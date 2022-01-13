8,356 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths in Mississippi reported on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 8,356 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 17 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 625,328 with 10,606 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams55311258918
Alcorn734812013120
Amite247259579
Attala38839019036
Benton1827424710
Bolivar749615524033
Calhoun348152447
Carroll2135425211
Chickasaw4058796115
Choctaw157227120
Claiborne172641469
Clarke33499613232
Clay405978415
Coahoma538311413814
Copiah56399510915
Covington56329815239
De Soto4099446012927
Forrest1657226729961
Franklin149734465
George573080739
Greene247750616
Grenada446911315732
Hancock92501409521
Harrison4070057256080
Hinds43895665857140
Holmes35649410920
Humphreys164839359
Issaquena200700
Itawamba562711413624
Jackson2947539730641
Jasper391666462
Jefferson119435417
Jefferson Davis229143141
Jones1646425027145
Kemper1700425010
Lafayette1130914920257
Lamar131781406012
Lauderdale14687324499108
Lawrence275444272
Leake49489210217
Lee2105825322443
Leflore644714524956
Lincoln640413921041
Lowndes1340820130669
Madison1923828941672
Marion526011916524
Marshall80341506917
Monroe848618419155
Montgomery2401586610
Neshoba794121123161
Newton4490858915
Noxubee221044426
Oktibbeha852414127140
Panola844214110315
Pearl River1136924522342
Perry239357299
Pike729415917844
Pontotoc81601178713
Prentiss61128910115
Quitman13302800
Rankin2828241850069
Scott554710111919
Sharkey73321458
Simpson552412016720
Smith312756778
Stone4173679414
Sunflower504211112821
Tallahatchie267653507
Tate57511228019
Tippah57018912114
Tishomingo44669910328
Tunica210840203
Union748910113323
Walthall2666706914
Warren822118117538
Washington848717121341
Wayne4754738113
Webster2456516614
Wilkinson145740256
Winston39199513539
Yalobusha3085488322
Yazoo65339415220
Total625,32810,60611,5612,115

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

