853 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 853 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi. Fifteen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 89,175 with 2,670 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Amite1
Harrison2
Lauderdale2
Lee1
Perry2
Simpson1
Warren1

5 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between August 26 and September 4, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Choctaw1
Clarke1
Hinds1
Lawrence1
Pike1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams853324712
Alcorn7089182
Amite28910142
Attala613259020
Benton206120
Bolivar17015816621
Calhoun49912254
Carroll30212459
Chickasaw618244313
Choctaw168520
Claiborne44616439
Clarke502365715
Clay5251671
Coahoma106723782
Copiah113632474
Covington76918174
De Soto5091546212
Forrest22696816940
Franklin181331
George72013266
Greene32216366
Grenada9993210318
Hancock5382094
Harrison35866823629
Hinds678114938162
Holmes10735610020
Humphreys35815216
Issaquena98300
Itawamba669186211
Jackson327065757
Jasper5191310
Jefferson2319123
Jefferson Davis3121031
Jones22767617836
Kemper28014399
Lafayette18963912228
Lamar1533332511
Lauderdale193111925069
Lawrence42012262
Leake92233110
Lee24326514930
Leflore13107618745
Lincoln10175214232
Lowndes1351569632
Madison31158423645
Marion81928718
Marshall105014316
Monroe11346415550
Montgomery43519469
Neshoba149310211137
Newton72320347
Noxubee53514194
Oktibbeha16584619130
Panola135826132
Pearl River818497120
Perry3701491
Pike1183478021
Pontotoc11501561
Prentiss72315483
Quitman354500
Rankin30537115218
Scott113423173
Sharkey25711438
Simpson99340*10418
Smith50213548
Stone34111507
Sunflower1337426311
Tallahatchie69914262
Tate909353212
Tippah6001630
Tishomingo617339624
Tunica46313122
Union943234611
Walthall579246713
Warren13484711322
Washington21047010623
Wayne863215910
Webster320135211
Wilkinson28817205
Winston712194011
Yalobusha40013357
Yazoo100823466
Total89,1752,6705,5821,114

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

