8,329 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 8,329 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 17 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 19.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 673,873 with 10,707 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|5886
|125
|89
|18
|Alcorn
|8129
|122
|131
|20
|Amite
|2704
|59
|57
|9
|Attala
|4085
|91
|190
|36
|Benton
|1945
|42
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|7951
|157
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|3901
|52
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2263
|42
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|4592
|79
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1694
|27
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|1908
|42
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3606
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|4418
|80
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|5618
|116
|138
|14
|Copiah
|6031
|96
|109
|15
|Covington
|6235
|98
|157
|39
|De Soto
|43429
|473
|131
|27
|Forrest
|18100
|268
|317
|61
|Franklin
|1637
|34
|46
|5
|George
|6140
|80
|75
|9
|Greene
|2641
|50
|69
|6
|Grenada
|4788
|113
|156
|32
|Hancock
|9955
|141
|140
|22
|Harrison
|43863
|577
|601
|81
|Hinds
|46821
|679
|859
|140
|Holmes
|3839
|94
|117
|20
|Humphreys
|1748
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|221
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|6121
|115
|136
|24
|Jackson
|31821
|398
|323
|41
|Jasper
|4133
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1299
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2502
|43
|14
|1
|Jones
|17767
|251
|282
|45
|Kemper
|1859
|42
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|12413
|155
|202
|57
|Lamar
|14453
|142
|63
|12
|Lauderdale
|15980
|326
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|2972
|45
|27
|2
|Leake
|5290
|92
|102
|17
|Lee
|22969
|255
|224
|43
|Leflore
|6716
|145
|260
|56
|Lincoln
|6831
|141
|210
|41
|Lowndes
|14670
|203
|306
|69
|Madison
|20688
|290
|416
|72
|Marion
|5808
|122
|170
|24
|Marshall
|8477
|150
|69
|17
|Monroe
|9224
|187
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2608
|61
|74
|11
|Neshoba
|8734
|211
|232
|61
|Newton
|4869
|86
|89
|15
|Noxubee
|2377
|46
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|9102
|141
|272
|40
|Panola
|9068
|141
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|12397
|248
|234
|42
|Perry
|2588
|57
|31
|9
|Pike
|7746
|160
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|8659
|118
|88
|13
|Prentiss
|6774
|89
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1394
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|30545
|422
|502
|69
|Scott
|5864
|101
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|782
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|5924
|122
|169
|20
|Smith
|3415
|57
|77
|8
|Stone
|4513
|67
|99
|14
|Sunflower
|5285
|111
|129
|21
|Tallahatchie
|2798
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|6143
|125
|80
|19
|Tippah
|6064
|89
|121
|14
|Tishomingo
|4990
|99
|103
|28
|Tunica
|2265
|41
|20
|3
|Union
|8095
|104
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2924
|70
|69
|14
|Warren
|8928
|184
|175
|38
|Washington
|9056
|171
|213
|41
|Wayne
|4958
|73
|82
|13
|Webster
|2640
|51
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1671
|41
|25
|6
|Winston
|4220
|95
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|3391
|48
|83
|22
|Yazoo
|6945
|94
|152
|20
|Total
|673,873
|10,707
|11,816
|2,119
