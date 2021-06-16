83 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 83 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 319,511 with 7,368 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3058868316
Alcorn32427213020
Amite126242579
Attala21507317536
Benton1023254610
Bolivar483613323633
Calhoun174032366
Carroll1223305110
Chickasaw2105596015
Choctaw7911820
Claiborne103130459
Clarke17898012331
Clay187754385
Coahoma29848412912
Copiah2996668311
Covington26728313939
De Soto2226726711324
Forrest782415324452
Franklin85023404
George252051598
Greene131833536
Grenada26408715432 *
Hancock3864876914
Harrison1840131749070
Hinds20657421805131
Holmes19037410420
Humphreys97533349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30507813524
Jackson1368124824135
Jasper222148432
Jefferson66228417
Jefferson Davis10803391
Jones845816722042
Kemper96629449
Lafayette630312118755
Lamar6340885312 *
Lauderdale7257242443101
Lawrence131024272
Leake2717749216
Lee1005217622242
Leflore351512523652
Lincoln400811219740
Lowndes650115025863
Madison1023922437969
Marion27128015824
Marshall45721056515
Monroe415513519055
Montgomery128643549
Neshoba405917920359
Newton2486638715
Noxubee128034356
Oktibbeha46609822236
Panola466511010415
Pearl River460014719438
Perry126738218
Pike336811113436
Pontotoc4250738613
Prentiss2836619915
Quitman8191600
Rankin1386828239361
Scott31977411518
Sharkey50917448
Simpson29818915820
Smith164034688
Stone1874338514
Sunflower33939112320
Tallahatchie180041507
Tate3423868019
Tippah29186811913
Tishomingo23126810227
Tunica108027182
Union41567713123
Walthall1353476913
Warren444012116937
Washington541913619039
Wayne2644426911
Webster1150326112
Wilkinson69432255
Winston22998113039
Yalobusha1678408222
Yazoo31417114118
Total319,5117,36810,4991,984

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

