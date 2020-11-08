804 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 804 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 126,689 with 3,443 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. deaths occurred between October 25 and November 6 in the counties below.

10 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 8 and October 28, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Desoto1
Lee1
Lincoln1
Marshall2
Panola1
Pike1
Tunica1
Webster1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Detailed reporting of long-term care information will resume on Monday.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams118146
Alcorn120714
Amite44214
Attala85827
Benton41212
Bolivar214881
Calhoun65513
Carroll57313
Chickasaw91031
Choctaw2307
Claiborne55016
Clarke81553
Clay77225
Coahoma131337
Copiah144938
Covington105531
De Soto815984
Forrest328282
Franklin2623
George109421
Greene51119
Grenada127242
Hancock97233
Harrison613692
Hinds8510182
Holmes117560
Humphreys48718
Issaquena1074
Itawamba126730
Jackson5390102
Jasper73919
Jefferson29211
Jefferson Davis46514
Jones312284
Kemper34515
Lafayette271343
Lamar250242
Lauderdale2817138
Lawrence59614
Leake120943
Lee403686
Leflore183088
Lincoln152663
Lowndes197562
Madison408194
Marion100846
Marshall168437
Monroe166075
Montgomery61223
Neshoba1945111
Newton91328
Noxubee62617
Oktibbeha214857
Panola183742
Pearl River126862
Perry55723
Pike144558
Pontotoc167621
Prentiss118322
Quitman4367
Rankin444489
Scott132929
Sharkey29315
Simpson129750
Smith63416
Stone55814
Sunflower174053
Tallahatchie89926
Tate137840
Tippah103926
Tishomingo90141
Tunica56318
Union136225
Walthall67627
Warren161556
Washington2774105
Wayne106722
Webster38914
Wilkinson35221
Winston95322
Yalobusha60323
Yazoo138336
Total126,6893,443

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

