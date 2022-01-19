8,460 new coronavirus cases, 48 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 8,460 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 48 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 18.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 665,544 with 10,690 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 5798 125 89 18 Alcorn 7972 122 131 20 Amite 2673 59 57 9 Attala 4054 91 190 36 Benton 1925 42 47 10 Bolivar 7880 157 240 33 Calhoun 3845 52 44 7 Carroll 2242 42 52 11 Chickasaw 4533 79 61 15 Choctaw 1667 27 13 0 Claiborne 1871 42 46 9 Clarke 3564 96 132 32 Clay 4370 78 41 5 Coahoma 5575 116 138 14 Copiah 5964 96 109 15 Covington 6147 98 157 39 De Soto 42900 473 130 27 Forrest 17773 268 307 61 Franklin 1606 34 46 5 George 6100 80 75 9 Greene 2613 50 69 6 Grenada 4735 113 157 32 Hancock 9815 141 140 22 Harrison 43432 576 575 81 Hinds 46338 679 858 140 Holmes 3791 94 117 20 Humphreys 1730 39 35 9 Issaquena 218 7 0 0 Itawamba 6063 115 136 24 Jackson 31446 398 323 41 Jasper 4080 66 46 2 Jefferson 1265 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2480 43 14 1 Jones 17499 251 280 45 Kemper 1823 42 50 10 Lafayette 12172 152 202 57 Lamar 14201 142 62 12 Lauderdale 15732 326 499 108 Lawrence 2928 44 27 2 Leake 5244 92 102 17 Lee 22721 255 224 43 Leflore 6700 145 260 56 Lincoln 6754 141 210 41 Lowndes 14509 203 306 69 Madison 20476 289 416 72 Marion 5709 122 170 24 Marshall 8419 150 69 17 Monroe 9108 186 192 55 Montgomery 2587 61 66 11 Neshoba 8575 211 232 61 Newton 4798 86 89 15 Noxubee 2355 46 42 6 Oktibbeha 8996 141 272 40 Panola 8968 141 103 15 Pearl River 12244 248 227 42 Perry 2547 57 31 9 Pike 7648 160 178 44 Pontotoc 8583 118 88 13 Prentiss 6653 89 101 15 Quitman 1389 28 0 0 Rankin 30112 419 502 69 Scott 5804 101 119 19 Sharkey 777 21 45 8 Simpson 5831 121 167 20 Smith 3357 57 77 8 Stone 4461 67 95 14 Sunflower 5236 111 129 21 Tallahatchie 2772 53 50 7 Tate 6047 125 80 19 Tippah 5991 89 121 14 Tishomingo 4889 99 103 28 Tunica 2241 41 20 3 Union 7985 101 133 23 Walthall 2889 70 69 14 Warren 8825 184 175 38 Washington 8959 171 213 41 Wayne 4904 73 82 13 Webster 2630 51 66 14 Wilkinson 1656 40 25 6 Winston 4148 95 135 39 Yalobusha 3330 48 83 22 Yazoo 6897 94 152 20 Total 665,544 10,690 11,755 2,119

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.