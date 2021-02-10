784 new coronavirus cases, 25 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 784 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 25 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 283,753 with 6,367 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2262 74 72 15 Alcorn 2865 59 130 20 Amite 1088 31 54 7 Attala 2041 67 173 36 Benton 910 24 45 10 Bolivar 4448 112 231 31 Calhoun 1519 25 33 4 Carroll 1125 23 49 9 Chickasaw 1969 50 58 15 Choctaw 682 14 1 0 Claiborne 958 29 45 9 Clarke 1617 67 123 30 Clay 1760 45 38 5 Coahoma 2657 61 129 11 Copiah 2677 55 81 11 Covington 2379 73 136 39 De Soto 18904 220 113 24 Forrest 6746 134 225 50 Franklin 736 19 39 4 George 2225 44 59 7 Greene 1218 31 52 6 Grenada 2362 74 155 32 Hancock 3259 71 68 14 Harrison 15846 253 482 65 Hinds 18191 372 805 127 Holmes 1787 69 104 20 Humphreys 891 26 34 8 Issaquena 164 6 0 0 Itawamba 2836 70 134 23 Jackson 12030 210 233 32 Jasper 2004 40 43 2 Jefferson 604 25 41 7 Jefferson Davis 966 31 8 1 Jones 7557 136 217 41 Kemper 861 22 44 9 Lafayette 5582 110 187 55 Lamar 5520 71 53 13 Lauderdale 6563 218 441 99 Lawrence 1159 18 27 2 Leake 2479 69 88 15 Lee 9478 154 217 41 Leflore 3274 116 238 52 Lincoln 3329 97 181 37 Lowndes 5868 135 256 62 Madison 9204 188 363 69 Marion 2453 76 158 24 Marshall 3838 89 64 15 Monroe 3915 121 190 55 Montgomery 1172 37 54 9 Neshoba 3644 165 202 58 Newton 2136 49 87 15 Noxubee 1198 28 35 6 Oktibbeha 4302 89 217 36 Panola 4132 88 102 13 Pearl River 3878 121 186 34 Perry 1117 32 21 7 Pike 2902 89 125 34 Pontotoc 4006 65 86 10 Prentiss 2643 57 99 15 Quitman 755 14 0 0 Rankin 12215 248 390 61 Scott 2839 65 114 16 Sharkey 484 17 43 8 Simpson 2578 78 158 20 Smith 1451 27 62 8 Stone 1647 28 84 14 Sunflower 3091 82 121 19 Tallahatchie 1670 39 50 7 Tate 2919 67 80 19 Tippah 2672 63 * 120 13 Tishomingo 2073 64 102 27 Tunica 948 23 18 2 Union 3816 71* 131 23 Walthall 1213 39 69 13 Warren 4010 113 170 38 Washington 5075 125 190 39 Wayne 2387 40 69 11 Webster 1044 25 59 11 Wilkinson 613 25 25 5 Winston 2170 74 130 39 Yalobusha 1379 36 82 22 Yazoo 2768 60 139 18 Total 283,753 6,367 10,337 1,933

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.