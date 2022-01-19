8,460 new coronavirus cases, 48 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 8,460 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 48 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 18.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 665,544 with 10,690 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams57981258918
Alcorn797212213120
Amite267359579
Attala40549119036
Benton1925424710
Bolivar788015724033
Calhoun384552447
Carroll2242425211
Chickasaw4533796115
Choctaw166727130
Claiborne187142469
Clarke35649613232
Clay437078415
Coahoma557511613814
Copiah59649610915
Covington61479815739
De Soto4290047313027
Forrest1777326830761
Franklin160634465
George610080759
Greene261350696
Grenada473511315732
Hancock981514114022
Harrison4343257657581
Hinds46338679858140
Holmes37919411720
Humphreys173039359
Issaquena218700
Itawamba606311513624
Jackson3144639832341
Jasper408066462
Jefferson126535417
Jefferson Davis248043141
Jones1749925128045
Kemper1823425010
Lafayette1217215220257
Lamar142011426212
Lauderdale15732326499108
Lawrence292844272
Leake52449210217
Lee2272125522443
Leflore670014526056
Lincoln675414121041
Lowndes1450920330669
Madison2047628941672
Marion570912217024
Marshall84191506917
Monroe910818619255
Montgomery2587616611
Neshoba857521123261
Newton4798868915
Noxubee235546426
Oktibbeha899614127240
Panola896814110315
Pearl River1224424822742
Perry254757319
Pike764816017844
Pontotoc85831188813
Prentiss66538910115
Quitman13892800
Rankin3011241950269
Scott580410111919
Sharkey77721458
Simpson583112116720
Smith335757778
Stone4461679514
Sunflower523611112921
Tallahatchie277253507
Tate60471258019
Tippah59918912114
Tishomingo48899910328
Tunica224141203
Union798510113323
Walthall2889706914
Warren882518417538
Washington895917121341
Wayne4904738213
Webster2630516614
Wilkinson165640256
Winston41489513539
Yalobusha3330488322
Yazoo68979415220
Total665,54410,69011,7552,119

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

