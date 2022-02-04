JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 7,839 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 48 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 751,862 with 11,250 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases

As of February 1 Total LTC Facility Deaths

As of February 1 Adams 6637 133 91 19 Alcorn 9402 135 131 20 Amite 3039 61 58 10 Attala 4603 98 194 36 Benton 2180 46 47 10 Bolivar 8711 160 252 33 Calhoun 4417 56 44 7 Carroll 2452 47 53 12 Chickasaw 5300 85 63 15 Choctaw 1946 28 13 0 Claiborne 2080 45 46 9 Clarke 3993 98 131 32 Clay 4806 89 41 5 Coahoma 6150 119 138 14 Copiah 6618 101 109 15 Covington 6764 99 166 39 De Soto 47659 494 131 27 Forrest 20602 282 364 61 Franklin 1823 35 47 5 George 6799 81 76 9 Greene 2977 51 74 6 Grenada 5265 122 155 32 Hancock 11339 145 143 22 Harrison 49407 601 681 83 Hinds 50531 713 862 140 Holmes 4242 98 121 21 Humphreys 1947 40 36 9 Issaquena 250 9 0 0 Itawamba 7028 126 135 24 Jackson 35160 409 399 43 Jasper 4575 67 46 2 Jefferson 1409 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2690 46 16 1 Jones 20278 266 321 46 Kemper 2085 44 50 10 Lafayette 14215 169 202 57 Lamar 16339 145 66 12 Lauderdale 17863 337 499 108 Lawrence 3360 46 28 2 Leake 5894 104 103 17 Lee 25447 271 225 43 Leflore 7115 156 269 57 Lincoln 7711 147 211 43 Lowndes 16628 216 306 69 Madison 22994 303 416 72 Marion 6687 128 173 24 Marshall 9551 155 69 17 Monroe 10235 197 192 55 Montgomery 2828 67 90 14 Neshoba 9922 221 232 61 Newton 5677 92 89 16 Noxubee 2647 47 42 6 Oktibbeha 10286 151 272 40 Panola 9913 148 103 15 Pearl River 14228 251 249 42 Perry 2890 58 41 9 Pike 8719 168 178 44 Pontotoc 9703 125 88 13 Prentiss 7650 95 102 15 Quitman 1512 29 0 0 Rankin 34795 446 508 69 Scott 6353 106 119 19 Sharkey 906 21 45 8 Simpson 6529 133 172 20 Smith 3850 65 80 8 Stone 5163 67 106 14 Sunflower 5606 114 136 21 Tallahatchie 3075 55 50 7 Tate 6903 131 80 19 Tippah 6779 97 120 14 Tishomingo 5732 108 103 28 Tunica 2438 43 20 4 Union 8985 109 133 23 Walthall 3362 72 69 14 Warren 9758 190 175 38 Washington 9682 179 224 42 Wayne 5548 79 83 13 Webster 2970 58 66 14 Wilkinson 1748 42 25 6 Winston 4841 98 135 39 Yalobusha 3861 50 84 22 Yazoo 7800 97 152 20 Total 751,862 11,250 12,205 2,137

