrison 3 Hinds 1 Lauderdale 1 Lee 1 Lincoln 1 Rankin 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 800 32 46 12 Alcorn 661 6 17 1 Amite 282 7 14 2 Attala 594 25 90 20 Benton 197 1 2 0 Bolivar 1583 55 107 17 Calhoun 483 11 25 4 Carroll 296 12 45 9 Chickasaw 603 22 43 12 Choctaw 159 4 1 0 Claiborne 442 16 43 9 Clarke 479 30 35 9 Clay 484 16 3 1 Coahoma 1022 20 78 2 Copiah 1105 31 32 4 Covington 726 17 9 4 De Soto 4757 48 52 9 Forrest 2203 67 149 39 Franklin 179 3 3 1 George 706 13 14 4 Greene 301 14 35 6 Grenada 970 32 98 18 Hancock 508 20 9 4 Harrison 3408 61 212 24 Hinds 6587 141 374 61 Holmes 1052 54 99 20 Humphreys 344 15 22 6 Issaquena 99 3 0 0 Itawamba 604 17 52 9 Jackson 3095 60 75 7 Jasper 493 13 1 0 Jefferson 222 9 11 3 Jefferson Davis 306 9 3 1 Jones 2191 74 178 36 Kemper 276 15 40 9 Lafayette 1590 38 123 27 Lamar 1482 31 16 5 Lauderdale 1826 109 246 61 Lawrence 412 11 27 2 Leake 900 31 8 0 Lee 2271 61 147 28 Leflore 1255 75 187 45 Lincoln 986 52 133 31 Lowndes 1304 55 95 31 Madison 3020 83 235 44 Marion 790 26 64 7 Marshall 982 13 29 6 Monroe 1067 60 148 44 Montgomery 411 18 32 8 Neshoba 1444 101 109 37 Newton 688 18 28 6 Noxubee 525 14 18 4 Oktibbeha 1526 46 191 30 Panola 1315 23 13 2 Pearl River 771 48 69 20 Perry 333 9 1 0 Pike 1154 45 80 21 Pontotoc 1098 13 6 1 Prentiss 652 15 46 3 Quitman 341 4 0 0 Rankin 2914 66 150 18 Scott 1111 22 15 3 Sharkey 246 9 43 8 Simpson 944 39 101 19 Smith 484 13 54 8 Stone 325 10 44 6 Sunflower 1291 39 52 10 Tallahatchie 653 13 10 2 Tate 870 35 32 12 Tippah 560 15 3 0 Tishomingo 573 30 93 21 Tunica 454 12 12 2 Union 899 23 46 11 Walthall 572 24 67 13 Warren 1328 46 109 22 Washington 2038 64 104 21 Wayne 851 21 59 10 Webster 310 13 52 11 Wilkinson 284 17 15 4 Winston 704 19 40 11 Yalobusha 382 13 35 7 Yazoo 963 21 32 5 Total 85,116 2,536 5,236 1,050

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: