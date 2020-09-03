751 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 751 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Ten additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 85,116 with 2,536 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Bolivar1
Forrest1
Harrison3
Hinds1
Lauderdale1
Lee1
Lincoln1
Rankin1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams800324612
Alcorn6616171
Amite2827142
Attala594259020
Benton197120
Bolivar15835510717
Calhoun48311254
Carroll29612459
Chickasaw603224312
Choctaw159410
Claiborne44216439
Clarke47930359
Clay4841631
Coahoma102220782
Copiah110531324
Covington7261794
De Soto475748529
Forrest22036714939
Franklin179331
George70613144
Greene30114356
Grenada970329818
Hancock5082094
Harrison34086121224
Hinds658714137461
Holmes1052549920
Humphreys34415226
Issaquena99300
Itawamba60417529
Jackson309560757
Jasper4931310
Jefferson2229113
Jefferson Davis306931
Jones21917417836
Kemper27615409
Lafayette15903812327
Lamar148231165
Lauderdale182610924661
Lawrence41211272
Leake9003180
Lee22716114728
Leflore12557518745
Lincoln9865213331
Lowndes1304559531
Madison30208323544
Marion79026647
Marshall98213296
Monroe10676014844
Montgomery41118328
Neshoba144410110937
Newton68818286
Noxubee52514184
Oktibbeha15264619130
Panola131523132
Pearl River771486920
Perry333910
Pike1154458021
Pontotoc10981361
Prentiss65215463
Quitman341400
Rankin29146615018
Scott111122153
Sharkey2469438
Simpson9443910119
Smith48413548
Stone32510446
Sunflower1291395210
Tallahatchie65313102
Tate870353212
Tippah5601530
Tishomingo573309321
Tunica45412122
Union899234611
Walthall572246713
Warren13284610922
Washington20386410421
Wayne851215910
Webster310135211
Wilkinson28417154
Winston704194011
Yalobusha38213357
Yazoo96321325
Total85,1162,5365,2361,050

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories