JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 7,839 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 48 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 751,862 with 11,250 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
As of February 1
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of February 1
|Adams
|6637
|133
|91
|19
|Alcorn
|9402
|135
|131
|20
|Amite
|3039
|61
|58
|10
|Attala
|4603
|98
|194
|36
|Benton
|2180
|46
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|8711
|160
|252
|33
|Calhoun
|4417
|56
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2452
|47
|53
|12
|Chickasaw
|5300
|85
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|1946
|28
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2080
|45
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3993
|98
|131
|32
|Clay
|4806
|89
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|6150
|119
|138
|14
|Copiah
|6618
|101
|109
|15
|Covington
|6764
|99
|166
|39
|De Soto
|47659
|494
|131
|27
|Forrest
|20602
|282
|364
|61
|Franklin
|1823
|35
|47
|5
|George
|6799
|81
|76
|9
|Greene
|2977
|51
|74
|6
|Grenada
|5265
|122
|155
|32
|Hancock
|11339
|145
|143
|22
|Harrison
|49407
|601
|681
|83
|Hinds
|50531
|713
|862
|140
|Holmes
|4242
|98
|121
|21
|Humphreys
|1947
|40
|36
|9
|Issaquena
|250
|9
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|7028
|126
|135
|24
|Jackson
|35160
|409
|399
|43
|Jasper
|4575
|67
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1409
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2690
|46
|16
|1
|Jones
|20278
|266
|321
|46
|Kemper
|2085
|44
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|14215
|169
|202
|57
|Lamar
|16339
|145
|66
|12
|Lauderdale
|17863
|337
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3360
|46
|28
|2
|Leake
|5894
|104
|103
|17
|Lee
|25447
|271
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7115
|156
|269
|57
|Lincoln
|7711
|147
|211
|43
|Lowndes
|16628
|216
|306
|69
|Madison
|22994
|303
|416
|72
|Marion
|6687
|128
|173
|24
|Marshall
|9551
|155
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10235
|197
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2828
|67
|90
|14
|Neshoba
|9922
|221
|232
|61
|Newton
|5677
|92
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2647
|47
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|10286
|151
|272
|40
|Panola
|9913
|148
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14228
|251
|249
|42
|Perry
|2890
|58
|41
|9
|Pike
|8719
|168
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|9703
|125
|88
|13
|Prentiss
|7650
|95
|102
|15
|Quitman
|1512
|29
|0
|0
|Rankin
|34795
|446
|508
|69
|Scott
|6353
|106
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|906
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|6529
|133
|172
|20
|Smith
|3850
|65
|80
|8
|Stone
|5163
|67
|106
|14
|Sunflower
|5606
|114
|136
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3075
|55
|50
|7
|Tate
|6903
|131
|80
|19
|Tippah
|6779
|97
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|5732
|108
|103
|28
|Tunica
|2438
|43
|20
|4
|Union
|8985
|109
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3362
|72
|69
|14
|Warren
|9758
|190
|175
|38
|Washington
|9682
|179
|224
|42
|Wayne
|5548
|79
|83
|13
|Webster
|2970
|58
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1748
|42
|25
|6
|Winston
|4841
|98
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|3861
|50
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7800
|97
|152
|20
|Total
|751,862
|11,250
|12,205
|2,137
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.