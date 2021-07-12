796 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 796 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths. The new COVID-19 cases were reported to MSDH between July 9 and July 11.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 324,853 with 7,441 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3165868316
Alcorn33767413020
Amite128943579
Attala21647317536
Benton1029254610
Bolivar486313423633
Calhoun175532366
Carroll1230305110
Chickasaw2134606015
Choctaw8021920
Claiborne103531459
Clarke17948012331
Clay189754385
Coahoma30378412912
Copiah3048668511
Covington27208313939
De Soto2255227411324
Forrest797415624553
Franklin85323404
George255051598
Greene132734536
Grenada26428815432
Hancock3939886914
Harrison1882331849070
Hinds21573428808132
Holmes19237410420
Humphreys97533349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30648013524
Jackson1392225124135
Jasper223148432
Jefferson66628417
Jefferson Davis11023491
Jones852916922042
Kemper97629449
Lafayette636112418755
Lamar6466885312
Lauderdale7301243443101
Lawrence133425272
Leake2749749216
Lee1020517622242
Leflore353112523652
Lincoln404211319740
Lowndes660415025863
Madison1043122739170
Marion27358015824
Marshall46111056515
Monroe420613619055
Montgomery129644549
Neshoba412018020759
Newton2516648715
Noxubee129035356
Oktibbeha46979822236
Panola468311210415
Pearl River472014819439
Perry129338228
Pike340611113436
Pontotoc4326738613
Prentiss2903619915
Quitman8301900
Rankin1428728440661
Scott32327411518
Sharkey51118448
Simpson30588915820
Smith169834688
Stone1960358514
Sunflower34049312320
Tallahatchie180642507
Tate3445888019
Tippah29466811913
Tishomingo23386910227
Tunica109327182
Union42057913123
Walthall1368476913
Warren450612116937
Washington546313919039
Wayne2666426911
Webster1156326112
Wilkinson70532255
Winston23208213039
Yalobusha1685408222
Yazoo32177114318
Total324,8537,44110,5371,988

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

