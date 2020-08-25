801 new coronavirus cases, 67 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 801 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Sixty-seven additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 79,206 with 2,315 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Adams 2 Calhoun 1 Copiah 1 DeSoto 1 Grenada 2 Harrison 1 Hinds 3 Holmes 2 Humphreys 1 Jackson 2 Lafayette 2 Lauderdale 1 Lawrence 1 Leake 1 Lee 1 Leflore 2 Lincoln 2 Lowndes 2 Madison 1 Montgomery 1 Neshoba 2 Noxubee 1 Pearl River 1 Quitman 1 Rankin 3 Sharkey 1 Simpson 1 Sunflower 1 Tate 1 Warren 1 Yalobusha 1

* 23 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between July 1 and August 17, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Coahoma 2 DeSoto 2 Harrison 1 Jackson 1 Lamar 1 Leake 1 Leflore 1 Lincoln 1 Lowndes 3 Madison 1 Montgomery 1 Rankin 4 Tallahatchie 1 Warren 1 Wilkinson 1 Yazoo 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 744 30 46 12 Alcorn 565 6 12 1 Amite 265 6 14 2 Attala 571 25 90 20 Benton 187 1 2 0 Bolivar 1380 42 74 11 Calhoun 456 10 23 4 Carroll 287 11 45 9 Chickasaw 560 20 36 11 Choctaw 152 4 0 0 Claiborne 427 15 43 9 Clarke 419 28 31 9 Clay 462 14 2 1 Coahoma 923 16 75 2 Copiah 1039 31 30 4 Covington 703 17 8 3 De Soto 4365 41 49 9 Forrest 2043 61 120 34 Franklin 169 3 3 1 George 672 12 5 2 Greene 284 14 35 6 Grenada 903 30 84 16 Hancock 463 18 8 4 Harrison 3100 48 149 17 Hinds 6317 135 355 59 Holmes 1019 52 98 20 Humphreys 329 13 20 6 Issaquena 95 2 0 0 Itawamba 495 14 51 9 Jackson 2830 57 74 7 Jasper 465 12 1 0 Jefferson 211 8 8 2 Jefferson Davis 280 7 3 1 Jones 2087 69 174 35 Kemper 263 14 38 9 Lafayette 1202 34 105 24 Lamar 1387 25 8 3 Lauderdale 1672 103 212 58 Lawrence 391 10 18 1 Leake 866 29 4 0 Lee 2041 49 143 25 Leflore 1208 73 185 45 Lincoln 937 49 129 30 Lowndes 1237 52 92 28 Madison 2802 81 222 41 Marion 761 25 48 6 Marshall 899 11 19 3 Monroe 984 56 148 44 Montgomery 396 14 25 7 Neshoba 1404 99 109 37 Newton 634 13 10 2 Noxubee 514 14 17 4 Oktibbeha 1319 46 184 29 Panola 1257 21 13 2 Pearl River 708 46 66 19 Perry 285 9 0 0 Pike 1092 40 74 19 Pontotoc 1003 9 6 1 Prentiss 581 12 40 3 Quitman 305 3 0 0 Rankin 2708 54 116 14 Scott 1074 21 15 3 Sharkey 243 8 42 7 Simpson 907 39 99 20 Smith 454 13 54 8 Stone 296 9 28 3 Sunflower 1216 34 40 8 Tallahatchie 610 12 9 2 Tate 836 32 32 12 Tippah 517 15 2 0 Tishomingo 528 18 93 10 Tunica 431 10 12 2 Union 838 20 40 11 Walthall 551 24 67 13 Warren 1260 43 106 20 Washington 1944 57 79 17 Wayne 840 21 58 10 Webster 292 13 52 11 Wilkinson 273 15 8 4 Winston 688 18 40 11 Yalobusha 350 11 35 7 Yazoo 935 19 29 4 Total 79,206 2,315 4,739 963

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: