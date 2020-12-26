845 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 845 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 205,023 with 4,565 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Three deaths occurred between December 23 and December 24 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Desoto1
Forrest1
Webster1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Monday, December 28.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams174557
Alcorn204639
Amite81920
Attala165244
Benton64220
Bolivar323595
Calhoun109616
Carroll91017
Chickasaw152135
Choctaw47910
Claiborne69018
Clarke115157
Clay125430
Coahoma189751
Copiah212143
Covington175866
De Soto13932132
Forrest502695
Franklin5577
George166634
Greene95525
Grenada191060
Hancock188253
Harrison10133139
Hinds13403248
Holmes154564
Humphreys70222
Issaquena1454
Itawamba216249
Jackson8367151
Jasper130625
Jefferson45814
Jefferson Davis73322
Jones494795
Kemper63919
Lafayette407176
Lamar390956
Lauderdale4695168
Lawrence90216
Leake193049
Lee7246111
Leflore252798
Lincoln243474
Lowndes409485
Madison6815128
Marion169159
Marshall281363
Monroe282184
Montgomery95130
Neshoba2873137
Newton152732
Noxubee89320
Oktibbeha322170
Panola302768
Pearl River239479
Perry82730
Pike210665
Pontotoc299138
Prentiss198741
Quitman5887
Rankin8284156
Scott203938
Sharkey37817
Simpson190460
Smith97118
Stone110918
Sunflower231559
Tallahatchie117029
Tate230356
Tippah187140
Tishomingo149851
Tunica71919
Union262934
Walthall95133
Warren248775
Washington4075112
Wayne158625
Webster69718
Wilkinson51122
Winston175344
Yalobusha94431
Yazoo201250
Total205,0234,565

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

