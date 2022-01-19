8,460 new coronavirus cases, 48 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 8,460 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 48 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 18.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 665,544 with 10,690 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|5798
|125
|89
|18
|Alcorn
|7972
|122
|131
|20
|Amite
|2673
|59
|57
|9
|Attala
|4054
|91
|190
|36
|Benton
|1925
|42
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|7880
|157
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|3845
|52
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2242
|42
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|4533
|79
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1667
|27
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|1871
|42
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3564
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|4370
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|5575
|116
|138
|14
|Copiah
|5964
|96
|109
|15
|Covington
|6147
|98
|157
|39
|De Soto
|42900
|473
|130
|27
|Forrest
|17773
|268
|307
|61
|Franklin
|1606
|34
|46
|5
|George
|6100
|80
|75
|9
|Greene
|2613
|50
|69
|6
|Grenada
|4735
|113
|157
|32
|Hancock
|9815
|141
|140
|22
|Harrison
|43432
|576
|575
|81
|Hinds
|46338
|679
|858
|140
|Holmes
|3791
|94
|117
|20
|Humphreys
|1730
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|218
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|6063
|115
|136
|24
|Jackson
|31446
|398
|323
|41
|Jasper
|4080
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1265
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2480
|43
|14
|1
|Jones
|17499
|251
|280
|45
|Kemper
|1823
|42
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|12172
|152
|202
|57
|Lamar
|14201
|142
|62
|12
|Lauderdale
|15732
|326
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|2928
|44
|27
|2
|Leake
|5244
|92
|102
|17
|Lee
|22721
|255
|224
|43
|Leflore
|6700
|145
|260
|56
|Lincoln
|6754
|141
|210
|41
|Lowndes
|14509
|203
|306
|69
|Madison
|20476
|289
|416
|72
|Marion
|5709
|122
|170
|24
|Marshall
|8419
|150
|69
|17
|Monroe
|9108
|186
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2587
|61
|66
|11
|Neshoba
|8575
|211
|232
|61
|Newton
|4798
|86
|89
|15
|Noxubee
|2355
|46
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|8996
|141
|272
|40
|Panola
|8968
|141
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|12244
|248
|227
|42
|Perry
|2547
|57
|31
|9
|Pike
|7648
|160
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|8583
|118
|88
|13
|Prentiss
|6653
|89
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1389
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|30112
|419
|502
|69
|Scott
|5804
|101
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|777
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|5831
|121
|167
|20
|Smith
|3357
|57
|77
|8
|Stone
|4461
|67
|95
|14
|Sunflower
|5236
|111
|129
|21
|Tallahatchie
|2772
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|6047
|125
|80
|19
|Tippah
|5991
|89
|121
|14
|Tishomingo
|4889
|99
|103
|28
|Tunica
|2241
|41
|20
|3
|Union
|7985
|101
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2889
|70
|69
|14
|Warren
|8825
|184
|175
|38
|Washington
|8959
|171
|213
|41
|Wayne
|4904
|73
|82
|13
|Webster
|2630
|51
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1656
|40
|25
|6
|Winston
|4148
|95
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|3330
|48
|83
|22
|Yazoo
|6897
|94
|152
|20
|Total
|665,544
|10,690
|11,755
|2,119
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.