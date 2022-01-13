8,356 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths in Mississippi reported on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 8,356 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 17 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 625,328 with 10,606 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|5531
|125
|89
|18
|Alcorn
|7348
|120
|131
|20
|Amite
|2472
|59
|57
|9
|Attala
|3883
|90
|190
|36
|Benton
|1827
|42
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|7496
|155
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|3481
|52
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2135
|42
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|4058
|79
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1572
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1726
|41
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3349
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|4059
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|5383
|114
|138
|14
|Copiah
|5639
|95
|109
|15
|Covington
|5632
|98
|152
|39
|De Soto
|40994
|460
|129
|27
|Forrest
|16572
|267
|299
|61
|Franklin
|1497
|34
|46
|5
|George
|5730
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2477
|50
|61
|6
|Grenada
|4469
|113
|157
|32
|Hancock
|9250
|140
|95
|21
|Harrison
|40700
|572
|560
|80
|Hinds
|43895
|665
|857
|140
|Holmes
|3564
|94
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1648
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|200
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|5627
|114
|136
|24
|Jackson
|29475
|397
|306
|41
|Jasper
|3916
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1194
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2291
|43
|14
|1
|Jones
|16464
|250
|271
|45
|Kemper
|1700
|42
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|11309
|149
|202
|57
|Lamar
|13178
|140
|60
|12
|Lauderdale
|14687
|324
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|2754
|44
|27
|2
|Leake
|4948
|92
|102
|17
|Lee
|21058
|253
|224
|43
|Leflore
|6447
|145
|249
|56
|Lincoln
|6404
|139
|210
|41
|Lowndes
|13408
|201
|306
|69
|Madison
|19238
|289
|416
|72
|Marion
|5260
|119
|165
|24
|Marshall
|8034
|150
|69
|17
|Monroe
|8486
|184
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|2401
|58
|66
|10
|Neshoba
|7941
|211
|231
|61
|Newton
|4490
|85
|89
|15
|Noxubee
|2210
|44
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|8524
|141
|271
|40
|Panola
|8442
|141
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|11369
|245
|223
|42
|Perry
|2393
|57
|29
|9
|Pike
|7294
|159
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|8160
|117
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|6112
|89
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1330
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|28282
|418
|500
|69
|Scott
|5547
|101
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|733
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|5524
|120
|167
|20
|Smith
|3127
|56
|77
|8
|Stone
|4173
|67
|94
|14
|Sunflower
|5042
|111
|128
|21
|Tallahatchie
|2676
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|5751
|122
|80
|19
|Tippah
|5701
|89
|121
|14
|Tishomingo
|4466
|99
|103
|28
|Tunica
|2108
|40
|20
|3
|Union
|7489
|101
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2666
|70
|69
|14
|Warren
|8221
|181
|175
|38
|Washington
|8487
|171
|213
|41
|Wayne
|4754
|73
|81
|13
|Webster
|2456
|51
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1457
|40
|25
|6
|Winston
|3919
|95
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|3085
|48
|83
|22
|Yazoo
|6533
|94
|152
|20
|Total
|625,328
|10,606
|11,561
|2,115
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.