795 new coronavirus cases, 34 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 795 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-four additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 73,207 with 2,128 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Alcorn1
Bolivar1
Coahoma1
Covington1
Forrest2
Itawamba2
Jackson1
Lafayette2
Lauderdale1
Lowndes3
Madison1
Marion1
Oktibbeha1
Pike1
Quitman1
Rankin1
Sunflower1
Tate1
Tishomingo1
Walthall1
Washington1
Yazoo1

7 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 21 and August 9, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

CountyTotal
Claiborne1
Hancock1
Harrison2
Jones1
Lowndes1
Washington1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams679284612
Alcorn4656101
Amite2526142
Attala553259020
Benton169120
Bolivar1251417111
Calhoun4379234
Carroll26811459
Chickasaw518193611
Choctaw143400
Claiborne41615439
Clarke37528319
Clay4301421
Coahoma83414732
Copiah99130304
Covington6721773
De Soto398334457
Forrest19375910633
Franklin157231
George6411052
Greene27613356
Grenada878278315
Hancock4321784
Harrison28364014816
Hinds5995128*31155
Holmes964509820
Humphreys31312206
Issaquena28200
Itawamba44012478
Jackson251848747
Jasper4351110
Jefferson202882
Jefferson Davis255731
Jones20076617335
Kemper25314389
Lafayette1084239117
Lamar12982283
Lauderdale15099921257
Lawrence3478171
Leake8182740
Lee17804310120
Leflore10027018444
Lincoln8854512428
Lowndes1153469028
Madison25837521437
Marion71623476
Marshall79510182
Monroe8935514744
Montgomery37310165
Neshoba13379610936
Newton59112101
Noxubee48912174
Oktibbeha12054317928
Panola11521891
Pearl River618426618
Perry266800
Pike1011397319
Pontotoc900961
Prentiss50611303
Quitman279200
Rankin24564311511
Scott104021153
Sharkey2207426
Simpson867369317
Smith42913548
Stone2596232
Sunflower112730317
Tallahatchie5801192
Tate781313312
Tippah4511410
Tishomingo47813475
Tunica3879122
Union780193811
Walthall530236612
Warren1204379918
Washington1834486515
Wayne813215810
Webster257135211
Wilkinson2391484
Winston653184011
Yalobusha32910357
Yazoo90015283
Total73,2072,1284,465905

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

