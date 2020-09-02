781 new coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 781 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-three additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 84,365 with 2,526 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Bolivar 1 Calhoun 1 Desoto 2 Forrest 3 Harrison 1 Jones 1 Lafayette 2 Lamar 1 Lee 2 Newton 1 Rankin 1 Sharkey 1 Tate 1 Tishomingo 1 Washington 2

* 12 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between August 10 and August 27, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Bolivar 2 Coahoma 1 Desoto 1 Lawrence 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 1 Neshoba 1 Prentiss 1 Rankin 1 Tate 2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 797 32 46 12 Alcorn 654 6 17 1 Amite 279 7 14 2 Attala 592 25 90 20 Benton 196 1 2 0 Bolivar 1556 54 78 14 Calhoun 482 11 23 4 Carroll 294 12 45 9 Chickasaw 600 22 43 12 Choctaw 158 4 0 0 Claiborne 441 16 43 9 Clarke 477 30 31 9 Clay 483 16 3 1 Coahoma 1013 20 77 2 Copiah 1103 31 30 4 Covington 725 17 9 4 De Soto 4713 48 50 9 Forrest 2165 66 121 35 Franklin 178 3 3 1 George 687 13 5 2 Greene 300 14 35 6 Grenada 966 32 88 17 Hancock 502 20 8 4 Harrison 3375 58 149 18 Hinds 6564 140 363 59 Holmes 1047 54 98 20 Humphreys 342 15 20 6 Issaquena 99 3 0 0 Itawamba 592 17 51 9 Jackson 3073 60 74 7 Jasper 486 13 1 0 Jefferson 222 9 8 2 Jefferson Davis 307 9 3 1 Jones 2178 74 175 35 Kemper 275 15 39 9 Lafayette 1527 38 120 26 Lamar 1447 31 10 5 Lauderdale 1817 108 213 58 Lawrence 406 11 18 1 Leake 890 31 4 0 Lee 2240 60 146 28 Leflore 1248 75 185 45 Lincoln 981 51 129 30 Lowndes 1297 55 92 30 Madison 3009 83 230 41 Marion 787 26 48 6 Marshall 971 13 28 6 Monroe 1059 60 148 44 Montgomery 411 18 25 8 Neshoba 1439 101 109 37 Newton 679 18 15 5 Noxubee 523 14 17 4 Oktibbeha 1497 46 185 29 Panola 1307 23 13 2 Pearl River 758 48 67 19 Perry 321 9 0 0 Pike 1145 45 75 20 Pontotoc 1085 13 6 1 Prentiss 644 15 46 3 Quitman 337 4 0 0 Rankin 2882 65 131 17 Scott 1108 22 15 3 Sharkey 245 9 42 8 Simpson 942 39 99 19 Smith 479 13 54 8 Stone 323 10 28 3 Sunflower 1278 39 50 10 Tallahatchie 647 13 9 2 Tate 864 35 32 12 Tippah 555 15 2 0 Tishomingo 566 30 93 21 Tunica 451 12 12 2 Union 894 23 42 11 Walthall 569 24 67 13 Warren 1317 46 109 22 Washington 2018 64 91 21 Wayne 850 21 58 10 Webster 307 13 52 11 Wilkinson 281 17 8 4 Winston 701 19 40 11 Yalobusha 381 13 35 7 Yazoo 961 21 29 4 Total 84,365 2,526 4,869 1,010

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

