825 new coronavirus cases, 76 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 825 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 76 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 276,531 with 6,132 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2226727215
Alcorn28225912920
Amite106930547
Attala20176517336
Benton894244510
Bolivar434111122631
Calhoun148823294
Carroll110222489
Chickasaw1947495715
Choctaw6651410
Claiborne92527459
Clarke15776512330
Clay172945345
Coahoma25935812911
Copiah2614518010
Covington23277313639
De Soto1845020911324
Forrest651613022550
Franklin72519394
George216542597
Greene118031526
Grenada23067415532
Hancock3174676814
Harrison1537623448165
Hinds17669357803127
Holmes17636910320
Humphreys87925348
Issaquena162600
Itawamba27836813323
Jackson1154619923030
Jasper195039402
Jefferson59223407
Jefferson Davis9323181
Jones730712421841
Kemper84221459
Lafayette544210518755
Lamar5316675313
Lauderdale640320643495
Lawrence112718272
Leake2446688814
Lee930615021741
Leflore321711423552
Lincoln32229417337
Lowndes575213025662
Madison898817836069
Marion23737515824
Marshall3728816415
Monroe382711718955
Montgomery115436549
Neshoba358016120158
Newton2076488715
Noxubee117427356
Oktibbeha42288721636
Panola40348610213
Pearl River374911318633
Perry109132217
Pike28378912534
Pontotoc392262807
Prentiss2602569915
Quitman7431100
Rankin1176123739061
Scott27595811411
Sharkey48017438
Simpson25137615820
Smith140627618
Stone1607288414
Sunflower30248111719
Tallahatchie163137507
Tate2875678019
Tippah2618551199
Tishomingo20226210227
Tunica92422182
Union37176813222
Walthall1190386813
Warren390011017038
Washington503812518939
Wayne2313406911
Webster1016245811
Wilkinson60725255
Winston21337312338
Yalobusha1314368222
Yazoo26935913918
Total276,5316,13210,2651,910

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

