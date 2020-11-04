766 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 766 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 13 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 122,275 with 3,397 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirteen deaths occurred between October 13 and November 3 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Amite
|1
|Benton
|1
|Clay
|1
|George
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Lamar
|1
|Marion
|1
|Washington
|2
|Yalobusha
|3
|Yazoo
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1139
|45
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1144
|13
|62
|3
|Amite
|439
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|830
|27
|91
|20
|Benton
|387
|12
|45
|7
|Bolivar
|2081
|81
|220
|30
|Calhoun
|647
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|541
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|885
|31
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|224
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|545
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|801
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|741
|23
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1299
|37
|105
|7
|Copiah
|1421
|38
|72
|9
|Covington
|1030
|31
|63
|14
|De Soto
|7729
|82
|83
|17
|Forrest
|3196
|81
|176
|41
|Franklin
|259
|3
|4
|1
|George
|1044
|21
|36
|6
|Greene
|494
|18
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1258
|41
|114
|21
|Hancock
|921
|31
|51
|7
|Harrison
|5728
|91
|286
|34
|Hinds
|8292
|181
|479
|80
|Holmes
|1159
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|476
|18
|27
|7
|Issaquena
|107
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1221
|29
|88
|17
|Jackson
|5077
|100
|109
|10
|Jasper
|718
|19
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|286
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|436
|13
|8
|1
|Jones
|3054
|84
|186
|38
|Kemper
|340
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2640
|43
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2426
|41
|41
|11
|Lauderdale
|2713
|135
|265
|74
|Lawrence
|581
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1191
|42
|42
|7
|Lee
|3830
|84
|193
|37
|Leflore
|1786
|88
|193
|47
|Lincoln
|1489
|61
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|1901
|62
|102
|33
|Madison
|3958
|94
|238
|45
|Marion
|987
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|1602
|34
|56
|12
|Monroe
|1607
|75
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|583
|23
|52
|9
|Neshoba
|1914
|111
|130
|39
|Newton
|891
|28
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|612
|17
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2098
|57
|193
|31
|Panola
|1770
|41
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1232
|61
|95
|23
|Perry
|547
|23
|20
|7
|Pike
|1432
|56
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1591
|21
|18
|2
|Prentiss
|1131
|20
|48
|3
|Quitman
|427
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|4258
|88
|181
|23
|Scott
|1307
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|292
|15
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1272
|50
|122
|19
|Smith
|622
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|522
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1699
|52
|83
|14
|Tallahatchie
|877
|26
|29
|7
|Tate
|1293
|39
|55
|13
|Tippah
|992
|25
|61
|2
|Tishomingo
|859
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|546
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1302
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|662
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1591
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2710
|102
|178
|38
|Wayne
|1051
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|387
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|350
|21
|20
|5
|Winston
|893
|22
|44
|11
|Yalobusha
|585
|22
|76
|14
|Yazoo
|1317
|36
|135
|14
|Total
|122,275
|3,397
|6,951
|1,339
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
