751 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 751 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Ten additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 85,116 with 2,536 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|Bolivar
|1
|Forrest
|1
|Harrison
|3
|Hinds
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Lee
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Rankin
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|800
|32
|46
|12
|Alcorn
|661
|6
|17
|1
|Amite
|282
|7
|14
|2
|Attala
|594
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|197
|1
|2
|0
|Bolivar
|1583
|55
|107
|17
|Calhoun
|483
|11
|25
|4
|Carroll
|296
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|603
|22
|43
|12
|Choctaw
|159
|4
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|442
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|479
|30
|35
|9
|Clay
|484
|16
|3
|1
|Coahoma
|1022
|20
|78
|2
|Copiah
|1105
|31
|32
|4
|Covington
|726
|17
|9
|4
|De Soto
|4757
|48
|52
|9
|Forrest
|2203
|67
|149
|39
|Franklin
|179
|3
|3
|1
|George
|706
|13
|14
|4
|Greene
|301
|14
|35
|6
|Grenada
|970
|32
|98
|18
|Hancock
|508
|20
|9
|4
|Harrison
|3408
|61
|212
|24
|Hinds
|6587
|141
|374
|61
|Holmes
|1052
|54
|99
|20
|Humphreys
|344
|15
|22
|6
|Issaquena
|99
|3
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|604
|17
|52
|9
|Jackson
|3095
|60
|75
|7
|Jasper
|493
|13
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|222
|9
|11
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|306
|9
|3
|1
|Jones
|2191
|74
|178
|36
|Kemper
|276
|15
|40
|9
|Lafayette
|1590
|38
|123
|27
|Lamar
|1482
|31
|16
|5
|Lauderdale
|1826
|109
|246
|61
|Lawrence
|412
|11
|27
|2
|Leake
|900
|31
|8
|0
|Lee
|2271
|61
|147
|28
|Leflore
|1255
|75
|187
|45
|Lincoln
|986
|52
|133
|31
|Lowndes
|1304
|55
|95
|31
|Madison
|3020
|83
|235
|44
|Marion
|790
|26
|64
|7
|Marshall
|982
|13
|29
|6
|Monroe
|1067
|60
|148
|44
|Montgomery
|411
|18
|32
|8
|Neshoba
|1444
|101
|109
|37
|Newton
|688
|18
|28
|6
|Noxubee
|525
|14
|18
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1526
|46
|191
|30
|Panola
|1315
|23
|13
|2
|Pearl River
|771
|48
|69
|20
|Perry
|333
|9
|1
|0
|Pike
|1154
|45
|80
|21
|Pontotoc
|1098
|13
|6
|1
|Prentiss
|652
|15
|46
|3
|Quitman
|341
|4
|0
|0
|Rankin
|2914
|66
|150
|18
|Scott
|1111
|22
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|246
|9
|43
|8
|Simpson
|944
|39
|101
|19
|Smith
|484
|13
|54
|8
|Stone
|325
|10
|44
|6
|Sunflower
|1291
|39
|52
|10
|Tallahatchie
|653
|13
|10
|2
|Tate
|870
|35
|32
|12
|Tippah
|560
|15
|3
|0
|Tishomingo
|573
|30
|93
|21
|Tunica
|454
|12
|12
|2
|Union
|899
|23
|46
|11
|Walthall
|572
|24
|67
|13
|Warren
|1328
|46
|109
|22
|Washington
|2038
|64
|104
|21
|Wayne
|851
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|310
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|284
|17
|15
|4
|Winston
|704
|19
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|382
|13
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|963
|21
|32
|5
|Total
|85,116
|2,536
|5,236
|1,050
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
