820 new coronavirus cases, 41 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 820 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 41 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 496,132 with 9,874 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4563 119 88 18 Alcorn 5616 98 130 20 Amite 2031 53 57 9 Attala 3295 89 187 36 Benton 1471 38 47 10 Bolivar 6248 145 239 33 Calhoun 2767 45 44 7 Carroll 1664 38 52 11 Chickasaw 2952 67 61 15 Choctaw 1328 26 12 0 Claiborne 1303 37 46 9 Clarke 2889 94 133 32 Clay 3046 75 41 5 Coahoma 4105 104 138 13 Copiah 4411 91 104 14 Covington 4263 93 142 39 De Soto 31721 395 124 26 Forrest 13387 249 283 60 Franklin 1189 28 41 5 George 4889 79 69 9 Greene 2146 48 57 6 Grenada 3679 108 156 32 Hancock 7681 126 72 15 Harrison 33979 529 531 77 Hinds 31762 620 852 139 Holmes 2662 87 109 20 Humphreys 1287 38 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4579 104 135 24 Jackson 24259 374 283 41 Jasper 3272 65 46 2 Jefferson 943 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1705 42 9 1 Jones 13743 240 236 43 Kemper 1408 41 50 10 Lafayette 8434 137 199 56 Lamar 10441 135 56 12 Lauderdale 11900 312 481 107 Lawrence 2106 38 27 2 Leake 4068 87 99 17 Lee 15374 233 225 43 Leflore 4618 142 240 55 Lincoln 5400 134 205 40 Lowndes 10836 184 280 64 Madison 14497 277 416 72 Marion 4200 106 162 24 Marshall 6352 131 69 17 Monroe 6690 173 191 55 Montgomery 1788 56 64 10 Neshoba 6590 204 227 60 Newton 3806 79 87 15 Noxubee 1848 40 41 6 Oktibbeha 7103 128 270 39 Panola 6440 130 103 15 Pearl River 9396 237 210 42 Perry 2040 54 24 9 Pike 5724 151 173 42 Pontotoc 6579 101 86 13 Prentiss 4634 81 101 15 Quitman 1057 27 0 0 Rankin 21814 387 492 68 Scott 4699 97 116 19 Sharkey 638 20 45 8 Simpson 4409 116 160 20 Smith 2617 49 72 8 Stone 3571 64 87 14 Sunflower 4214 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2246 51 50 7 Tate 4527 108 80 19 Tippah 4640 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3543 91 103 28 Tunica 1582 39 19 3 Union 5931 93 132 23 Walthall 2156 63 69 14 Warren 6627 173 173 38 Washington 7346 156 203 41 Wayne 4380 72 80 13 Webster 2014 45 67 14 Wilkinson 1033 38 25 6 Winston 3119 91 131 39 Yalobusha 2313 47 82 22 Yazoo 4356 86 151 20 Total 496,132 9,874 11,267 2,085

