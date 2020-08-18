795 new coronavirus cases, 34 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 795 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-four additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 73,207 with 2,128 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Alcorn 1 Bolivar 1 Coahoma 1 Covington 1 Forrest 2 Itawamba 2 Jackson 1 Lafayette 2 Lauderdale 1 Lowndes 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Oktibbeha 1 Pike 1 Quitman 1 Rankin 1 Sunflower 1 Tate 1 Tishomingo 1 Walthall 1 Washington 1 Yazoo 1

* 7 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 21 and August 9, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

County Total Claiborne 1 Hancock 1 Harrison 2 Jones 1 Lowndes 1 Washington 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 679 28 46 12 Alcorn 465 6 10 1 Amite 252 6 14 2 Attala 553 25 90 20 Benton 169 1 2 0 Bolivar 1251 41 71 11 Calhoun 437 9 23 4 Carroll 268 11 45 9 Chickasaw 518 19 36 11 Choctaw 143 4 0 0 Claiborne 416 15 43 9 Clarke 375 28 31 9 Clay 430 14 2 1 Coahoma 834 14 73 2 Copiah 991 30 30 4 Covington 672 17 7 3 De Soto 3983 34 45 7 Forrest 1937 59 106 33 Franklin 157 2 3 1 George 641 10 5 2 Greene 276 13 35 6 Grenada 878 27 83 15 Hancock 432 17 8 4 Harrison 2836 40 148 16 Hinds 5995 128* 311 55 Holmes 964 50 98 20 Humphreys 313 12 20 6 Issaquena 28 2 0 0 Itawamba 440 12 47 8 Jackson 2518 48 74 7 Jasper 435 11 1 0 Jefferson 202 8 8 2 Jefferson Davis 255 7 3 1 Jones 2007 66 173 35 Kemper 253 14 38 9 Lafayette 1084 23 91 17 Lamar 1298 22 8 3 Lauderdale 1509 99 212 57 Lawrence 347 8 17 1 Leake 818 27 4 0 Lee 1780 43 101 20 Leflore 1002 70 184 44 Lincoln 885 45 124 28 Lowndes 1153 46 90 28 Madison 2583 75 214 37 Marion 716 23 47 6 Marshall 795 10 18 2 Monroe 893 55 147 44 Montgomery 373 10 16 5 Neshoba 1337 96 109 36 Newton 591 12 10 1 Noxubee 489 12 17 4 Oktibbeha 1205 43 179 28 Panola 1152 18 9 1 Pearl River 618 42 66 18 Perry 266 8 0 0 Pike 1011 39 73 19 Pontotoc 900 9 6 1 Prentiss 506 11 30 3 Quitman 279 2 0 0 Rankin 2456 43 115 11 Scott 1040 21 15 3 Sharkey 220 7 42 6 Simpson 867 36 93 17 Smith 429 13 54 8 Stone 259 6 23 2 Sunflower 1127 30 31 7 Tallahatchie 580 11 9 2 Tate 781 31 33 12 Tippah 451 14 1 0 Tishomingo 478 13 47 5 Tunica 387 9 12 2 Union 780 19 38 11 Walthall 530 23 66 12 Warren 1204 37 99 18 Washington 1834 48 65 15 Wayne 813 21 58 10 Webster 257 13 52 11 Wilkinson 239 14 8 4 Winston 653 18 40 11 Yalobusha 329 10 35 7 Yazoo 900 15 28 3 Total 73,207 2,128 4,465 905

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

