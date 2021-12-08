787 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 787 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 517,925 with 10,312 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams47951258818
Alcorn599810813020
Amite211157579
Attala34249018936
Benton1536394710
Bolivar649915124033
Calhoun289851447
Carroll1765415211
Chickasaw3222676115
Choctaw138027120
Claiborne135039469
Clarke30229513232
Clay314878415
Coahoma427611113814
Copiah46029510615
Covington43619514239
De Soto3357443212626
Forrest1388526028360
Franklin127330465
George511580739
Greene225649576
Grenada380310915632
Hancock78581327215
Harrison3512255953579
Hinds32859645852139
Holmes27408910920
Humphreys132839359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba493110713524
Jackson2495939228541
Jasper341867463
Jefferson97434417
Jefferson Davis17504391
Jones1420824826044
Kemper1456415010
Lafayette891214320257
Lamar107301405612
Lauderdale12371323482108
Lawrence221242272
Leake4148919917
Lee1663124522443
Leflore477314424055
Lincoln555913620841
Lowndes1140819530367
Madison1499628341672
Marion431811216224
Marshall67621426917
Monroe712917919155
Montgomery1829576410
Neshoba676721022961
Newton3970828715
Noxubee189143416
Oktibbeha725613927140
Panola683313610315
Pearl River976924421042
Perry214956249
Pike596015717744
Pontotoc70911108713
Prentiss51268610115
Quitman10812800
Rankin2263540549269
Scott48019911719
Sharkey65421458
Simpson459711716620
Smith271652718
Stone3664668814
Sunflower434210612520
Tallahatchie233553507
Tate47971188019
Tippah50028312214
Tishomingo39139410328
Tunica164239193
Union65059913323
Walthall2223666914
Warren692317917538
Washington756517020241
Wayne4445728013
Webster2077486714
Wilkinson106539256
Winston31979213539
Yalobusha2472478222
Yazoo45939215220
Total517,92510,31211,3662,102

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories