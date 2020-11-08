804 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 804 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 126,689 with 3,443 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. deaths occurred between October 25 and November 6 in the counties below.

County Total NA NA

10 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 8 and October 28, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Desoto 1 Lee 1 Lincoln 1 Marshall 2 Panola 1 Pike 1 Tunica 1 Webster 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Detailed reporting of long-term care information will resume on Monday.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

