825 new coronavirus cases, 76 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 825 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 76 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 276,531 with 6,132 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2226
|72
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2822
|59
|129
|20
|Amite
|1069
|30
|54
|7
|Attala
|2017
|65
|173
|36
|Benton
|894
|24
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|4341
|111
|226
|31
|Calhoun
|1488
|23
|29
|4
|Carroll
|1102
|22
|48
|9
|Chickasaw
|1947
|49
|57
|15
|Choctaw
|665
|14
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|925
|27
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1577
|65
|123
|30
|Clay
|1729
|45
|34
|5
|Coahoma
|2593
|58
|129
|11
|Copiah
|2614
|51
|80
|10
|Covington
|2327
|73
|136
|39
|De Soto
|18450
|209
|113
|24
|Forrest
|6516
|130
|225
|50
|Franklin
|725
|19
|39
|4
|George
|2165
|42
|59
|7
|Greene
|1180
|31
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2306
|74
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3174
|67
|68
|14
|Harrison
|15376
|234
|481
|65
|Hinds
|17669
|357
|803
|127
|Holmes
|1763
|69
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|879
|25
|34
|8
|Issaquena
|162
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2783
|68
|133
|23
|Jackson
|11546
|199
|230
|30
|Jasper
|1950
|39
|40
|2
|Jefferson
|592
|23
|40
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|932
|31
|8
|1
|Jones
|7307
|124
|218
|41
|Kemper
|842
|21
|45
|9
|Lafayette
|5442
|105
|187
|55
|Lamar
|5316
|67
|53
|13
|Lauderdale
|6403
|206
|434
|95
|Lawrence
|1127
|18
|27
|2
|Leake
|2446
|68
|88
|14
|Lee
|9306
|150
|217
|41
|Leflore
|3217
|114
|235
|52
|Lincoln
|3222
|94
|173
|37
|Lowndes
|5752
|130
|256
|62
|Madison
|8988
|178
|360
|69
|Marion
|2373
|75
|158
|24
|Marshall
|3728
|81
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3827
|117
|189
|55
|Montgomery
|1154
|36
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3580
|161
|201
|58
|Newton
|2076
|48
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1174
|27
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4228
|87
|216
|36
|Panola
|4034
|86
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3749
|113
|186
|33
|Perry
|1091
|32
|21
|7
|Pike
|2837
|89
|125
|34
|Pontotoc
|3922
|62
|80
|7
|Prentiss
|2602
|56
|99
|15
|Quitman
|743
|11
|0
|0
|Rankin
|11761
|237
|390
|61
|Scott
|2759
|58
|114
|11
|Sharkey
|480
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2513
|76
|158
|20
|Smith
|1406
|27
|61
|8
|Stone
|1607
|28
|84
|14
|Sunflower
|3024
|81
|117
|19
|Tallahatchie
|1631
|37
|50
|7
|Tate
|2875
|67
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2618
|55
|119
|9
|Tishomingo
|2022
|62
|102
|27
|Tunica
|924
|22
|18
|2
|Union
|3717
|68
|132
|22
|Walthall
|1190
|38
|68
|13
|Warren
|3900
|110
|170
|38
|Washington
|5038
|125
|189
|39
|Wayne
|2313
|40
|69
|11
|Webster
|1016
|24
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|607
|25
|25
|5
|Winston
|2133
|73
|123
|38
|Yalobusha
|1314
|36
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2693
|59
|139
|18
|Total
|276,531
|6,132
|10,265
|1,910
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.