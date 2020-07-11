797 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 797 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fifteen additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 35,419 with 1,230 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Adams 1 Grenada 1 Harrison 1 Hinds 2 Jackson 1 Madison 2 Neshoba 1 Prentiss 1 Warren 1 Washington 3 Yalobusha 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 351 20 44 11 Alcorn 100 2 1 1 Amite 110 3 13 2 Attala 384 24 89 19 Benton 46 0 1 0 Bolivar 405 18 37 6 Calhoun 164 5 23 4 Carroll 181 11 45 9 Chickasaw 297 19 35 11 Choctaw 75 4 0 0 Claiborne 301 11 43 8 Clarke 223 25 19 9 Clay 258 11 2 1 Coahoma 222 6 1 0 Copiah 653 15 30 3 Covington 435 5 3 0 Desoto 1900 19 21 5 Forrest 993 43 95 29 Franklin 54 2 3 1 George 116 3 1 0 Greene 113 10 34 6 Grenada 594 9 43 5 Hancock 144 13 8 4 Harrison 1136 16 98 9 Hinds 2908 51 151 17 Holmes 586 41 98 20 Humphreys 163 10 18 6 Issaquena 10 1 0 0 Itawamba 146 8 34 7 Jackson 775 19 48 6 Jasper 277 6 1 0 Jefferson 126 3 2 0 Jefferson Davis 120 4 3 1 Jones 1203 49 157 34 Kemper 184 14 38 9 Lafayette 497 4 42 1 Lamar 534 7 3 2 Lauderdale 963 81 202 52 Lawrence 209 2 0 0 Leake 635 20 3 0 Lee 612 22 66 15 Leflore 531 56 173 41 Lincoln 529 35 115 27 Lowndes 548 13 25 6 Madison 1446 38 136 19 Marion 327 12 15 2 Marshall 277 3 6 0 Monroe 456 35 108 29 Montgomery 171 3 0 0 Neshoba 1045 77 106 30 Newton 375 10 7 1 Noxubee 278 8 15 3 Oktibbeha 611 28 132 18 Panola 448 6 2 1 Pearl River 288 32 50 12 Perry 87 4 0 0 Pike 499 20 42 10 Pontotoc 346 6 3 1 Prentiss 120 4 24 3 Quitman 99 1 0 0 Rankin 1087 15 53 0 Scott 819 15 14 2 Sharkey 48 0 1 0 Simpson 393 3 3 0 Smith 246 12 52 8 Stone 74 2 2 1 Sunflower 477 8 1 0 Tallahatchie 195 4 3 1 Tate 352 13 27 8 Tippah 145 11 0 0 Tishomingo 97 1 2 0 Tunica 123 3 12 2 Union 252 11 20 8 Walthall 262 7 11 1 Warren 594 21 39 9 Washington 722 13 18 4 Wayne 562 18 37 4 Webster 134 11 52 10 Wilkinson 98 9 5 2 Winston 295 11 38 8 Yalobusha 207 9 35 7 Yazoo 553 6 20 2 Total 35,419 1,230 2,959 593

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: