806 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 806 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 16 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between November 12 and 14.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 509,275 with 10,203 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams46751258818
Alcorn579710513020
Amite208856579
Attala33639018936
Benton1515394710
Bolivar641515123933
Calhoun282749447
Carroll1719405211
Chickasaw3072676115
Choctaw135727120
Claiborne133938469
Clarke29939513232
Clay310678415
Coahoma421210913814
Copiah45219410415
Covington43119514239
De Soto3283042212426
Forrest1364525528360
Franklin122829465
George508680739
Greene223749576
Grenada375910915632
Hancock78091307215
Harrison3466755253678
Hinds32411639853139
Holmes27028910920
Humphreys130739359
Issaquena194700
Itawamba474010713524
Jackson2475738628341
Jasper339066462
Jefferson96234417
Jefferson Davis17294391
Jones1403024625843
Kemper1438415010
Lafayette873714120057
Lamar106001405612
Lauderdale12155324482108
Lawrence216440272
Leake4119909917
Lee1601223922543
Leflore470714424055
Lincoln549813620841
Lowndes1120519328067
Madison1482028241672
Marion425410916224
Marshall65861396917
Monroe691217919155
Montgomery1810576410
Neshoba670221022861
Newton3935818715
Noxubee188242416
Oktibbeha718513827140
Panola669313310315
Pearl River967224221042
Perry212256249
Pike590615517744
Pontotoc68691098613
Prentiss49488310115
Quitman10712800
Rankin2236040149269
Scott47569811719
Sharkey65021458
Simpson452011716520
Smith268452718
Stone3643668814
Sunflower427810612420
Tallahatchie230752507
Tate47001138019
Tippah48378112014
Tishomingo37189310328
Tunica161639193
Union62089513223
Walthall2207656914
Warren681917717538
Washington753716820241
Wayne4423728013
Webster2042486714
Wilkinson105739256
Winston31739113539
Yalobusha2411478222
Yazoo45349115220
Total509,27510,20311,3282,099

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

