797 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 797 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fifteen additional deaths were reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 35,419 with 1,230 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|Adams
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|2
|Jackson
|1
|Madison
|2
|Neshoba
|1
|Prentiss
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|3
|Yalobusha
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|351
|20
|44
|11
|Alcorn
|100
|2
|1
|1
|Amite
|110
|3
|13
|2
|Attala
|384
|24
|89
|19
|Benton
|46
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|405
|18
|37
|6
|Calhoun
|164
|5
|23
|4
|Carroll
|181
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|297
|19
|35
|11
|Choctaw
|75
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|301
|11
|43
|8
|Clarke
|223
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|258
|11
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|222
|6
|1
|0
|Copiah
|653
|15
|30
|3
|Covington
|435
|5
|3
|0
|Desoto
|1900
|19
|21
|5
|Forrest
|993
|43
|95
|29
|Franklin
|54
|2
|3
|1
|George
|116
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|113
|10
|34
|6
|Grenada
|594
|9
|43
|5
|Hancock
|144
|13
|8
|4
|Harrison
|1136
|16
|98
|9
|Hinds
|2908
|51
|151
|17
|Holmes
|586
|41
|98
|20
|Humphreys
|163
|10
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|146
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|775
|19
|48
|6
|Jasper
|277
|6
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|126
|3
|2
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|120
|4
|3
|1
|Jones
|1203
|49
|157
|34
|Kemper
|184
|14
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|497
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|534
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|963
|81
|202
|52
|Lawrence
|209
|2
|0
|0
|Leake
|635
|20
|3
|0
|Lee
|612
|22
|66
|15
|Leflore
|531
|56
|173
|41
|Lincoln
|529
|35
|115
|27
|Lowndes
|548
|13
|25
|6
|Madison
|1446
|38
|136
|19
|Marion
|327
|12
|15
|2
|Marshall
|277
|3
|6
|0
|Monroe
|456
|35
|108
|29
|Montgomery
|171
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1045
|77
|106
|30
|Newton
|375
|10
|7
|1
|Noxubee
|278
|8
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|611
|28
|132
|18
|Panola
|448
|6
|2
|1
|Pearl River
|288
|32
|50
|12
|Perry
|87
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|499
|20
|42
|10
|Pontotoc
|346
|6
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|120
|4
|24
|3
|Quitman
|99
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|1087
|15
|53
|0
|Scott
|819
|15
|14
|2
|Sharkey
|48
|0
|1
|0
|Simpson
|393
|3
|3
|0
|Smith
|246
|12
|52
|8
|Stone
|74
|2
|2
|1
|Sunflower
|477
|8
|1
|0
|Tallahatchie
|195
|4
|3
|1
|Tate
|352
|13
|27
|8
|Tippah
|145
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|97
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|123
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|252
|11
|20
|8
|Walthall
|262
|7
|11
|1
|Warren
|594
|21
|39
|9
|Washington
|722
|13
|18
|4
|Wayne
|562
|18
|37
|4
|Webster
|134
|11
|52
|10
|Wilkinson
|98
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|295
|11
|38
|8
|Yalobusha
|207
|9
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|553
|6
|20
|2
|Total
|35,419
|1,230
|2,959
|593
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Walt Disney World reopens as coronavirus cases surge in Florida
- Second stimulus check: GOP senators not ready to commit to direct payments
- Amazon says email to employees banning TikTok was a mistake
- 797 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths reported in Mississippi
- Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Newton, Hinds, Covington, Lafayette, Noxubee and Leake counties