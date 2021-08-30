7,971 new coronavirus cases, 82 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 7,971 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 82 additional deaths. The cases were reported between August 27 through August 29.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 435,611 with 8,361 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3971
|106
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|4559
|80
|130
|20
|Amite
|1762
|49
|57
|9
|Attala
|2880
|79
|187
|36
|Benton
|1281
|26
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|5644
|140
|237
|33
|Calhoun
|2357
|36
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1481
|35
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2602
|61
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1088
|21
|11
|0
|Claiborne
|1205
|32
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2517
|81
|131
|31
|Clay
|2657
|62
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3580
|90
|132
|12
|Copiah
|3912
|76
|102
|12
|Covington
|3819
|88
|142
|39
|De Soto
|27250
|304
|120
|26
|Forrest
|12129
|201
|282
|59
|Franklin
|1054
|26
|41
|5
|George
|3998
|60
|62
|9
|Greene
|1865
|40
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3233
|94
|154
|32
|Hancock
|6484
|98
|72
|15
|Harrison
|29387
|395
|518
|74
|Hinds
|29209
|525
|833
|137
|Holmes
|2406
|80
|106
|20
|Humphreys
|1149
|34
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|185
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3934
|85
|135
|24
|Jackson
|21157
|292
|266
|37
|Jasper
|2906
|52
|45
|2
|Jefferson
|825
|31
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1534
|39
|9
|1
|Jones
|11978
|191
|227
|43
|Kemper
|1272
|34
|49
|10
|Lafayette
|7433
|130
|190
|55
|Lamar
|9467
|105
|55
|12
|Lauderdale
|10563
|269
|459
|103
|Lawrence
|1885
|29
|27
|2
|Leake
|3626
|80
|92
|16
|Lee
|13210
|195
|223
|43
|Leflore
|4198
|133
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|4800
|122
|199
|40
|Lowndes
|9309
|162
|268
|64
|Madison
|13239
|252
|410
|70
|Marion
|3713
|90
|160
|24
|Marshall
|5509
|112
|65
|15
|Monroe
|5760
|150
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1573
|47
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|5985
|189
|210
|59
|Newton
|3343
|67
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1621
|36
|38
|6
|Oktibbeha
|6245
|111
|227
|36
|Panola
|5570
|114
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|7694
|179
|209
|42
|Perry
|1770
|44
|23
|9
|Pike
|4892
|123
|136
|37
|Pontotoc
|5448
|84
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|3924
|70
|101
|15
|Quitman
|967
|20
|0
|0
|Rankin
|19886
|322
|478
|66
|Scott
|4144
|85
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|578
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|3892
|104
|159
|20
|Smith
|2283
|40
|72
|8
|Stone
|3176
|46
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3905
|101
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2053
|45
|50
|7
|Tate
|3889
|90
|80
|19
|Tippah
|3964
|75
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|2910
|76
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1374
|30
|18
|2
|Union
|5217
|84
|132
|23
|Walthall
|1872
|53
|69
|13
|Warren
|6020
|145
|173
|38
|Washington
|6265
|142
|193
|41
|Wayne
|3783
|58
|80
|13
|Webster
|1703
|34
|62
|12
|Wilkinson
|931
|33
|25
|5
|Winston
|2790
|88
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|2017
|45
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3945
|83
|149
|20
|Total
|435,611
|8,361
|10,943
|2,041
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.