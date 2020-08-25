801 new coronavirus cases, 67 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 801 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Sixty-seven additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 79,206 with 2,315 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|Adams
|2
|Calhoun
|1
|Copiah
|1
|DeSoto
|1
|Grenada
|2
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|3
|Holmes
|2
|Humphreys
|1
|Jackson
|2
|Lafayette
|2
|Lauderdale
|1
|Lawrence
|1
|Leake
|1
|Lee
|1
|Leflore
|2
|Lincoln
|2
|Lowndes
|2
|Madison
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Neshoba
|2
|Noxubee
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Quitman
|1
|Rankin
|3
|Sharkey
|1
|Simpson
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Tate
|1
|Warren
|1
|Yalobusha
|1
* 23 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between July 1 and August 17, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Coahoma
|2
|DeSoto
|2
|Harrison
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Lamar
|1
|Leake
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Lowndes
|3
|Madison
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Rankin
|4
|Tallahatchie
|1
|Warren
|1
|Wilkinson
|1
|Yazoo
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|744
|30
|46
|12
|Alcorn
|565
|6
|12
|1
|Amite
|265
|6
|14
|2
|Attala
|571
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|187
|1
|2
|0
|Bolivar
|1380
|42
|74
|11
|Calhoun
|456
|10
|23
|4
|Carroll
|287
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|560
|20
|36
|11
|Choctaw
|152
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|427
|15
|43
|9
|Clarke
|419
|28
|31
|9
|Clay
|462
|14
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|923
|16
|75
|2
|Copiah
|1039
|31
|30
|4
|Covington
|703
|17
|8
|3
|De Soto
|4365
|41
|49
|9
|Forrest
|2043
|61
|120
|34
|Franklin
|169
|3
|3
|1
|George
|672
|12
|5
|2
|Greene
|284
|14
|35
|6
|Grenada
|903
|30
|84
|16
|Hancock
|463
|18
|8
|4
|Harrison
|3100
|48
|149
|17
|Hinds
|6317
|135
|355
|59
|Holmes
|1019
|52
|98
|20
|Humphreys
|329
|13
|20
|6
|Issaquena
|95
|2
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|495
|14
|51
|9
|Jackson
|2830
|57
|74
|7
|Jasper
|465
|12
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|211
|8
|8
|2
|Jefferson Davis
|280
|7
|3
|1
|Jones
|2087
|69
|174
|35
|Kemper
|263
|14
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|1202
|34
|105
|24
|Lamar
|1387
|25
|8
|3
|Lauderdale
|1672
|103
|212
|58
|Lawrence
|391
|10
|18
|1
|Leake
|866
|29
|4
|0
|Lee
|2041
|49
|143
|25
|Leflore
|1208
|73
|185
|45
|Lincoln
|937
|49
|129
|30
|Lowndes
|1237
|52
|92
|28
|Madison
|2802
|81
|222
|41
|Marion
|761
|25
|48
|6
|Marshall
|899
|11
|19
|3
|Monroe
|984
|56
|148
|44
|Montgomery
|396
|14
|25
|7
|Neshoba
|1404
|99
|109
|37
|Newton
|634
|13
|10
|2
|Noxubee
|514
|14
|17
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1319
|46
|184
|29
|Panola
|1257
|21
|13
|2
|Pearl River
|708
|46
|66
|19
|Perry
|285
|9
|0
|0
|Pike
|1092
|40
|74
|19
|Pontotoc
|1003
|9
|6
|1
|Prentiss
|581
|12
|40
|3
|Quitman
|305
|3
|0
|0
|Rankin
|2708
|54
|116
|14
|Scott
|1074
|21
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|243
|8
|42
|7
|Simpson
|907
|39
|99
|20
|Smith
|454
|13
|54
|8
|Stone
|296
|9
|28
|3
|Sunflower
|1216
|34
|40
|8
|Tallahatchie
|610
|12
|9
|2
|Tate
|836
|32
|32
|12
|Tippah
|517
|15
|2
|0
|Tishomingo
|528
|18
|93
|10
|Tunica
|431
|10
|12
|2
|Union
|838
|20
|40
|11
|Walthall
|551
|24
|67
|13
|Warren
|1260
|43
|106
|20
|Washington
|1944
|57
|79
|17
|Wayne
|840
|21
|58
|10
|Webster
|292
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|273
|15
|8
|4
|Winston
|688
|18
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|350
|11
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|935
|19
|29
|4
|Total
|79,206
|2,315
|4,739
|963
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Sandbags placed in front of Gulfport businesses ahead of Laura
- Tracking the Tropics: Laura forecast to make landfall on US Gulf Coast as major hurricane
- 801 new coronavirus cases, 67 additional deaths in Mississippi
- Mississippi’s coastal communities brace for Hurricane Laura
- Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections spread fast and far