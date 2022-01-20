8,329 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 8,329 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 17 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 19.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 673,873 with 10,707 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 5886 125 89 18 Alcorn 8129 122 131 20 Amite 2704 59 57 9 Attala 4085 91 190 36 Benton 1945 42 47 10 Bolivar 7951 157 240 33 Calhoun 3901 52 44 7 Carroll 2263 42 52 11 Chickasaw 4592 79 61 15 Choctaw 1694 27 13 0 Claiborne 1908 42 46 9 Clarke 3606 96 132 32 Clay 4418 80 41 5 Coahoma 5618 116 138 14 Copiah 6031 96 109 15 Covington 6235 98 157 39 De Soto 43429 473 131 27 Forrest 18100 268 317 61 Franklin 1637 34 46 5 George 6140 80 75 9 Greene 2641 50 69 6 Grenada 4788 113 156 32 Hancock 9955 141 140 22 Harrison 43863 577 601 81 Hinds 46821 679 859 140 Holmes 3839 94 117 20 Humphreys 1748 39 35 9 Issaquena 221 7 0 0 Itawamba 6121 115 136 24 Jackson 31821 398 323 41 Jasper 4133 66 46 2 Jefferson 1299 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2502 43 14 1 Jones 17767 251 282 45 Kemper 1859 42 50 10 Lafayette 12413 155 202 57 Lamar 14453 142 63 12 Lauderdale 15980 326 499 108 Lawrence 2972 45 27 2 Leake 5290 92 102 17 Lee 22969 255 224 43 Leflore 6716 145 260 56 Lincoln 6831 141 210 41 Lowndes 14670 203 306 69 Madison 20688 290 416 72 Marion 5808 122 170 24 Marshall 8477 150 69 17 Monroe 9224 187 192 55 Montgomery 2608 61 74 11 Neshoba 8734 211 232 61 Newton 4869 86 89 15 Noxubee 2377 46 42 6 Oktibbeha 9102 141 272 40 Panola 9068 141 103 15 Pearl River 12397 248 234 42 Perry 2588 57 31 9 Pike 7746 160 178 44 Pontotoc 8659 118 88 13 Prentiss 6774 89 101 15 Quitman 1394 28 0 0 Rankin 30545 422 502 69 Scott 5864 101 119 19 Sharkey 782 21 45 8 Simpson 5924 122 169 20 Smith 3415 57 77 8 Stone 4513 67 99 14 Sunflower 5285 111 129 21 Tallahatchie 2798 53 50 7 Tate 6143 125 80 19 Tippah 6064 89 121 14 Tishomingo 4990 99 103 28 Tunica 2265 41 20 3 Union 8095 104 133 23 Walthall 2924 70 69 14 Warren 8928 184 175 38 Washington 9056 171 213 41 Wayne 4958 73 82 13 Webster 2640 51 66 14 Wilkinson 1671 41 25 6 Winston 4220 95 135 39 Yalobusha 3391 48 83 22 Yazoo 6945 94 152 20 Total 673,873 10,707 11,816 2,119

