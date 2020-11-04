766 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 766 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 13 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 122,275 with 3,397 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirteen deaths occurred between October 13 and November 3 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Amite1
Benton1
Clay1
George1
Jackson1
Lamar1
Marion1
Washington2
Yalobusha3
Yazoo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1139456414
Alcorn114413623
Amite43914152
Attala830279120
Benton38712457
Bolivar20818122030
Calhoun64713254
Carroll54112459
Chickasaw885314714
Choctaw224710
Claiborne54516439
Clarke801539327
Clay74123193
Coahoma1299371057
Copiah142138729
Covington1030316314
De Soto7729828317
Forrest31968117641
Franklin259341
George104421366
Greene49418406
Grenada12584111421
Hancock92131517
Harrison57289128634
Hinds829218147980
Holmes11596010220
Humphreys47618277
Issaquena107400
Itawamba1221298817
Jackson507710010910
Jasper7181910
Jefferson28611133
Jefferson Davis4361381
Jones30548418638
Kemper34015419
Lafayette26404312328
Lamar2426414111
Lauderdale271313526574
Lawrence58114262
Leake119142427
Lee38308419337
Leflore17868819347
Lincoln14896116236
Lowndes19016210233
Madison39589423845
Marion987469215
Marshall1602345612
Monroe16077517252
Montgomery58323529
Neshoba191411113039
Newton891284010
Noxubee61217204
Oktibbeha20985719331
Panola177041608
Pearl River1232619523
Perry54723207
Pike1432569827
Pontotoc159121182
Prentiss113120483
Quitman427700
Rankin42588818123
Scott130729213
Sharkey29215438
Simpson12725012219
Smith62216558
Stone52214559
Sunflower1699528314
Tallahatchie87726297
Tate1293395513
Tippah99225612
Tishomingo859419626
Tunica54617152
Union1302254611
Walthall662276713
Warren15915612526
Washington271010217838
Wayne1051225910
Webster387135211
Wilkinson35021205
Winston893224411
Yalobusha585227614
Yazoo13173613514
Total122,2753,3976,9511,339

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

