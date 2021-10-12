820 new coronavirus cases, 41 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 820 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 41 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 496,132 with 9,874 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4563
|119
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5616
|98
|130
|20
|Amite
|2031
|53
|57
|9
|Attala
|3295
|89
|187
|36
|Benton
|1471
|38
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6248
|145
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2767
|45
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1664
|38
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2952
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1328
|26
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1303
|37
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2889
|94
|133
|32
|Clay
|3046
|75
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4105
|104
|138
|13
|Copiah
|4411
|91
|104
|14
|Covington
|4263
|93
|142
|39
|De Soto
|31721
|395
|124
|26
|Forrest
|13387
|249
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1189
|28
|41
|5
|George
|4889
|79
|69
|9
|Greene
|2146
|48
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3679
|108
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7681
|126
|72
|15
|Harrison
|33979
|529
|531
|77
|Hinds
|31762
|620
|852
|139
|Holmes
|2662
|87
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1287
|38
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|193
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4579
|104
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24259
|374
|283
|41
|Jasper
|3272
|65
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|943
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1705
|42
|9
|1
|Jones
|13743
|240
|236
|43
|Kemper
|1408
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8434
|137
|199
|56
|Lamar
|10441
|135
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|11900
|312
|481
|107
|Lawrence
|2106
|38
|27
|2
|Leake
|4068
|87
|99
|17
|Lee
|15374
|233
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4618
|142
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5400
|134
|205
|40
|Lowndes
|10836
|184
|280
|64
|Madison
|14497
|277
|416
|72
|Marion
|4200
|106
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6352
|131
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6690
|173
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1788
|56
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6590
|204
|227
|60
|Newton
|3806
|79
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1848
|40
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7103
|128
|270
|39
|Panola
|6440
|130
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9396
|237
|210
|42
|Perry
|2040
|54
|24
|9
|Pike
|5724
|151
|173
|42
|Pontotoc
|6579
|101
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4634
|81
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1057
|27
|0
|0
|Rankin
|21814
|387
|492
|68
|Scott
|4699
|97
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|638
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4409
|116
|160
|20
|Smith
|2617
|49
|72
|8
|Stone
|3571
|64
|87
|14
|Sunflower
|4214
|104
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2246
|51
|50
|7
|Tate
|4527
|108
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4640
|81
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3543
|91
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1582
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|5931
|93
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2156
|63
|69
|14
|Warren
|6627
|173
|173
|38
|Washington
|7346
|156
|203
|41
|Wayne
|4380
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2014
|45
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1033
|38
|25
|6
|Winston
|3119
|91
|131
|39
|Yalobusha
|2313
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4356
|86
|151
|20
|Total
|496,132
|9,874
|11,267
|2,085
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.