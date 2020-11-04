766 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 766 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 13 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 122,275 with 3,397 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirteen deaths occurred between October 13 and November 3 in the counties below.

County Total Amite 1 Benton 1 Clay 1 George 1 Jackson 1 Lamar 1 Marion 1 Washington 2 Yalobusha 3 Yazoo 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1139 45 64 14 Alcorn 1144 13 62 3 Amite 439 14 15 2 Attala 830 27 91 20 Benton 387 12 45 7 Bolivar 2081 81 220 30 Calhoun 647 13 25 4 Carroll 541 12 45 9 Chickasaw 885 31 47 14 Choctaw 224 7 1 0 Claiborne 545 16 43 9 Clarke 801 53 93 27 Clay 741 23 19 3 Coahoma 1299 37 105 7 Copiah 1421 38 72 9 Covington 1030 31 63 14 De Soto 7729 82 83 17 Forrest 3196 81 176 41 Franklin 259 3 4 1 George 1044 21 36 6 Greene 494 18 40 6 Grenada 1258 41 114 21 Hancock 921 31 51 7 Harrison 5728 91 286 34 Hinds 8292 181 479 80 Holmes 1159 60 102 20 Humphreys 476 18 27 7 Issaquena 107 4 0 0 Itawamba 1221 29 88 17 Jackson 5077 100 109 10 Jasper 718 19 1 0 Jefferson 286 11 13 3 Jefferson Davis 436 13 8 1 Jones 3054 84 186 38 Kemper 340 15 41 9 Lafayette 2640 43 123 28 Lamar 2426 41 41 11 Lauderdale 2713 135 265 74 Lawrence 581 14 26 2 Leake 1191 42 42 7 Lee 3830 84 193 37 Leflore 1786 88 193 47 Lincoln 1489 61 162 36 Lowndes 1901 62 102 33 Madison 3958 94 238 45 Marion 987 46 92 15 Marshall 1602 34 56 12 Monroe 1607 75 172 52 Montgomery 583 23 52 9 Neshoba 1914 111 130 39 Newton 891 28 40 10 Noxubee 612 17 20 4 Oktibbeha 2098 57 193 31 Panola 1770 41 60 8 Pearl River 1232 61 95 23 Perry 547 23 20 7 Pike 1432 56 98 27 Pontotoc 1591 21 18 2 Prentiss 1131 20 48 3 Quitman 427 7 0 0 Rankin 4258 88 181 23 Scott 1307 29 21 3 Sharkey 292 15 43 8 Simpson 1272 50 122 19 Smith 622 16 55 8 Stone 522 14 55 9 Sunflower 1699 52 83 14 Tallahatchie 877 26 29 7 Tate 1293 39 55 13 Tippah 992 25 61 2 Tishomingo 859 41 96 26 Tunica 546 17 15 2 Union 1302 25 46 11 Walthall 662 27 67 13 Warren 1591 56 125 26 Washington 2710 102 178 38 Wayne 1051 22 59 10 Webster 387 13 52 11 Wilkinson 350 21 20 5 Winston 893 22 44 11 Yalobusha 585 22 76 14 Yazoo 1317 36 135 14 Total 122,275 3,397 6,951 1,339

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

