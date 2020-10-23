795 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 795 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 113,876 with 3,238 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Seven deaths occurred between October 17 and October 21 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Clarke
|1
|Hancock
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Marshall
|2
|Panola
|1
|Tippah
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1073
|43
|64
|13
|Alcorn
|987
|12
|18
|2
|Amite
|421
|13
|15
|2
|Attala
|790
|26
|90
|20
|Benton
|333
|5
|25
|1
|Bolivar
|2004
|77
|218
|30
|Calhoun
|622
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|480
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|840
|26
|46
|14
|Choctaw
|205
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|537
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|743
|51
|93
|27
|Clay
|684
|21
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1249
|36
|88
|7
|Copiah
|1369
|36
|71
|7
|Covington
|970
|26
|50
|10
|De Soto
|6932
|79
|80
|16
|Forrest
|3007
|78
|176
|41
|Franklin
|240
|3
|4
|1
|George
|979
|18
|36
|6
|Greene
|473
|18
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1216
|38
|113
|21
|Hancock
|816
|28
|45
|6
|Harrison
|5129
|83
|257
|32
|Hinds
|7894
|177
|464
|78
|Holmes
|1144
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|428
|16
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|107
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1122
|25
|87
|17
|Jackson
|4503
|84
|101
|8
|Jasper
|679
|17
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|275
|10
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|405
|11
|7
|1
|Jones
|2891
|84
|185
|38
|Kemper
|322
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2483
|43
|124
|29
|Lamar
|2242
|38
|40
|11
|Lauderdale
|2437
|134
|261
|74
|Lawrence
|512
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1146
|40
|43
|6
|Lee
|3514
|79
|180
|37
|Leflore
|1658
|87
|193
|47
|Lincoln
|1389
|57
|162
|35
|Lowndes
|1783
|62
|102
|33
|Madison
|3812
|93
|238
|45
|Marion
|946
|42
|92
|14
|Marshall
|1412
|29
|54
|12
|Monroe
|1481
|72
|170
|52
|Montgomery
|543
|23
|52
|9
|Neshoba
|1842
|111
|130
|39
|Newton
|856
|27
|39
|9
|Noxubee
|596
|17
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2008
|54
|193
|31
|Panola
|1691
|39
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1129
|59
|94
|22
|Perry
|487
|23
|20
|7
|Pike
|1382
|56
|97
|27
|Pontotoc
|1461
|19
|17
|2
|Prentiss
|1048
|19
|48
|3
|Quitman
|419
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|3894
|86
|177
|23
|Scott
|1249
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|283
|14
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1212
|49
|117
|19
|Smith
|591
|16
|54
|8
|Stone
|464
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1609
|49
|83
|14
|Tallahatchie
|840
|25
|29
|7
|Tate
|1160
|39
|52
|13
|Tippah
|889
|22
|60
|0
|Tishomingo
|800
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|529
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1174
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|638
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1543
|55
|123
|26
|Washington
|2564
|99
|177
|38
|Wayne
|1008
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|370
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|337
|20
|20
|5
|Winston
|833
|21
|42
|11
|Yalobusha
|526
|14
|54
|7
|Yazoo
|1217
|33
|89
|12
|Total
|113,876
|3,238
|6,670
|1,301
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
