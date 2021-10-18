770 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 770 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths. The new cases were reported between October 15 through October 17.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 498,560 with 9,939 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4577
|119
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5646
|101
|130
|20
|Amite
|2040
|55
|57
|9
|Attala
|3305
|89
|187
|36
|Benton
|1475
|38
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6268
|146
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2781
|45
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1682
|38
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2978
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1330
|26
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1316
|37
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2906
|94
|133
|32
|Clay
|3067
|75
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4127
|104
|138
|13
|Copiah
|4456
|92
|104
|14
|Covington
|4278
|94
|142
|39
|De Soto
|31916
|399
|124
|26
|Forrest
|13428
|250
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1191
|28
|41
|5
|George
|4949
|79
|71
|9
|Greene
|2160
|48
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3700
|108
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7703
|126
|72
|15
|Harrison
|34150
|535
|532
|77
|Hinds
|31878
|624
|852
|139
|Holmes
|2672
|87
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1290
|38
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|193
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4605
|105
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24352
|379
|284
|41
|Jasper
|3285
|65
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|942
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1709
|42
|9
|1
|Jones
|13789
|241
|236
|43
|Kemper
|1413
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8462
|138
|199
|56
|Lamar
|10491
|135
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|11944
|315
|481
|107
|Lawrence
|2114
|40
|27
|2
|Leake
|4076
|87
|99
|17
|Lee
|15450
|235
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4631
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5421
|134
|205
|40
|Lowndes
|10966
|185
|280
|65
|Madison
|14547
|279
|416
|72
|Marion
|4222
|107
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6398
|132
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6740
|174
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1793
|56
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6613
|206
|228
|60
|Newton
|3810
|79
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1859
|40
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7118
|130
|270
|39
|Panola
|6466
|131
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9454
|237
|210
|42
|Perry
|2048
|55
|24
|9
|Pike
|5794
|152
|174
|43
|Pontotoc
|6620
|102
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4648
|81
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1063
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|21928
|388
|492
|68
|Scott
|4711
|98
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|640
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4423
|116
|161
|20
|Smith
|2624
|50
|72
|8
|Stone
|3587
|64
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4217
|104
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2258
|51
|50
|7
|Tate
|4553
|109
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4660
|81
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3580
|91
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1590
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|5967
|94
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2177
|63
|69
|14
|Warren
|6656
|176
|173
|38
|Washington
|7371
|157
|203
|41
|Wayne
|4385
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2018
|45
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1045
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3134
|91
|131
|39
|Yalobusha
|2328
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4403
|86
|151
|20
|Total
|498,560
|9,939
|11,275
|2,087
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.