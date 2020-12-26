845 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 845 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 205,023 with 4,565 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Three deaths occurred between December 23 and December 24 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Desoto
|1
|Forrest
|1
|Webster
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Monday, December 28.
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Morocco acquires 65 million vaccine doses from China, UK
- Roger Berlind, Tony-winning Broadway producer, dies at 90
- Hundreds of migrants freezing in heavy snow in Bosnia camp
- Beyoncé donating $5K grants to those facing evictions, foreclosures due to COVID-19
- Feral pigs flummox Puerto Rico, infiltrate communities