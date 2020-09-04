823 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 823 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-three additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 85,939 with 2,558 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Bolivar 1 Forrest 1 Hinds 2 Jones 1 Lamar 2 Lauderdale 1 Leflore 1 Lowndes 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Panola 2 Perry 1 Pike 1 Rankin 3 Simpson 1 Tippah 1 Tunica 1 Warren 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 809 32 46 12 Alcorn 669 6 17 1 Amite 282 7 14 2 Attala 599 25 90 20 Benton 200 1 2 0 Bolivar 1605 56 111 18 Calhoun 485 11 25 4 Carroll 296 12 45 9 Chickasaw 604 22 43 12 Choctaw 161 4 1 0 Claiborne 443 16 43 9 Clarke 482 30 55 11 Clay 492 16 3 1 Coahoma 1033 20 78 2 Copiah 1111 31 32 4 Covington 731 17 10 4 De Soto 4823 48 53 9 Forrest 2219 68 151 40 Franklin 179 3 3 1 George 707 13 20 4 Greene 302 14 35 6 Grenada 974 32 100 18 Hancock 510 20 9 4 Harrison 3445 61 221 24 Hinds 6635 143 378 61 Holmes 1056 54 99 20 Humphreys 346 15 22 6 Issaquena 98 3 0 0 Itawamba 621 17 53 9 Jackson 3126 60 75 7 Jasper 501 13 1 0 Jefferson 224 9 11 3 Jefferson Davis 308 9 3 1 Jones 2212 75 178 36 Kemper 277 15 40 9 Lafayette 1664 38 122 27 Lamar 1505 32* 22 10 Lauderdale 1841 110 246 61 Lawrence 412 11 27 2 Leake 900 31 8 0 Lee 2294 61 147 28 Leflore 1262 76 187 45 Lincoln 995 52 133 31 Lowndes 1309 56 95 32 Madison 3039 83 234 44 Marion 798 26 64 7 Marshall 988 14 29 6 Monroe 1086 61 148 44 Montgomery 418 18 32 8 Neshoba 1451 101 109 37 Newton 692 18 28 6 Noxubee 529 14 18 4 Oktibbeha 1550 46 191 30 Panola 1319 25 13 2 Pearl River 786 48 70 20 Perry 341 10 1 0 Pike 1163 46 80 21 Pontotoc 1102 13 6 1 Prentiss 663 15 46 3 Quitman 346 4 0 0 Rankin 2956 69 151 18 Scott 1116 22 15 3 Sharkey 254 9 43 8 Simpson 955 40 101 19 Smith 490 13 54 8 Stone 329 10 44 6 Sunflower 1300 39 52 10 Tallahatchie 668 13 13 2 Tate 874 35 32 12 Tippah 563 16 3 0 Tishomingo 578 30 96 21 Tunica 457 13 12 2 Union 903 23 46 11 Walthall 574 24 67 13 Warren 1335 47 112 22 Washington 2062 64 104 21 Wayne 852 21 59 10 Webster 312 13 52 11 Wilkinson 284 17 15 4 Winston 708 19 40 11 Yalobusha 386 13 35 7 Yazoo 965 21 32 5 Total 85,939 2,558 5,301 1,060

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

