8,204 new coronavirus cases, 26 additional deaths in Mississippi reported on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 8,204 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 26 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH on Tuesday, January 11.

According to the agency, the numbers were delayed due to data processing delays. The numbers for Wednesday have not been released as of Thursday morning.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 616,972 with 10,589 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams54651258918
Alcorn722111913120
Amite243059579
Attala38389018936
Benton1810424710
Bolivar739615524033
Calhoun341252447
Carroll2109425211
Chickasaw3993786115
Choctaw155227120
Claiborne167741469
Clarke33149613232
Clay396578415
Coahoma532811413814
Copiah55869510915
Covington55109815239
De Soto4058045912927
Forrest1632026629761
Franklin147234465
George562080739
Greene245750616
Grenada442011215632
Hancock91171399220
Harrison4014757255280
Hinds43503662857140
Holmes35339410920
Humphreys163239359
Issaquena200700
Itawamba554111413624
Jackson2902539729541
Jasper387666462
Jefferson115435417
Jefferson Davis225943141
Jones1619125027145
Kemper1667425010
Lafayette1112414820257
Lamar129231415912
Lauderdale14493324499108
Lawrence272444272
Leake49009210217
Lee2068825322443
Leflore639214524456
Lincoln633413921041
Lowndes1321820130569
Madison1904628941672
Marion516611916524
Marshall79071496917
Monroe836418319155
Montgomery2363586610
Neshoba781521122961
Newton4434858915
Noxubee215944416
Oktibbeha842414127040
Panola831214010315
Pearl River1122324522242
Perry236057299
Pike721415917844
Pontotoc80621178713
Prentiss60188810115
Quitman13172800
Rankin2798641750069
Scott548910111919
Sharkey72621458
Simpson546411916720
Smith307155778
Stone4091679414
Sunflower502011112621
Tallahatchie265653507
Tate56741228019
Tippah56468912114
Tishomingo43979910328
Tunica207440203
Union738510113323
Walthall2631696914
Warren814818117538
Washington839317121341
Wayne4735738013
Webster2428516614
Wilkinson139040256
Winston38549513539
Yalobusha3030488322
Yazoo63849415220
Total616,97210,58911,5612,115

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

