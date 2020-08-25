Severe Weather Information

801 new coronavirus cases, 67 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 801 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Sixty-seven additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 79,206 with 2,315 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Adams2
Calhoun1
Copiah1
DeSoto1
Grenada2
Harrison1
Hinds3
Holmes2
Humphreys1
Jackson2
Lafayette2
Lauderdale1
Lawrence1
Leake1
Lee1
Leflore2
Lincoln2
Lowndes2
Madison1
Montgomery1
Neshoba2
Noxubee1
Pearl River1
Quitman1
Rankin3
Sharkey1
Simpson1
Sunflower1
Tate1
Warren1
Yalobusha1

23 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between July 1 and August 17, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Coahoma2
DeSoto2
Harrison1
Jackson1
Lamar1
Leake1
Leflore1
Lincoln1
Lowndes3
Madison1
Montgomery1
Rankin4
Tallahatchie1
Warren1
Wilkinson1
Yazoo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams744304612
Alcorn5656121
Amite2656142
Attala571259020
Benton187120
Bolivar1380427411
Calhoun45610234
Carroll28711459
Chickasaw560203611
Choctaw152400
Claiborne42715439
Clarke41928319
Clay4621421
Coahoma92316752
Copiah103931304
Covington7031783
De Soto436541499
Forrest20436112034
Franklin169331
George6721252
Greene28414356
Grenada903308416
Hancock4631884
Harrison31004814917
Hinds631713535559
Holmes1019529820
Humphreys32913206
Issaquena95200
Itawamba49514519
Jackson283057747
Jasper4651210
Jefferson211882
Jefferson Davis280731
Jones20876917435
Kemper26314389
Lafayette12023410524
Lamar13872583
Lauderdale167210321258
Lawrence39110181
Leake8662940
Lee20414914325
Leflore12087318545
Lincoln9374912930
Lowndes1237529228
Madison28028122241
Marion76125486
Marshall89911193
Monroe9845614844
Montgomery39614257
Neshoba14049910937
Newton63413102
Noxubee51414174
Oktibbeha13194618429
Panola125721132
Pearl River708466619
Perry285900
Pike1092407419
Pontotoc1003961
Prentiss58112403
Quitman305300
Rankin27085411614
Scott107421153
Sharkey2438427
Simpson907399920
Smith45413548
Stone2969283
Sunflower121634408
Tallahatchie6101292
Tate836323212
Tippah5171520
Tishomingo528189310
Tunica43110122
Union838204011
Walthall551246713
Warren12604310620
Washington1944577917
Wayne840215810
Webster292135211
Wilkinson2731584
Winston688184011
Yalobusha35011357
Yazoo93519294
Total79,2062,3154,739963

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

