825 new coronavirus cases, 76 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 825 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 76 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 276,531 with 6,132 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2226 72 72 15 Alcorn 2822 59 129 20 Amite 1069 30 54 7 Attala 2017 65 173 36 Benton 894 24 45 10 Bolivar 4341 111 226 31 Calhoun 1488 23 29 4 Carroll 1102 22 48 9 Chickasaw 1947 49 57 15 Choctaw 665 14 1 0 Claiborne 925 27 45 9 Clarke 1577 65 123 30 Clay 1729 45 34 5 Coahoma 2593 58 129 11 Copiah 2614 51 80 10 Covington 2327 73 136 39 De Soto 18450 209 113 24 Forrest 6516 130 225 50 Franklin 725 19 39 4 George 2165 42 59 7 Greene 1180 31 52 6 Grenada 2306 74 155 32 Hancock 3174 67 68 14 Harrison 15376 234 481 65 Hinds 17669 357 803 127 Holmes 1763 69 103 20 Humphreys 879 25 34 8 Issaquena 162 6 0 0 Itawamba 2783 68 133 23 Jackson 11546 199 230 30 Jasper 1950 39 40 2 Jefferson 592 23 40 7 Jefferson Davis 932 31 8 1 Jones 7307 124 218 41 Kemper 842 21 45 9 Lafayette 5442 105 187 55 Lamar 5316 67 53 13 Lauderdale 6403 206 434 95 Lawrence 1127 18 27 2 Leake 2446 68 88 14 Lee 9306 150 217 41 Leflore 3217 114 235 52 Lincoln 3222 94 173 37 Lowndes 5752 130 256 62 Madison 8988 178 360 69 Marion 2373 75 158 24 Marshall 3728 81 64 15 Monroe 3827 117 189 55 Montgomery 1154 36 54 9 Neshoba 3580 161 201 58 Newton 2076 48 87 15 Noxubee 1174 27 35 6 Oktibbeha 4228 87 216 36 Panola 4034 86 102 13 Pearl River 3749 113 186 33 Perry 1091 32 21 7 Pike 2837 89 125 34 Pontotoc 3922 62 80 7 Prentiss 2602 56 99 15 Quitman 743 11 0 0 Rankin 11761 237 390 61 Scott 2759 58 114 11 Sharkey 480 17 43 8 Simpson 2513 76 158 20 Smith 1406 27 61 8 Stone 1607 28 84 14 Sunflower 3024 81 117 19 Tallahatchie 1631 37 50 7 Tate 2875 67 80 19 Tippah 2618 55 119 9 Tishomingo 2022 62 102 27 Tunica 924 22 18 2 Union 3717 68 132 22 Walthall 1190 38 68 13 Warren 3900 110 170 38 Washington 5038 125 189 39 Wayne 2313 40 69 11 Webster 1016 24 58 11 Wilkinson 607 25 25 5 Winston 2133 73 123 38 Yalobusha 1314 36 82 22 Yazoo 2693 59 139 18 Total 276,531 6,132 10,265 1,910

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.