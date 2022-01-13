8,204 new coronavirus cases, 26 additional deaths in Mississippi reported on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 8,204 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 26 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH on Tuesday, January 11.
According to the agency, the numbers were delayed due to data processing delays. The numbers for Wednesday have not been released as of Thursday morning.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 616,972 with 10,589 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|5465
|125
|89
|18
|Alcorn
|7221
|119
|131
|20
|Amite
|2430
|59
|57
|9
|Attala
|3838
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1810
|42
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|7396
|155
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|3412
|52
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2109
|42
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3993
|78
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1552
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1677
|41
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3314
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|3965
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|5328
|114
|138
|14
|Copiah
|5586
|95
|109
|15
|Covington
|5510
|98
|152
|39
|De Soto
|40580
|459
|129
|27
|Forrest
|16320
|266
|297
|61
|Franklin
|1472
|34
|46
|5
|George
|5620
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2457
|50
|61
|6
|Grenada
|4420
|112
|156
|32
|Hancock
|9117
|139
|92
|20
|Harrison
|40147
|572
|552
|80
|Hinds
|43503
|662
|857
|140
|Holmes
|3533
|94
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1632
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|200
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|5541
|114
|136
|24
|Jackson
|29025
|397
|295
|41
|Jasper
|3876
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1154
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2259
|43
|14
|1
|Jones
|16191
|250
|271
|45
|Kemper
|1667
|42
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|11124
|148
|202
|57
|Lamar
|12923
|141
|59
|12
|Lauderdale
|14493
|324
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|2724
|44
|27
|2
|Leake
|4900
|92
|102
|17
|Lee
|20688
|253
|224
|43
|Leflore
|6392
|145
|244
|56
|Lincoln
|6334
|139
|210
|41
|Lowndes
|13218
|201
|305
|69
|Madison
|19046
|289
|416
|72
|Marion
|5166
|119
|165
|24
|Marshall
|7907
|149
|69
|17
|Monroe
|8364
|183
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|2363
|58
|66
|10
|Neshoba
|7815
|211
|229
|61
|Newton
|4434
|85
|89
|15
|Noxubee
|2159
|44
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|8424
|141
|270
|40
|Panola
|8312
|140
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|11223
|245
|222
|42
|Perry
|2360
|57
|29
|9
|Pike
|7214
|159
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|8062
|117
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|6018
|88
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1317
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|27986
|417
|500
|69
|Scott
|5489
|101
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|726
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|5464
|119
|167
|20
|Smith
|3071
|55
|77
|8
|Stone
|4091
|67
|94
|14
|Sunflower
|5020
|111
|126
|21
|Tallahatchie
|2656
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|5674
|122
|80
|19
|Tippah
|5646
|89
|121
|14
|Tishomingo
|4397
|99
|103
|28
|Tunica
|2074
|40
|20
|3
|Union
|7385
|101
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2631
|69
|69
|14
|Warren
|8148
|181
|175
|38
|Washington
|8393
|171
|213
|41
|Wayne
|4735
|73
|80
|13
|Webster
|2428
|51
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1390
|40
|25
|6
|Winston
|3854
|95
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|3030
|48
|83
|22
|Yazoo
|6384
|94
|152
|20
|Total
|616,972
|10,589
|11,561
|2,115
