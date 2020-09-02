781 new coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 781 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-three additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 84,365 with 2,526 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Bolivar1
Calhoun1
Desoto2
Forrest3
Harrison1
Jones1
Lafayette2
Lamar1
Lee2
Newton1
Rankin1
Sharkey1
Tate1
Tishomingo1
Washington2

12 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between August 10 and August 27, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Bolivar2
Coahoma1
Desoto1
Lawrence1
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Neshoba1
Prentiss1
Rankin1
Tate2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams797324612
Alcorn6546171
Amite2797142
Attala592259020
Benton196120
Bolivar1556547814
Calhoun48211234
Carroll29412459
Chickasaw600224312
Choctaw158400
Claiborne44116439
Clarke47730319
Clay4831631
Coahoma101320772
Copiah110331304
Covington7251794
De Soto471348509
Forrest21656612135
Franklin178331
George6871352
Greene30014356
Grenada966328817
Hancock5022084
Harrison33755814918
Hinds656414036359
Holmes1047549820
Humphreys34215206
Issaquena99300
Itawamba59217519
Jackson307360747
Jasper4861310
Jefferson222982
Jefferson Davis307931
Jones21787417535
Kemper27515399
Lafayette15273812026
Lamar144731105
Lauderdale181710821358
Lawrence40611181
Leake8903140
Lee22406014628
Leflore12487518545
Lincoln9815112930
Lowndes1297559230
Madison30098323041
Marion78726486
Marshall97113286
Monroe10596014844
Montgomery41118258
Neshoba143910110937
Newton67918155
Noxubee52314174
Oktibbeha14974618529
Panola130723132
Pearl River758486719
Perry321900
Pike1145457520
Pontotoc10851361
Prentiss64415463
Quitman337400
Rankin28826513117
Scott110822153
Sharkey2459428
Simpson942399919
Smith47913548
Stone32310283
Sunflower1278395010
Tallahatchie6471392
Tate864353212
Tippah5551520
Tishomingo566309321
Tunica45112122
Union894234211
Walthall569246713
Warren13174610922
Washington2018649121
Wayne850215810
Webster307135211
Wilkinson2811784
Winston701194011
Yalobusha38113357
Yazoo96121294
Total84,3652,5264,8691,010

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories