8,356 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths in Mississippi reported on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 8,356 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 17 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 625,328 with 10,606 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 5531 125 89 18 Alcorn 7348 120 131 20 Amite 2472 59 57 9 Attala 3883 90 190 36 Benton 1827 42 47 10 Bolivar 7496 155 240 33 Calhoun 3481 52 44 7 Carroll 2135 42 52 11 Chickasaw 4058 79 61 15 Choctaw 1572 27 12 0 Claiborne 1726 41 46 9 Clarke 3349 96 132 32 Clay 4059 78 41 5 Coahoma 5383 114 138 14 Copiah 5639 95 109 15 Covington 5632 98 152 39 De Soto 40994 460 129 27 Forrest 16572 267 299 61 Franklin 1497 34 46 5 George 5730 80 73 9 Greene 2477 50 61 6 Grenada 4469 113 157 32 Hancock 9250 140 95 21 Harrison 40700 572 560 80 Hinds 43895 665 857 140 Holmes 3564 94 109 20 Humphreys 1648 39 35 9 Issaquena 200 7 0 0 Itawamba 5627 114 136 24 Jackson 29475 397 306 41 Jasper 3916 66 46 2 Jefferson 1194 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2291 43 14 1 Jones 16464 250 271 45 Kemper 1700 42 50 10 Lafayette 11309 149 202 57 Lamar 13178 140 60 12 Lauderdale 14687 324 499 108 Lawrence 2754 44 27 2 Leake 4948 92 102 17 Lee 21058 253 224 43 Leflore 6447 145 249 56 Lincoln 6404 139 210 41 Lowndes 13408 201 306 69 Madison 19238 289 416 72 Marion 5260 119 165 24 Marshall 8034 150 69 17 Monroe 8486 184 191 55 Montgomery 2401 58 66 10 Neshoba 7941 211 231 61 Newton 4490 85 89 15 Noxubee 2210 44 42 6 Oktibbeha 8524 141 271 40 Panola 8442 141 103 15 Pearl River 11369 245 223 42 Perry 2393 57 29 9 Pike 7294 159 178 44 Pontotoc 8160 117 87 13 Prentiss 6112 89 101 15 Quitman 1330 28 0 0 Rankin 28282 418 500 69 Scott 5547 101 119 19 Sharkey 733 21 45 8 Simpson 5524 120 167 20 Smith 3127 56 77 8 Stone 4173 67 94 14 Sunflower 5042 111 128 21 Tallahatchie 2676 53 50 7 Tate 5751 122 80 19 Tippah 5701 89 121 14 Tishomingo 4466 99 103 28 Tunica 2108 40 20 3 Union 7489 101 133 23 Walthall 2666 70 69 14 Warren 8221 181 175 38 Washington 8487 171 213 41 Wayne 4754 73 81 13 Webster 2456 51 66 14 Wilkinson 1457 40 25 6 Winston 3919 95 135 39 Yalobusha 3085 48 83 22 Yazoo 6533 94 152 20 Total 625,328 10,606 11,561 2,115

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.