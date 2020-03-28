84 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 663 total cases with 13 deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG/ASSOCIATED PRESS) --Governor Ron DeSantis said during his daily briefing Friday that checkpoints will be set up at state lines in Florida, limiting travel from covid-19 hot spots like Louisiana. Commercial vehicles would be allowed to move freely. DeSantis said that vacation rentals will also be suspended for two weeks, "if you're coming from one of the epicenters, we probably think you should obey the directions of your state and local officials. And if they are telling you to shelter in place do that but don't come here." DeSantis says panhandle communities have relatively low numbers of cases and they want to keep it that way.

The Governor said this is an effort to prevent people from traveling to Florida to escape other "hot spots" of the coronavirus. Details on the checkpoints weren't extremely clear, but DeSantis said people with certain license plates would be diverted and "if they blow through the checkpoints they could be pulled over"