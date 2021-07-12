796 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 796 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths. The new COVID-19 cases were reported to MSDH between July 9 and July 11.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 324,853 with 7,441 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3165
|86
|83
|16
|Alcorn
|3376
|74
|130
|20
|Amite
|1289
|43
|57
|9
|Attala
|2164
|73
|175
|36
|Benton
|1029
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4863
|134
|236
|33
|Calhoun
|1755
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1230
|30
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2134
|60
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|802
|19
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1035
|31
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1794
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|1897
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|3037
|84
|129
|12
|Copiah
|3048
|66
|85
|11
|Covington
|2720
|83
|139
|39
|De Soto
|22552
|274
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7974
|156
|245
|53
|Franklin
|853
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2550
|51
|59
|8
|Greene
|1327
|34
|53
|6
|Grenada
|2642
|88
|154
|32
|Hancock
|3939
|88
|69
|14
|Harrison
|18823
|318
|490
|70
|Hinds
|21573
|428
|808
|132
|Holmes
|1923
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|975
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|169
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3064
|80
|135
|24
|Jackson
|13922
|251
|241
|35
|Jasper
|2231
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|666
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1102
|34
|9
|1
|Jones
|8529
|169
|220
|42
|Kemper
|976
|29
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6361
|124
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6466
|88
|53
|12
|Lauderdale
|7301
|243
|443
|101
|Lawrence
|1334
|25
|27
|2
|Leake
|2749
|74
|92
|16
|Lee
|10205
|176
|222
|42
|Leflore
|3531
|125
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|4042
|113
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6604
|150
|258
|63
|Madison
|10431
|227
|391
|70
|Marion
|2735
|80
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4611
|105
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4206
|136
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1296
|44
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4120
|180
|207
|59
|Newton
|2516
|64
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1290
|35
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4697
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4683
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4720
|148
|194
|39
|Perry
|1293
|38
|22
|8
|Pike
|3406
|111
|134
|36
|Pontotoc
|4326
|73
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|2903
|61
|99
|15
|Quitman
|830
|19
|0
|0
|Rankin
|14287
|284
|406
|61
|Scott
|3232
|74
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|511
|18
|44
|8
|Simpson
|3058
|89
|158
|20
|Smith
|1698
|34
|68
|8
|Stone
|1960
|35
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3404
|93
|123
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1806
|42
|50
|7
|Tate
|3445
|88
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2946
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2338
|69
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1093
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4205
|79
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1368
|47
|69
|13
|Warren
|4506
|121
|169
|37
|Washington
|5463
|139
|190
|39
|Wayne
|2666
|42
|69
|11
|Webster
|1156
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|705
|32
|25
|5
|Winston
|2320
|82
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1685
|40
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3217
|71
|143
|18
|Total
|324,853
|7,441
|10,537
|1,988
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
