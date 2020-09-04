823 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 823 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-three additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 85,939 with 2,558 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Bolivar1
Forrest1
Hinds2
Jones1
Lamar2
Lauderdale1
Leflore1
Lowndes1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Panola2
Perry1
Pike1
Rankin3
Simpson1
Tippah1
Tunica1
Warren1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams809324612
Alcorn6696171
Amite2827142
Attala599259020
Benton200120
Bolivar16055611118
Calhoun48511254
Carroll29612459
Chickasaw604224312
Choctaw161410
Claiborne44316439
Clarke482305511
Clay4921631
Coahoma103320782
Copiah111131324
Covington73117104
De Soto482348539
Forrest22196815140
Franklin179331
George70713204
Greene30214356
Grenada9743210018
Hancock5102094
Harrison34456122124
Hinds663514337861
Holmes1056549920
Humphreys34615226
Issaquena98300
Itawamba62117539
Jackson312660757
Jasper5011310
Jefferson2249113
Jefferson Davis308931
Jones22127517836
Kemper27715409
Lafayette16643812227
Lamar150532*2210
Lauderdale184111024661
Lawrence41211272
Leake9003180
Lee22946114728
Leflore12627618745
Lincoln9955213331
Lowndes1309569532
Madison30398323444
Marion79826647
Marshall98814296
Monroe10866114844
Montgomery41818328
Neshoba145110110937
Newton69218286
Noxubee52914184
Oktibbeha15504619130
Panola131925132
Pearl River786487020
Perry3411010
Pike1163468021
Pontotoc11021361
Prentiss66315463
Quitman346400
Rankin29566915118
Scott111622153
Sharkey2549438
Simpson9554010119
Smith49013548
Stone32910446
Sunflower1300395210
Tallahatchie66813132
Tate874353212
Tippah5631630
Tishomingo578309621
Tunica45713122
Union903234611
Walthall574246713
Warren13354711222
Washington20626410421
Wayne852215910
Webster312135211
Wilkinson28417154
Winston708194011
Yalobusha38613357
Yazoo96521325
Total85,9392,5585,3011,060

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories