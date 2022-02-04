JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 7,839 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 48 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 751,862 with 11,250 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility Cases
As of February 1		Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of February 1
Adams66371339119
Alcorn940213513120
Amite3039615810
Attala46039819436
Benton2180464710
Bolivar871116025233
Calhoun441756447
Carroll2452475312
Chickasaw5300856315
Choctaw194628130
Claiborne208045469
Clarke39939813132
Clay480689415
Coahoma615011913814
Copiah661810110915
Covington67649916639
De Soto4765949413127
Forrest2060228236461
Franklin182335475
George679981769
Greene297751746
Grenada526512215532
Hancock1133914514322
Harrison4940760168183
Hinds50531713862140
Holmes42429812121
Humphreys194740369
Issaquena250900
Itawamba702812613524
Jackson3516040939943
Jasper457567462
Jefferson140935417
Jefferson Davis269046161
Jones2027826632146
Kemper2085445010
Lafayette1421516920257
Lamar163391456612
Lauderdale17863337499108
Lawrence336046282
Leake589410410317
Lee2544727122543
Leflore711515626957
Lincoln771114721143
Lowndes1662821630669
Madison2299430341672
Marion668712817324
Marshall95511556917
Monroe1023519719255
Montgomery2828679014
Neshoba992222123261
Newton5677928916
Noxubee264747426
Oktibbeha1028615127240
Panola991314810315
Pearl River1422825124942
Perry289058419
Pike871916817844
Pontotoc97031258813
Prentiss76509510215
Quitman15122900
Rankin3479544650869
Scott635310611919
Sharkey90621458
Simpson652913317220
Smith385065808
Stone51636710614
Sunflower560611413621
Tallahatchie307555507
Tate69031318019
Tippah67799712014
Tishomingo573210810328
Tunica243843204
Union898510913323
Walthall3362726914
Warren975819017538
Washington968217922442
Wayne5548798313
Webster2970586614
Wilkinson174842256
Winston48419813539
Yalobusha3861508422
Yazoo78009715220
Total751,86211,25012,2052,137

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.