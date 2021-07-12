796 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 796 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths. The new COVID-19 cases were reported to MSDH between July 9 and July 11.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 324,853 with 7,441 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3165 86 83 16 Alcorn 3376 74 130 20 Amite 1289 43 57 9 Attala 2164 73 175 36 Benton 1029 25 46 10 Bolivar 4863 134 236 33 Calhoun 1755 32 36 6 Carroll 1230 30 51 10 Chickasaw 2134 60 60 15 Choctaw 802 19 2 0 Claiborne 1035 31 45 9 Clarke 1794 80 123 31 Clay 1897 54 38 5 Coahoma 3037 84 129 12 Copiah 3048 66 85 11 Covington 2720 83 139 39 De Soto 22552 274 113 24 Forrest 7974 156 245 53 Franklin 853 23 40 4 George 2550 51 59 8 Greene 1327 34 53 6 Grenada 2642 88 154 32 Hancock 3939 88 69 14 Harrison 18823 318 490 70 Hinds 21573 428 808 132 Holmes 1923 74 104 20 Humphreys 975 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3064 80 135 24 Jackson 13922 251 241 35 Jasper 2231 48 43 2 Jefferson 666 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1102 34 9 1 Jones 8529 169 220 42 Kemper 976 29 44 9 Lafayette 6361 124 187 55 Lamar 6466 88 53 12 Lauderdale 7301 243 443 101 Lawrence 1334 25 27 2 Leake 2749 74 92 16 Lee 10205 176 222 42 Leflore 3531 125 236 52 Lincoln 4042 113 197 40 Lowndes 6604 150 258 63 Madison 10431 227 391 70 Marion 2735 80 158 24 Marshall 4611 105 65 15 Monroe 4206 136 190 55 Montgomery 1296 44 54 9 Neshoba 4120 180 207 59 Newton 2516 64 87 15 Noxubee 1290 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 4697 98 222 36 Panola 4683 112 104 15 Pearl River 4720 148 194 39 Perry 1293 38 22 8 Pike 3406 111 134 36 Pontotoc 4326 73 86 13 Prentiss 2903 61 99 15 Quitman 830 19 0 0 Rankin 14287 284 406 61 Scott 3232 74 115 18 Sharkey 511 18 44 8 Simpson 3058 89 158 20 Smith 1698 34 68 8 Stone 1960 35 85 14 Sunflower 3404 93 123 20 Tallahatchie 1806 42 50 7 Tate 3445 88 80 19 Tippah 2946 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2338 69 102 27 Tunica 1093 27 18 2 Union 4205 79 131 23 Walthall 1368 47 69 13 Warren 4506 121 169 37 Washington 5463 139 190 39 Wayne 2666 42 69 11 Webster 1156 32 61 12 Wilkinson 705 32 25 5 Winston 2320 82 130 39 Yalobusha 1685 40 82 22 Yazoo 3217 71 143 18 Total 324,853 7,441 10,537 1,988

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.