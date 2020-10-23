795 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 795 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 113,876 with 3,238 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Seven deaths occurred between October 17 and October 21 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Clarke1
Hancock1
Hinds1
Marshall2
Panola1
Tippah1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1073436413
Alcorn98712182
Amite42113152
Attala790269020
Benton3335251
Bolivar20047721830
Calhoun62212254
Carroll48012459
Chickasaw840264614
Choctaw205610
Claiborne53716439
Clarke743519327
Clay68421193
Coahoma124936887
Copiah136936717
Covington970265010
De Soto6932798016
Forrest30077817641
Franklin240341
George97918366
Greene47318406
Grenada12163811321
Hancock81628456
Harrison51298325732
Hinds789417746478
Holmes11446010220
Humphreys42816216
Issaquena107400
Itawamba1122258717
Jackson4503841018
Jasper6791710
Jefferson27510133
Jefferson Davis4051171
Jones28918418538
Kemper32215419
Lafayette24834312429
Lamar2242384011
Lauderdale243713426174
Lawrence51214262
Leake114640436
Lee35147918037
Leflore16588719347
Lincoln13895716235
Lowndes17836210233
Madison38129323845
Marion946429214
Marshall1412295412
Monroe14817217052
Montgomery54323529
Neshoba184211113039
Newton85627399
Noxubee59617204
Oktibbeha20085419331
Panola169139608
Pearl River1129599422
Perry48723207
Pike1382569727
Pontotoc146119172
Prentiss104819483
Quitman419600
Rankin38948617723
Scott124929213
Sharkey28314438
Simpson12124911719
Smith59116548
Stone46414559
Sunflower1609498314
Tallahatchie84025297
Tate1160395213
Tippah88922600
Tishomingo800419626
Tunica52917152
Union1174254611
Walthall638276713
Warren15435512326
Washington25649917738
Wayne1008215910
Webster370135211
Wilkinson33720205
Winston833214211
Yalobusha52614547
Yazoo1217338912
Total113,8763,2386,6701,301

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

