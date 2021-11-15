806 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 806 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 16 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between November 12 and 14.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 509,275 with 10,203 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4675 125 88 18 Alcorn 5797 105 130 20 Amite 2088 56 57 9 Attala 3363 90 189 36 Benton 1515 39 47 10 Bolivar 6415 151 239 33 Calhoun 2827 49 44 7 Carroll 1719 40 52 11 Chickasaw 3072 67 61 15 Choctaw 1357 27 12 0 Claiborne 1339 38 46 9 Clarke 2993 95 132 32 Clay 3106 78 41 5 Coahoma 4212 109 138 14 Copiah 4521 94 104 15 Covington 4311 95 142 39 De Soto 32830 422 124 26 Forrest 13645 255 283 60 Franklin 1228 29 46 5 George 5086 80 73 9 Greene 2237 49 57 6 Grenada 3759 109 156 32 Hancock 7809 130 72 15 Harrison 34667 552 536 78 Hinds 32411 639 853 139 Holmes 2702 89 109 20 Humphreys 1307 39 35 9 Issaquena 194 7 0 0 Itawamba 4740 107 135 24 Jackson 24757 386 283 41 Jasper 3390 66 46 2 Jefferson 962 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1729 43 9 1 Jones 14030 246 258 43 Kemper 1438 41 50 10 Lafayette 8737 141 200 57 Lamar 10600 140 56 12 Lauderdale 12155 324 482 108 Lawrence 2164 40 27 2 Leake 4119 90 99 17 Lee 16012 239 225 43 Leflore 4707 144 240 55 Lincoln 5498 136 208 41 Lowndes 11205 193 280 67 Madison 14820 282 416 72 Marion 4254 109 162 24 Marshall 6586 139 69 17 Monroe 6912 179 191 55 Montgomery 1810 57 64 10 Neshoba 6702 210 228 61 Newton 3935 81 87 15 Noxubee 1882 42 41 6 Oktibbeha 7185 138 271 40 Panola 6693 133 103 15 Pearl River 9672 242 210 42 Perry 2122 56 24 9 Pike 5906 155 177 44 Pontotoc 6869 109 86 13 Prentiss 4948 83 101 15 Quitman 1071 28 0 0 Rankin 22360 401 492 69 Scott 4756 98 117 19 Sharkey 650 21 45 8 Simpson 4520 117 165 20 Smith 2684 52 71 8 Stone 3643 66 88 14 Sunflower 4278 106 124 20 Tallahatchie 2307 52 50 7 Tate 4700 113 80 19 Tippah 4837 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3718 93 103 28 Tunica 1616 39 19 3 Union 6208 95 132 23 Walthall 2207 65 69 14 Warren 6819 177 175 38 Washington 7537 168 202 41 Wayne 4423 72 80 13 Webster 2042 48 67 14 Wilkinson 1057 39 25 6 Winston 3173 91 135 39 Yalobusha 2411 47 82 22 Yazoo 4534 91 152 20 Total 509,275 10,203 11,328 2,099

