7,839 new coronavirus cases, 52 deaths reported in Mississippi over 3-day period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 7,839 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 52 additional deaths. The cases were reported between August 13 and August 15, 2021.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 388,986 with 7,813 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3790 93 83 17 Alcorn 3985 76 130 20 Amite 1547 44 57 9 Attala 2653 76 187 36 Benton 1170 25 47 10 Bolivar 5277 137 237 33 Calhoun 2058 33 36 6 Carroll 1374 31 51 10 Chickasaw 2409 60 61 15 Choctaw 939 20 10 0 Claiborne 1132 32 46 9 Clarke 2126 81 123 31 Clay 2281 55 41 5 Coahoma 3336 86 130 12 Copiah 3553 70 100 12 Covington 3416 86 142 39 De Soto 24982 288 113 24 Forrest 10681 172 272 54 Franklin 944 25 41 5 George 3372 56 61 9 Greene 1622 38 57 6 Grenada 2939 90 154 32 Hancock 5269 90 71 15 Harrison 25279 345 505 72 Hinds 26614 479 828 136 Holmes 2198 75 105 20 Humphreys 1075 33 34 9 Issaquena 180 6 0 0 Itawamba 3466 83 135 24 Jackson 18385 266 258 36 Jasper 2620 49 44 2 Jefferson 788 29 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1365 35 9 1 Jones 10420 176 226 43 Kemper 1173 31 44 9 Lafayette 7077 128 187 55 Lamar 8518 94 54 12 Lauderdale 9324 252 457 102 Lawrence 1638 27 27 2 Leake 3256 77 92 16 Lee 11946 185 223 43 Leflore 3953 127 239 55 Lincoln 4431 119 198 40 Lowndes 8143 154 262 63 Madison 11955 237 405 70 Marion 3266 85 160 24 Marshall 5058 106 65 15 Monroe 4929 138 191 55 Montgomery 1434 46 54 9 Neshoba 5421 182 209 59 Newton 3061 65 87 15 Noxubee 1480 36 35 6 Oktibbeha 5608 100 222 36 Panola 5096 112 104 15 Pearl River 6330 165 201 40 Perry 1501 40 23 8 Pike 4190 116 136 37 Pontotoc 4836 77 86 13 Prentiss 3371 64 100 15 Quitman 909 20 0 0 Rankin 17279 303 470 65 Scott 3798 79 116 18 Sharkey 554 19 45 8 Simpson 3535 96 160 20 Smith 2012 37 68 8 Stone 2788 38 85 14 Sunflower 3704 95 124 20 Tallahatchie 1930 45 50 7 Tate 3664 88 80 19 Tippah 3553 71 120 14 Tishomingo 2554 70 102 27 Tunica 1252 27 18 2 Union 4774 79 132 23 Walthall 1645 52 69 13 Warren 5289 129 169 38 Washington 5917 141 193 41 Wayne 3236 51 79 11 Webster 1418 32 62 12 Wilkinson 878 33 25 5 Winston 2546 85 130 39 Yalobusha 1860 41 82 22 Yazoo 3651 79 149 20 Total 388,986 7,813 10,824 2,019

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

