801 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 801 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 21 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 112,123 with 3,223 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twelve deaths occurred between August 11 and October 19 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Forrest1
Hinds3
Jackson2
Jones1
Lauderdale1
Lincoln1
Panola1
Pearl River1
Washington1

9 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 19 and October 14, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Clarke1
George1
Issaquena1
Jones1
Lauderdale2
Perry1
Washington1
Itawamba1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1052435913
Alcorn96712182
Amite42013152
Attala781269020
Benton3194140
Bolivar19947721730
Calhoun61812254
Carroll46812459
Chickasaw832254613
Choctaw203610
Claiborne53416439
Clarke727509327
Clay68421193
Coahoma124036876
Copiah135736717
Covington945254210
De Soto6767788016
Forrest29807817641
Franklin237341
George95718366
Greene45918406
Grenada12063811321
Hancock78727416
Harrison49028325732
Hinds782317646378
Holmes11376010220
Humphreys41916216
Issaquena106400
Itawamba1113258717
Jackson439383998
Jasper6741710
Jefferson27110133
Jefferson Davis4001171
Jones28538418538
Kemper32115419
Lafayette24404212328
Lamar2190383911
Lauderdale239813426174
Lawrence50414262
Leake113940426
Lee34907918037
Leflore16328719347
Lincoln13685615834
Lowndes17556210033
Madison37579323845
Marion933429214
Marshall1362264410
Monroe14657217052
Montgomery53123529
Neshoba182011113039
Newton84927399
Noxubee59617204
Oktibbeha19765419331
Panola167638537
Pearl River1105599422
Perry48423207
Pike1372569727
Pontotoc145219162
Prentiss102919483
Quitman417600
Rankin38598617323
Scott123829213
Sharkey28014438
Simpson11954911719
Smith58516548
Stone45514559
Sunflower1588498314
Tallahatchie82525297
Tate1136395113
Tippah86521600
Tishomingo797419626
Tunica52317152
Union1160254611
Walthall633276713
Warren15325512326
Washington25379916638
Wayne994215910
Webster366135211
Wilkinson33120205
Winston826214211
Yalobusha51314537
Yazoo1199338812
Total112,1233,2236,5921,293

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

