8,204 new coronavirus cases, 26 additional deaths in Mississippi reported on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 8,204 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 26 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH on Tuesday, January 11.

According to the agency, the numbers were delayed due to data processing delays. The numbers for Wednesday have not been released as of Thursday morning.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 616,972 with 10,589 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 5465 125 89 18 Alcorn 7221 119 131 20 Amite 2430 59 57 9 Attala 3838 90 189 36 Benton 1810 42 47 10 Bolivar 7396 155 240 33 Calhoun 3412 52 44 7 Carroll 2109 42 52 11 Chickasaw 3993 78 61 15 Choctaw 1552 27 12 0 Claiborne 1677 41 46 9 Clarke 3314 96 132 32 Clay 3965 78 41 5 Coahoma 5328 114 138 14 Copiah 5586 95 109 15 Covington 5510 98 152 39 De Soto 40580 459 129 27 Forrest 16320 266 297 61 Franklin 1472 34 46 5 George 5620 80 73 9 Greene 2457 50 61 6 Grenada 4420 112 156 32 Hancock 9117 139 92 20 Harrison 40147 572 552 80 Hinds 43503 662 857 140 Holmes 3533 94 109 20 Humphreys 1632 39 35 9 Issaquena 200 7 0 0 Itawamba 5541 114 136 24 Jackson 29025 397 295 41 Jasper 3876 66 46 2 Jefferson 1154 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2259 43 14 1 Jones 16191 250 271 45 Kemper 1667 42 50 10 Lafayette 11124 148 202 57 Lamar 12923 141 59 12 Lauderdale 14493 324 499 108 Lawrence 2724 44 27 2 Leake 4900 92 102 17 Lee 20688 253 224 43 Leflore 6392 145 244 56 Lincoln 6334 139 210 41 Lowndes 13218 201 305 69 Madison 19046 289 416 72 Marion 5166 119 165 24 Marshall 7907 149 69 17 Monroe 8364 183 191 55 Montgomery 2363 58 66 10 Neshoba 7815 211 229 61 Newton 4434 85 89 15 Noxubee 2159 44 41 6 Oktibbeha 8424 141 270 40 Panola 8312 140 103 15 Pearl River 11223 245 222 42 Perry 2360 57 29 9 Pike 7214 159 178 44 Pontotoc 8062 117 87 13 Prentiss 6018 88 101 15 Quitman 1317 28 0 0 Rankin 27986 417 500 69 Scott 5489 101 119 19 Sharkey 726 21 45 8 Simpson 5464 119 167 20 Smith 3071 55 77 8 Stone 4091 67 94 14 Sunflower 5020 111 126 21 Tallahatchie 2656 53 50 7 Tate 5674 122 80 19 Tippah 5646 89 121 14 Tishomingo 4397 99 103 28 Tunica 2074 40 20 3 Union 7385 101 133 23 Walthall 2631 69 69 14 Warren 8148 181 175 38 Washington 8393 171 213 41 Wayne 4735 73 80 13 Webster 2428 51 66 14 Wilkinson 1390 40 25 6 Winston 3854 95 135 39 Yalobusha 3030 48 83 22 Yazoo 6384 94 152 20 Total 616,972 10,589 11,561 2,115

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.