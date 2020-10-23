795 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 795 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 113,876 with 3,238 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Seven deaths occurred between October 17 and October 21 in the counties below.

County Total Clarke 1 Hancock 1 Hinds 1 Marshall 2 Panola 1 Tippah 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1073 43 64 13 Alcorn 987 12 18 2 Amite 421 13 15 2 Attala 790 26 90 20 Benton 333 5 25 1 Bolivar 2004 77 218 30 Calhoun 622 12 25 4 Carroll 480 12 45 9 Chickasaw 840 26 46 14 Choctaw 205 6 1 0 Claiborne 537 16 43 9 Clarke 743 51 93 27 Clay 684 21 19 3 Coahoma 1249 36 88 7 Copiah 1369 36 71 7 Covington 970 26 50 10 De Soto 6932 79 80 16 Forrest 3007 78 176 41 Franklin 240 3 4 1 George 979 18 36 6 Greene 473 18 40 6 Grenada 1216 38 113 21 Hancock 816 28 45 6 Harrison 5129 83 257 32 Hinds 7894 177 464 78 Holmes 1144 60 102 20 Humphreys 428 16 21 6 Issaquena 107 4 0 0 Itawamba 1122 25 87 17 Jackson 4503 84 101 8 Jasper 679 17 1 0 Jefferson 275 10 13 3 Jefferson Davis 405 11 7 1 Jones 2891 84 185 38 Kemper 322 15 41 9 Lafayette 2483 43 124 29 Lamar 2242 38 40 11 Lauderdale 2437 134 261 74 Lawrence 512 14 26 2 Leake 1146 40 43 6 Lee 3514 79 180 37 Leflore 1658 87 193 47 Lincoln 1389 57 162 35 Lowndes 1783 62 102 33 Madison 3812 93 238 45 Marion 946 42 92 14 Marshall 1412 29 54 12 Monroe 1481 72 170 52 Montgomery 543 23 52 9 Neshoba 1842 111 130 39 Newton 856 27 39 9 Noxubee 596 17 20 4 Oktibbeha 2008 54 193 31 Panola 1691 39 60 8 Pearl River 1129 59 94 22 Perry 487 23 20 7 Pike 1382 56 97 27 Pontotoc 1461 19 17 2 Prentiss 1048 19 48 3 Quitman 419 6 0 0 Rankin 3894 86 177 23 Scott 1249 29 21 3 Sharkey 283 14 43 8 Simpson 1212 49 117 19 Smith 591 16 54 8 Stone 464 14 55 9 Sunflower 1609 49 83 14 Tallahatchie 840 25 29 7 Tate 1160 39 52 13 Tippah 889 22 60 0 Tishomingo 800 41 96 26 Tunica 529 17 15 2 Union 1174 25 46 11 Walthall 638 27 67 13 Warren 1543 55 123 26 Washington 2564 99 177 38 Wayne 1008 21 59 10 Webster 370 13 52 11 Wilkinson 337 20 20 5 Winston 833 21 42 11 Yalobusha 526 14 54 7 Yazoo 1217 33 89 12 Total 113,876 3,238 6,670 1,301

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

