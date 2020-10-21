801 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 801 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 21 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 112,123 with 3,223 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twelve deaths occurred between August 11 and October 19 in the counties below.

County Total Forrest 1 Hinds 3 Jackson 2 Jones 1 Lauderdale 1 Lincoln 1 Panola 1 Pearl River 1 Washington 1

9 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 19 and October 14, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Clarke 1 George 1 Issaquena 1 Jones 1 Lauderdale 2 Perry 1 Washington 1 Itawamba 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1052 43 59 13 Alcorn 967 12 18 2 Amite 420 13 15 2 Attala 781 26 90 20 Benton 319 4 14 0 Bolivar 1994 77 217 30 Calhoun 618 12 25 4 Carroll 468 12 45 9 Chickasaw 832 25 46 13 Choctaw 203 6 1 0 Claiborne 534 16 43 9 Clarke 727 50 93 27 Clay 684 21 19 3 Coahoma 1240 36 87 6 Copiah 1357 36 71 7 Covington 945 25 42 10 De Soto 6767 78 80 16 Forrest 2980 78 176 41 Franklin 237 3 4 1 George 957 18 36 6 Greene 459 18 40 6 Grenada 1206 38 113 21 Hancock 787 27 41 6 Harrison 4902 83 257 32 Hinds 7823 176 463 78 Holmes 1137 60 102 20 Humphreys 419 16 21 6 Issaquena 106 4 0 0 Itawamba 1113 25 87 17 Jackson 4393 83 99 8 Jasper 674 17 1 0 Jefferson 271 10 13 3 Jefferson Davis 400 11 7 1 Jones 2853 84 185 38 Kemper 321 15 41 9 Lafayette 2440 42 123 28 Lamar 2190 38 39 11 Lauderdale 2398 134 261 74 Lawrence 504 14 26 2 Leake 1139 40 42 6 Lee 3490 79 180 37 Leflore 1632 87 193 47 Lincoln 1368 56 158 34 Lowndes 1755 62 100 33 Madison 3757 93 238 45 Marion 933 42 92 14 Marshall 1362 26 44 10 Monroe 1465 72 170 52 Montgomery 531 23 52 9 Neshoba 1820 111 130 39 Newton 849 27 39 9 Noxubee 596 17 20 4 Oktibbeha 1976 54 193 31 Panola 1676 38 53 7 Pearl River 1105 59 94 22 Perry 484 23 20 7 Pike 1372 56 97 27 Pontotoc 1452 19 16 2 Prentiss 1029 19 48 3 Quitman 417 6 0 0 Rankin 3859 86 173 23 Scott 1238 29 21 3 Sharkey 280 14 43 8 Simpson 1195 49 117 19 Smith 585 16 54 8 Stone 455 14 55 9 Sunflower 1588 49 83 14 Tallahatchie 825 25 29 7 Tate 1136 39 51 13 Tippah 865 21 60 0 Tishomingo 797 41 96 26 Tunica 523 17 15 2 Union 1160 25 46 11 Walthall 633 27 67 13 Warren 1532 55 123 26 Washington 2537 99 166 38 Wayne 994 21 59 10 Webster 366 13 52 11 Wilkinson 331 20 20 5 Winston 826 21 42 11 Yalobusha 513 14 53 7 Yazoo 1199 33 88 12 Total 112,123 3,223 6,592 1,293

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

