822 new coronavirus cases, 46 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 822 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 46 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 489,216 with 9,646 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams44621188818
Alcorn55039113020
Amite200652579
Attala32708818736
Benton1445374710
Bolivar616814523933
Calhoun271144447
Carroll1633375211
Chickasaw2901676115
Choctaw129526120
Claiborne127935469
Clarke28569113331
Clay299674415
Coahoma402810113813
Copiah43628910314
Covington42129314239
De Soto3110537312326
Forrest1327124328360
Franklin117028415
George480776679
Greene211747576
Grenada359010715632
Hancock75871217215
Harrison3354750753176
Hinds31457599848139
Holmes26388710920
Humphreys127538359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba450210213524
Jackson2394336128340
Jasper320162462
Jefferson93133417
Jefferson Davis16934291
Jones1356023223543
Kemper1398405010
Lafayette831813719956
Lamar103351345612
Lauderdale11736308481105
Lawrence208036272
Leake4021879917
Lee1514222422543
Leflore454814124055
Lincoln534113320440
Lowndes1063318027864
Madison1435627541672
Marion413810416224
Marshall62291286917
Monroe660117219155
Montgomery1739546410
Neshoba652420222659
Newton3751778715
Noxubee180940386
Oktibbeha703412427037
Panola638312710315
Pearl River922523021042
Perry202654249
Pike566414217340
Pontotoc6394948613
Prentiss45508110115
Quitman10472700
Rankin2162938148668
Scott46529611619
Sharkey63320458
Simpson436611516020
Smith257549728
Stone3545608714
Sunflower418110412420
Tallahatchie222650507
Tate44511068019
Tippah45398112014
Tishomingo34548910328
Tunica155636193
Union58219313223
Walthall2130616914
Warren653117217338
Washington720815520041
Wayne4362718013
Webster1987436714
Wilkinson102336256
Winston30759113039
Yalobusha2271478222
Yazoo42658615020
Total489,2169,64611,2402,075

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

