784 new coronavirus cases, 25 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 784 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 25 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 283,753 with 6,367 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2262747215
Alcorn28655913020
Amite108831547
Attala20416717336
Benton910244510
Bolivar444811223131
Calhoun151925334
Carroll112523499
Chickasaw1969505815
Choctaw6821410
Claiborne95829459
Clarke16176712330
Clay176045385
Coahoma26576112911
Copiah2677558111
Covington23797313639
De Soto1890422011324
Forrest674613422550
Franklin73619394
George222544597
Greene121831526
Grenada23627415532
Hancock3259716814
Harrison1584625348265
Hinds18191372805127
Holmes17876910420
Humphreys89126348
Issaquena164600
Itawamba28367013423
Jackson1203021023332
Jasper200440432
Jefferson60425417
Jefferson Davis9663181
Jones755713621741
Kemper86122449
Lafayette558211018755
Lamar5520715313
Lauderdale656321844199
Lawrence115918272
Leake2479698815
Lee947815421741
Leflore327411623852
Lincoln33299718137
Lowndes586813525662
Madison920418836369
Marion24537615824
Marshall3838896415
Monroe391512119055
Montgomery117237549
Neshoba364416520258
Newton2136498715
Noxubee119828356
Oktibbeha43028921736
Panola41328810213
Pearl River387812118634
Perry111732217
Pike29028912534
Pontotoc4006658610
Prentiss2643579915
Quitman7551400
Rankin1221524839061
Scott28396511416
Sharkey48417438
Simpson25787815820
Smith145127628
Stone1647288414
Sunflower30918212119
Tallahatchie167039507
Tate2919678019
Tippah267263 *12013
Tishomingo20736410227
Tunica94823182
Union381671*13123
Walthall1213396913
Warren401011317038
Washington507512519039
Wayne2387406911
Webster1044255911
Wilkinson61325255
Winston21707413039
Yalobusha1379368222
Yazoo27686013918
Total283,7536,36710,3371,933

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories