80% of Mississippi’s ICUs are full as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said there’s been a spike in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi. According to Dobbs, the spike reflects increased transmission in the community, not delayed reported.
Mississippi Today’s Erica Hensley reported six hospitals in the state have no ICU beds and increased COVID-like illness. At this time, ICUs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Baptist Medical Center are full, as well as Baptist in Desoto County and Delta Regional at Greenville.
Overall, ICUs in the state are 80% full.
Hospitalizations and Bed Availability
