801 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 801 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 21 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 112,123 with 3,223 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twelve deaths occurred between August 11 and October 19 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Forrest
|1
|Hinds
|3
|Jackson
|2
|Jones
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Panola
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Washington
|1
9 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 19 and October 14, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Clarke
|1
|George
|1
|Issaquena
|1
|Jones
|1
|Lauderdale
|2
|Perry
|1
|Washington
|1
|Itawamba
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1052
|43
|59
|13
|Alcorn
|967
|12
|18
|2
|Amite
|420
|13
|15
|2
|Attala
|781
|26
|90
|20
|Benton
|319
|4
|14
|0
|Bolivar
|1994
|77
|217
|30
|Calhoun
|618
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|468
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|832
|25
|46
|13
|Choctaw
|203
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|534
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|727
|50
|93
|27
|Clay
|684
|21
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1240
|36
|87
|6
|Copiah
|1357
|36
|71
|7
|Covington
|945
|25
|42
|10
|De Soto
|6767
|78
|80
|16
|Forrest
|2980
|78
|176
|41
|Franklin
|237
|3
|4
|1
|George
|957
|18
|36
|6
|Greene
|459
|18
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1206
|38
|113
|21
|Hancock
|787
|27
|41
|6
|Harrison
|4902
|83
|257
|32
|Hinds
|7823
|176
|463
|78
|Holmes
|1137
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|419
|16
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|106
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1113
|25
|87
|17
|Jackson
|4393
|83
|99
|8
|Jasper
|674
|17
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|271
|10
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|400
|11
|7
|1
|Jones
|2853
|84
|185
|38
|Kemper
|321
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2440
|42
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2190
|38
|39
|11
|Lauderdale
|2398
|134
|261
|74
|Lawrence
|504
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1139
|40
|42
|6
|Lee
|3490
|79
|180
|37
|Leflore
|1632
|87
|193
|47
|Lincoln
|1368
|56
|158
|34
|Lowndes
|1755
|62
|100
|33
|Madison
|3757
|93
|238
|45
|Marion
|933
|42
|92
|14
|Marshall
|1362
|26
|44
|10
|Monroe
|1465
|72
|170
|52
|Montgomery
|531
|23
|52
|9
|Neshoba
|1820
|111
|130
|39
|Newton
|849
|27
|39
|9
|Noxubee
|596
|17
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1976
|54
|193
|31
|Panola
|1676
|38
|53
|7
|Pearl River
|1105
|59
|94
|22
|Perry
|484
|23
|20
|7
|Pike
|1372
|56
|97
|27
|Pontotoc
|1452
|19
|16
|2
|Prentiss
|1029
|19
|48
|3
|Quitman
|417
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|3859
|86
|173
|23
|Scott
|1238
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|280
|14
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1195
|49
|117
|19
|Smith
|585
|16
|54
|8
|Stone
|455
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1588
|49
|83
|14
|Tallahatchie
|825
|25
|29
|7
|Tate
|1136
|39
|51
|13
|Tippah
|865
|21
|60
|0
|Tishomingo
|797
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|523
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1160
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|633
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1532
|55
|123
|26
|Washington
|2537
|99
|166
|38
|Wayne
|994
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|366
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|331
|20
|20
|5
|Winston
|826
|21
|42
|11
|Yalobusha
|513
|14
|53
|7
|Yazoo
|1199
|33
|88
|12
|Total
|112,123
|3,223
|6,592
|1,293
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
