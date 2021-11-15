806 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 806 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 16 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between November 12 and 14.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 509,275 with 10,203 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4675
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5797
|105
|130
|20
|Amite
|2088
|56
|57
|9
|Attala
|3363
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1515
|39
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6415
|151
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2827
|49
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1719
|40
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3072
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1357
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1339
|38
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2993
|95
|132
|32
|Clay
|3106
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4212
|109
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4521
|94
|104
|15
|Covington
|4311
|95
|142
|39
|De Soto
|32830
|422
|124
|26
|Forrest
|13645
|255
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1228
|29
|46
|5
|George
|5086
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2237
|49
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3759
|109
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7809
|130
|72
|15
|Harrison
|34667
|552
|536
|78
|Hinds
|32411
|639
|853
|139
|Holmes
|2702
|89
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1307
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|194
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4740
|107
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24757
|386
|283
|41
|Jasper
|3390
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|962
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1729
|43
|9
|1
|Jones
|14030
|246
|258
|43
|Kemper
|1438
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8737
|141
|200
|57
|Lamar
|10600
|140
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|12155
|324
|482
|108
|Lawrence
|2164
|40
|27
|2
|Leake
|4119
|90
|99
|17
|Lee
|16012
|239
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4707
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5498
|136
|208
|41
|Lowndes
|11205
|193
|280
|67
|Madison
|14820
|282
|416
|72
|Marion
|4254
|109
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6586
|139
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6912
|179
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1810
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6702
|210
|228
|61
|Newton
|3935
|81
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1882
|42
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7185
|138
|271
|40
|Panola
|6693
|133
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9672
|242
|210
|42
|Perry
|2122
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5906
|155
|177
|44
|Pontotoc
|6869
|109
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4948
|83
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1071
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|22360
|401
|492
|69
|Scott
|4756
|98
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|650
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4520
|117
|165
|20
|Smith
|2684
|52
|71
|8
|Stone
|3643
|66
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4278
|106
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2307
|52
|50
|7
|Tate
|4700
|113
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4837
|81
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3718
|93
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1616
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6208
|95
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2207
|65
|69
|14
|Warren
|6819
|177
|175
|38
|Washington
|7537
|168
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4423
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2042
|48
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1057
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3173
|91
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2411
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4534
|91
|152
|20
|Total
|509,275
|10,203
|11,328
|2,099
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.