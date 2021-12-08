787 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 787 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 517,925 with 10,312 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4795 125 88 18 Alcorn 5998 108 130 20 Amite 2111 57 57 9 Attala 3424 90 189 36 Benton 1536 39 47 10 Bolivar 6499 151 240 33 Calhoun 2898 51 44 7 Carroll 1765 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3222 67 61 15 Choctaw 1380 27 12 0 Claiborne 1350 39 46 9 Clarke 3022 95 132 32 Clay 3148 78 41 5 Coahoma 4276 111 138 14 Copiah 4602 95 106 15 Covington 4361 95 142 39 De Soto 33574 432 126 26 Forrest 13885 260 283 60 Franklin 1273 30 46 5 George 5115 80 73 9 Greene 2256 49 57 6 Grenada 3803 109 156 32 Hancock 7858 132 72 15 Harrison 35122 559 535 79 Hinds 32859 645 852 139 Holmes 2740 89 109 20 Humphreys 1328 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 4931 107 135 24 Jackson 24959 392 285 41 Jasper 3418 67 46 3 Jefferson 974 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1750 43 9 1 Jones 14208 248 260 44 Kemper 1456 41 50 10 Lafayette 8912 143 202 57 Lamar 10730 140 56 12 Lauderdale 12371 323 482 108 Lawrence 2212 42 27 2 Leake 4148 91 99 17 Lee 16631 245 224 43 Leflore 4773 144 240 55 Lincoln 5559 136 208 41 Lowndes 11408 195 303 67 Madison 14996 283 416 72 Marion 4318 112 162 24 Marshall 6762 142 69 17 Monroe 7129 179 191 55 Montgomery 1829 57 64 10 Neshoba 6767 210 229 61 Newton 3970 82 87 15 Noxubee 1891 43 41 6 Oktibbeha 7256 139 271 40 Panola 6833 136 103 15 Pearl River 9769 244 210 42 Perry 2149 56 24 9 Pike 5960 157 177 44 Pontotoc 7091 110 87 13 Prentiss 5126 86 101 15 Quitman 1081 28 0 0 Rankin 22635 405 492 69 Scott 4801 99 117 19 Sharkey 654 21 45 8 Simpson 4597 117 166 20 Smith 2716 52 71 8 Stone 3664 66 88 14 Sunflower 4342 106 125 20 Tallahatchie 2335 53 50 7 Tate 4797 118 80 19 Tippah 5002 83 122 14 Tishomingo 3913 94 103 28 Tunica 1642 39 19 3 Union 6505 99 133 23 Walthall 2223 66 69 14 Warren 6923 179 175 38 Washington 7565 170 202 41 Wayne 4445 72 80 13 Webster 2077 48 67 14 Wilkinson 1065 39 25 6 Winston 3197 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2472 47 82 22 Yazoo 4593 92 152 20 Total 517,925 10,312 11,366 2,102

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.