8,329 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 8,329 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 17 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 19.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 673,873 with 10,707 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams58861258918
Alcorn812912213120
Amite270459579
Attala40859119036
Benton1945424710
Bolivar795115724033
Calhoun390152447
Carroll2263425211
Chickasaw4592796115
Choctaw169427130
Claiborne190842469
Clarke36069613232
Clay441880415
Coahoma561811613814
Copiah60319610915
Covington62359815739
De Soto4342947313127
Forrest1810026831761
Franklin163734465
George614080759
Greene264150696
Grenada478811315632
Hancock995514114022
Harrison4386357760181
Hinds46821679859140
Holmes38399411720
Humphreys174839359
Issaquena221700
Itawamba612111513624
Jackson3182139832341
Jasper413366462
Jefferson129935417
Jefferson Davis250243141
Jones1776725128245
Kemper1859425010
Lafayette1241315520257
Lamar144531426312
Lauderdale15980326499108
Lawrence297245272
Leake52909210217
Lee2296925522443
Leflore671614526056
Lincoln683114121041
Lowndes1467020330669
Madison2068829041672
Marion580812217024
Marshall84771506917
Monroe922418719255
Montgomery2608617411
Neshoba873421123261
Newton4869868915
Noxubee237746426
Oktibbeha910214127240
Panola906814110315
Pearl River1239724823442
Perry258857319
Pike774616017844
Pontotoc86591188813
Prentiss67748910115
Quitman13942800
Rankin3054542250269
Scott586410111919
Sharkey78221458
Simpson592412216920
Smith341557778
Stone4513679914
Sunflower528511112921
Tallahatchie279853507
Tate61431258019
Tippah60648912114
Tishomingo49909910328
Tunica226541203
Union809510413323
Walthall2924706914
Warren892818417538
Washington905617121341
Wayne4958738213
Webster2640516614
Wilkinson167141256
Winston42209513539
Yalobusha3391488322
Yazoo69459415220
Total673,87310,70711,8162,119

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

