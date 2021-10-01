822 new coronavirus cases, 46 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 822 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 46 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 489,216 with 9,646 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4462 118 88 18 Alcorn 5503 91 130 20 Amite 2006 52 57 9 Attala 3270 88 187 36 Benton 1445 37 47 10 Bolivar 6168 145 239 33 Calhoun 2711 44 44 7 Carroll 1633 37 52 11 Chickasaw 2901 67 61 15 Choctaw 1295 26 12 0 Claiborne 1279 35 46 9 Clarke 2856 91 133 31 Clay 2996 74 41 5 Coahoma 4028 101 138 13 Copiah 4362 89 103 14 Covington 4212 93 142 39 De Soto 31105 373 123 26 Forrest 13271 243 283 60 Franklin 1170 28 41 5 George 4807 76 67 9 Greene 2117 47 57 6 Grenada 3590 107 156 32 Hancock 7587 121 72 15 Harrison 33547 507 531 76 Hinds 31457 599 848 139 Holmes 2638 87 109 20 Humphreys 1275 38 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4502 102 135 24 Jackson 23943 361 283 40 Jasper 3201 62 46 2 Jefferson 931 33 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1693 42 9 1 Jones 13560 232 235 43 Kemper 1398 40 50 10 Lafayette 8318 137 199 56 Lamar 10335 134 56 12 Lauderdale 11736 308 481 105 Lawrence 2080 36 27 2 Leake 4021 87 99 17 Lee 15142 224 225 43 Leflore 4548 141 240 55 Lincoln 5341 133 204 40 Lowndes 10633 180 278 64 Madison 14356 275 416 72 Marion 4138 104 162 24 Marshall 6229 128 69 17 Monroe 6601 172 191 55 Montgomery 1739 54 64 10 Neshoba 6524 202 226 59 Newton 3751 77 87 15 Noxubee 1809 40 38 6 Oktibbeha 7034 124 270 37 Panola 6383 127 103 15 Pearl River 9225 230 210 42 Perry 2026 54 24 9 Pike 5664 142 173 40 Pontotoc 6394 94 86 13 Prentiss 4550 81 101 15 Quitman 1047 27 0 0 Rankin 21629 381 486 68 Scott 4652 96 116 19 Sharkey 633 20 45 8 Simpson 4366 115 160 20 Smith 2575 49 72 8 Stone 3545 60 87 14 Sunflower 4181 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2226 50 50 7 Tate 4451 106 80 19 Tippah 4539 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3454 89 103 28 Tunica 1556 36 19 3 Union 5821 93 132 23 Walthall 2130 61 69 14 Warren 6531 172 173 38 Washington 7208 155 200 41 Wayne 4362 71 80 13 Webster 1987 43 67 14 Wilkinson 1023 36 25 6 Winston 3075 91 130 39 Yalobusha 2271 47 82 22 Yazoo 4265 86 150 20 Total 489,216 9,646 11,240 2,075

