791 new coronavirus cases, 26 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 791 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 26 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 277,322 with 6,158 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2228727215
Alcorn28305912920
Amite107030547
Attala20176517336
Benton896244510
Bolivar435311122631
Calhoun149323294
Carroll110222489
Chickasaw1950495715
Choctaw6671410
Claiborne92627459
Clarke15836512330
Clay173345345
Coahoma26005812911
Copiah2625518010
Covington23327313639
De Soto1849021011324
Forrest654213022550
Franklin72619394
George216842597
Greene118531526
Grenada23157415532
Hancock3179676814
Harrison1541223448165
Hinds17748358803127
Holmes17686910320
Humphreys88125348
Issaquena163600
Itawamba27906813323
Jackson1159020123030
Jasper195439402
Jefferson59223407
Jefferson Davis9383181
Jones733212421841
Kemper84421459
Lafayette545610618755
Lamar5339675313
Lauderdale642521243996
Lawrence113318272
Leake2448688814
Lee932315021741
Leflore322011423552
Lincoln32389417337
Lowndes576113025662
Madison900918236069
Marion23867515824
Marshall3738816415
Monroe384011818955
Montgomery115636549
Neshoba358716220158
Newton2082498715
Noxubee117827356
Oktibbeha42318721636
Panola40478710213
Pearl River377511518633
Perry109232217
Pike28418912534
Pontotoc393363808
Prentiss2607569915
Quitman7431100
Rankin1179624039061
Scott27695811411
Sharkey48017438
Simpson25187615820
Smith140927628
Stone1615288414
Sunflower30298111719
Tallahatchie163737507
Tate2880678019
Tippah2623551199
Tishomingo20296210227
Tunica92622182
Union37276813222
Walthall1194386813
Warren391611017038
Washington504212518939
Wayne2324406911
Webster1024245811
Wilkinson60725255
Winston21417412839
Yalobusha1320368222
Yazoo27065913918
Total277,3226,15810,2761,913

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

