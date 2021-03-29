79 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 79 new coronavirus cases. No additional deaths have been reported in Mississippi.

The state’s total number of cases is 304,695, along with 7,001 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care case and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams241381
Alcorn295063
Amite117837
Attala212873
Benton96425
Bolivar4743125
Calhoun161830
Carroll120525
Chickasaw203355
Choctaw72316
Claiborne100830
Clarke174775
Clay181654
Coahoma287875
Copiah288361
Covington253180
De Soto20470246
Forrest7470143
Franklin80322
George236546
Greene129333
Grenada252680
Hancock367184
Harrison17320298
Hinds19652401
Holmes185071
Humphreys94131
Issaquena1686
Itawamba294976
Jackson13010241
Jasper218847
Jefferson64127
Jefferson Davis104032
Jones8244156
Kemper94425
Lafayette5923116
Lamar604284
Lauderdale7050233
Lawrence124922
Leake259373
Lee9804168
Leflore3459123
Lincoln3840106
Lowndes6218144
Madison9803207
Marion263978
Marshall422199
Monroe4042130
Montgomery125040
Neshoba3952174
Newton242057
Noxubee125131
Oktibbeha451797
Panola4412102
Pearl River4375137
Perry124538
Pike3137101
Pontotoc414872
Prentiss274358
Quitman78616
Rankin13209272
Scott306872
Sharkey49417
Simpson284984
Smith157134
Stone176830
Sunflower326788
Tallahatchie174340
Tate319280
Tippah282668
Tishomingo219967
Tunica101925
Union400274
Walthall129442
Warren4243117
Washington5263132
Wayne260641
Webster113132
Wilkinson63927
Winston225080
Yalobusha155436
Yazoo302667
Total304,6957,001

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories