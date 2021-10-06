834 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 834 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 492,558 with 9,768 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams45061198818
Alcorn55589613020
Amite201552579
Attala32778918736
Benton1460384710
Bolivar621114523933
Calhoun273545447
Carroll1647385211
Chickasaw2924676115
Choctaw131026120
Claiborne128535469
Clarke28699213332
Clay302374415
Coahoma407010313813
Copiah43818910314
Covington42369314239
De Soto3142938612326
Forrest1331624528360
Franklin118028415
George484679689
Greene212247576
Grenada363910815632
Hancock76461257215
Harrison3372851853177
Hinds31547609850139
Holmes26498710920
Humphreys128338359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba453910413524
Jackson2412336528341
Jasper321963462
Jefferson93334417
Jefferson Davis16964291
Jones1365023623643
Kemper1403415010
Lafayette836213719956
Lamar103861345612
Lauderdale11800308481105
Lawrence208838272
Leake4050879917
Lee1526722522543
Leflore458514124055
Lincoln537013420540
Lowndes1074418227964
Madison1441927741672
Marion417410616224
Marshall62711306917
Monroe664517319155
Montgomery1761566410
Neshoba656020322659
Newton3768788715
Noxubee183040396
Oktibbeha707112627039
Panola642012810315
Pearl River933623521042
Perry203354249
Pike568615017342
Pontotoc6520978613
Prentiss45998110115
Quitman10532700
Rankin2169538448968
Scott46699611619
Sharkey63520458
Simpson438511616020
Smith259449728
Stone3553648714
Sunflower420310412420
Tallahatchie223351507
Tate44881078019
Tippah45918112014
Tishomingo34928910328
Tunica156036193
Union58849313223
Walthall2140626914
Warren657617317338
Washington731115520141
Wayne4370728013
Webster2004456714
Wilkinson102637256
Winston31019113039
Yalobusha2291478222
Yazoo43118615020
Total492,5589,76811,2512,082

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories