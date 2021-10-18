770 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 770 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths. The new cases were reported between October 15 through October 17.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 498,560 with 9,939 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4577 119 88 18 Alcorn 5646 101 130 20 Amite 2040 55 57 9 Attala 3305 89 187 36 Benton 1475 38 47 10 Bolivar 6268 146 239 33 Calhoun 2781 45 44 7 Carroll 1682 38 52 11 Chickasaw 2978 67 61 15 Choctaw 1330 26 12 0 Claiborne 1316 37 46 9 Clarke 2906 94 133 32 Clay 3067 75 41 5 Coahoma 4127 104 138 13 Copiah 4456 92 104 14 Covington 4278 94 142 39 De Soto 31916 399 124 26 Forrest 13428 250 283 60 Franklin 1191 28 41 5 George 4949 79 71 9 Greene 2160 48 57 6 Grenada 3700 108 156 32 Hancock 7703 126 72 15 Harrison 34150 535 532 77 Hinds 31878 624 852 139 Holmes 2672 87 109 20 Humphreys 1290 38 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4605 105 135 24 Jackson 24352 379 284 41 Jasper 3285 65 46 2 Jefferson 942 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1709 42 9 1 Jones 13789 241 236 43 Kemper 1413 41 50 10 Lafayette 8462 138 199 56 Lamar 10491 135 56 12 Lauderdale 11944 315 481 107 Lawrence 2114 40 27 2 Leake 4076 87 99 17 Lee 15450 235 225 43 Leflore 4631 144 240 55 Lincoln 5421 134 205 40 Lowndes 10966 185 280 65 Madison 14547 279 416 72 Marion 4222 107 162 24 Marshall 6398 132 69 17 Monroe 6740 174 191 55 Montgomery 1793 56 64 10 Neshoba 6613 206 228 60 Newton 3810 79 87 15 Noxubee 1859 40 41 6 Oktibbeha 7118 130 270 39 Panola 6466 131 103 15 Pearl River 9454 237 210 42 Perry 2048 55 24 9 Pike 5794 152 174 43 Pontotoc 6620 102 86 13 Prentiss 4648 81 101 15 Quitman 1063 28 0 0 Rankin 21928 388 492 68 Scott 4711 98 116 19 Sharkey 640 20 45 8 Simpson 4423 116 161 20 Smith 2624 50 72 8 Stone 3587 64 88 14 Sunflower 4217 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2258 51 50 7 Tate 4553 109 80 19 Tippah 4660 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3580 91 103 28 Tunica 1590 39 19 3 Union 5967 94 132 23 Walthall 2177 63 69 14 Warren 6656 176 173 38 Washington 7371 157 203 41 Wayne 4385 72 80 13 Webster 2018 45 67 14 Wilkinson 1045 39 25 6 Winston 3134 91 131 39 Yalobusha 2328 47 82 22 Yazoo 4403 86 151 20 Total 498,560 9,939 11,275 2,087

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.