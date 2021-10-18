770 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 770 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths. The new cases were reported between October 15 through October 17.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 498,560 with 9,939 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams45771198818
Alcorn564610113020
Amite204055579
Attala33058918736
Benton1475384710
Bolivar626814623933
Calhoun278145447
Carroll1682385211
Chickasaw2978676115
Choctaw133026120
Claiborne131637469
Clarke29069413332
Clay306775415
Coahoma412710413813
Copiah44569210414
Covington42789414239
De Soto3191639912426
Forrest1342825028360
Franklin119128415
George494979719
Greene216048576
Grenada370010815632
Hancock77031267215
Harrison3415053553277
Hinds31878624852139
Holmes26728710920
Humphreys129038359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba460510513524
Jackson2435237928441
Jasper328565462
Jefferson94234417
Jefferson Davis17094291
Jones1378924123643
Kemper1413415010
Lafayette846213819956
Lamar104911355612
Lauderdale11944315481107
Lawrence211440272
Leake4076879917
Lee1545023522543
Leflore463114424055
Lincoln542113420540
Lowndes1096618528065
Madison1454727941672
Marion422210716224
Marshall63981326917
Monroe674017419155
Montgomery1793566410
Neshoba661320622860
Newton3810798715
Noxubee185940416
Oktibbeha711813027039
Panola646613110315
Pearl River945423721042
Perry204855249
Pike579415217443
Pontotoc66201028613
Prentiss46488110115
Quitman10632800
Rankin2192838849268
Scott47119811619
Sharkey64020458
Simpson442311616120
Smith262450728
Stone3587648814
Sunflower421710412420
Tallahatchie225851507
Tate45531098019
Tippah46608112014
Tishomingo35809110328
Tunica159039193
Union59679413223
Walthall2177636914
Warren665617617338
Washington737115720341
Wayne4385728013
Webster2018456714
Wilkinson104539256
Winston31349113139
Yalobusha2328478222
Yazoo44038615120
Total498,5609,93911,2752,087

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories