820 new coronavirus cases, 41 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 820 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 41 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 496,132 with 9,874 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams45631198818
Alcorn56169813020
Amite203153579
Attala32958918736
Benton1471384710
Bolivar624814523933
Calhoun276745447
Carroll1664385211
Chickasaw2952676115
Choctaw132826120
Claiborne130337469
Clarke28899413332
Clay304675415
Coahoma410510413813
Copiah44119110414
Covington42639314239
De Soto3172139512426
Forrest1338724928360
Franklin118928415
George488979699
Greene214648576
Grenada367910815632
Hancock76811267215
Harrison3397952953177
Hinds31762620852139
Holmes26628710920
Humphreys128738359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba457910413524
Jackson2425937428341
Jasper327265462
Jefferson94334417
Jefferson Davis17054291
Jones1374324023643
Kemper1408415010
Lafayette843413719956
Lamar104411355612
Lauderdale11900312481107
Lawrence210638272
Leake4068879917
Lee1537423322543
Leflore461814224055
Lincoln540013420540
Lowndes1083618428064
Madison1449727741672
Marion420010616224
Marshall63521316917
Monroe669017319155
Montgomery1788566410
Neshoba659020422760
Newton3806798715
Noxubee184840416
Oktibbeha710312827039
Panola644013010315
Pearl River939623721042
Perry204054249
Pike572415117342
Pontotoc65791018613
Prentiss46348110115
Quitman10572700
Rankin2181438749268
Scott46999711619
Sharkey63820458
Simpson440911616020
Smith261749728
Stone3571648714
Sunflower421410412420
Tallahatchie224651507
Tate45271088019
Tippah46408112014
Tishomingo35439110328
Tunica158239193
Union59319313223
Walthall2156636914
Warren662717317338
Washington734615620341
Wayne4380728013
Webster2014456714
Wilkinson103338256
Winston31199113139
Yalobusha2313478222
Yazoo43568615120
Total496,1329,87411,2672,085

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

