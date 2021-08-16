7,839 new coronavirus cases, 52 deaths reported in Mississippi over 3-day period

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 7,839 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 52 additional deaths. The cases were reported between August 13 and August 15, 2021.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 388,986 with 7,813 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3790938317
Alcorn39857613020
Amite154744579
Attala26537618736
Benton1170254710
Bolivar527713723733
Calhoun205833366
Carroll1374315110
Chickasaw2409606115
Choctaw93920100
Claiborne113232469
Clarke21268112331
Clay228155415
Coahoma33368613012
Copiah35537010012
Covington34168614239
De Soto2498228811324
Forrest1068117227254
Franklin94425415
George337256619
Greene162238576
Grenada29399015432
Hancock5269907115
Harrison2527934550572
Hinds26614479828136
Holmes21987510520
Humphreys107533349
Issaquena180600
Itawamba34668313524
Jackson1838526625836
Jasper262049442
Jefferson78829417
Jefferson Davis13653591
Jones1042017622643
Kemper117331449
Lafayette707712818755
Lamar8518945412
Lauderdale9324252457102
Lawrence163827272
Leake3256779216
Lee1194618522343
Leflore395312723955
Lincoln443111919840
Lowndes814315426263
Madison1195523740570
Marion32668516024
Marshall50581066515
Monroe492913819155
Montgomery143446549
Neshoba542118220959
Newton3061658715
Noxubee148036356
Oktibbeha560810022236
Panola509611210415
Pearl River633016520140
Perry150140238
Pike419011613637
Pontotoc4836778613
Prentiss33716410015
Quitman9092000
Rankin1727930347065
Scott37987911618
Sharkey55419458
Simpson35359616020
Smith201237688
Stone2788388514
Sunflower37049512420
Tallahatchie193045507
Tate3664888019
Tippah35537112014
Tishomingo25547010227
Tunica125227182
Union47747913223
Walthall1645526913
Warren528912916938
Washington591714119341
Wayne3236517911
Webster1418326212
Wilkinson87833255
Winston25468513039
Yalobusha1860418222
Yazoo36517914920
Total388,9867,81310,8242,019

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories