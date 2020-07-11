Breaking News
797 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 797 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fifteen additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 35,419 with 1,230 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Adams1
Grenada1
Harrison1
Hinds2
Jackson1
Madison2
Neshoba1
Prentiss1
Warren1
Washington3
Yalobusha1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams351204411
Alcorn100211
Amite1103132
Attala384248919
Benton46010
Bolivar40518376
Calhoun1645234
Carroll18111459
Chickasaw297193511
Choctaw75400
Claiborne30111438
Clarke22325199
Clay2581121
Coahoma222610
Copiah65315303
Covington435530
Desoto190019215
Forrest993439529
Franklin54231
George116310
Greene11310346
Grenada5949435
Hancock1441384
Harrison113616989
Hinds29085115117
Holmes586419820
Humphreys16310186
Issaquena10100
Itawamba1468347
Jackson77519486
Jasper277610
Jefferson126320
Jefferson Davis120431
Jones12034915734
Kemper18414389
Lafayette4974421
Lamar534732
Lauderdale9638120252
Lawrence209200
Leake6352030
Lee612226615
Leflore5315617341
Lincoln5293511527
Lowndes54813256
Madison14463813619
Marion32712152
Marshall277360
Monroe4563510829
Montgomery171300
Neshoba10457710630
Newton3751071
Noxubee2788153
Oktibbeha6112813218
Panola448621
Pearl River288325012
Perry87400
Pike499204210
Pontotoc346631
Prentiss1204243
Quitman99100
Rankin108715530
Scott81915142
Sharkey48010
Simpson393330
Smith24612528
Stone74221
Sunflower477810
Tallahatchie195431
Tate35213278
Tippah1451100
Tishomingo97120
Tunica1233122
Union25211208
Walthall2627111
Warren59421399
Washington72213184
Wayne56218374
Webster134115210
Wilkinson98952
Winston29511388
Yalobusha2079357
Yazoo5536202
Total35,4191,2302,959593

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.

