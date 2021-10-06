834 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 834 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 492,558 with 9,768 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4506 119 88 18 Alcorn 5558 96 130 20 Amite 2015 52 57 9 Attala 3277 89 187 36 Benton 1460 38 47 10 Bolivar 6211 145 239 33 Calhoun 2735 45 44 7 Carroll 1647 38 52 11 Chickasaw 2924 67 61 15 Choctaw 1310 26 12 0 Claiborne 1285 35 46 9 Clarke 2869 92 133 32 Clay 3023 74 41 5 Coahoma 4070 103 138 13 Copiah 4381 89 103 14 Covington 4236 93 142 39 De Soto 31429 386 123 26 Forrest 13316 245 283 60 Franklin 1180 28 41 5 George 4846 79 68 9 Greene 2122 47 57 6 Grenada 3639 108 156 32 Hancock 7646 125 72 15 Harrison 33728 518 531 77 Hinds 31547 609 850 139 Holmes 2649 87 109 20 Humphreys 1283 38 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4539 104 135 24 Jackson 24123 365 283 41 Jasper 3219 63 46 2 Jefferson 933 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1696 42 9 1 Jones 13650 236 236 43 Kemper 1403 41 50 10 Lafayette 8362 137 199 56 Lamar 10386 134 56 12 Lauderdale 11800 308 481 105 Lawrence 2088 38 27 2 Leake 4050 87 99 17 Lee 15267 225 225 43 Leflore 4585 141 240 55 Lincoln 5370 134 205 40 Lowndes 10744 182 279 64 Madison 14419 277 416 72 Marion 4174 106 162 24 Marshall 6271 130 69 17 Monroe 6645 173 191 55 Montgomery 1761 56 64 10 Neshoba 6560 203 226 59 Newton 3768 78 87 15 Noxubee 1830 40 39 6 Oktibbeha 7071 126 270 39 Panola 6420 128 103 15 Pearl River 9336 235 210 42 Perry 2033 54 24 9 Pike 5686 150 173 42 Pontotoc 6520 97 86 13 Prentiss 4599 81 101 15 Quitman 1053 27 0 0 Rankin 21695 384 489 68 Scott 4669 96 116 19 Sharkey 635 20 45 8 Simpson 4385 116 160 20 Smith 2594 49 72 8 Stone 3553 64 87 14 Sunflower 4203 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2233 51 50 7 Tate 4488 107 80 19 Tippah 4591 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3492 89 103 28 Tunica 1560 36 19 3 Union 5884 93 132 23 Walthall 2140 62 69 14 Warren 6576 173 173 38 Washington 7311 155 201 41 Wayne 4370 72 80 13 Webster 2004 45 67 14 Wilkinson 1026 37 25 6 Winston 3101 91 130 39 Yalobusha 2291 47 82 22 Yazoo 4311 86 150 20 Total 492,558 9,768 11,251 2,082

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.