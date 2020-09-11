853 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 853 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi. Fifteen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 89,175 with 2,670 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Amite 1 Harrison 2 Lauderdale 2 Lee 1 Perry 2 Simpson 1 Warren 1

* 5 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between August 26 and September 4, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Choctaw 1 Clarke 1 Hinds 1 Lawrence 1 Pike 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 853 32 47 12 Alcorn 708 9 18 2 Amite 289 10 14 2 Attala 613 25 90 20 Benton 206 1 2 0 Bolivar 1701 58 166 21 Calhoun 499 12 25 4 Carroll 302 12 45 9 Chickasaw 618 24 43 13 Choctaw 168 5 2 0 Claiborne 446 16 43 9 Clarke 502 36 57 15 Clay 525 16 7 1 Coahoma 1067 23 78 2 Copiah 1136 32 47 4 Covington 769 18 17 4 De Soto 5091 54 62 12 Forrest 2269 68 169 40 Franklin 181 3 3 1 George 720 13 26 6 Greene 322 16 36 6 Grenada 999 32 103 18 Hancock 538 20 9 4 Harrison 3586 68 236 29 Hinds 6781 149 381 62 Holmes 1073 56 100 20 Humphreys 358 15 21 6 Issaquena 98 3 0 0 Itawamba 669 18 62 11 Jackson 3270 65 75 7 Jasper 519 13 1 0 Jefferson 231 9 12 3 Jefferson Davis 312 10 3 1 Jones 2276 76 178 36 Kemper 280 14 39 9 Lafayette 1896 39 122 28 Lamar 1533 33 25 11 Lauderdale 1931 119 250 69 Lawrence 420 12 26 2 Leake 922 33 11 0 Lee 2432 65 149 30 Leflore 1310 76 187 45 Lincoln 1017 52 142 32 Lowndes 1351 56 96 32 Madison 3115 84 236 45 Marion 819 28 71 8 Marshall 1050 14 31 6 Monroe 1134 64 155 50 Montgomery 435 19 46 9 Neshoba 1493 102 111 37 Newton 723 20 34 7 Noxubee 535 14 19 4 Oktibbeha 1658 46 191 30 Panola 1358 26 13 2 Pearl River 818 49 71 20 Perry 370 14 9 1 Pike 1183 47 80 21 Pontotoc 1150 15 6 1 Prentiss 723 15 48 3 Quitman 354 5 0 0 Rankin 3053 71 152 18 Scott 1134 23 17 3 Sharkey 257 11 43 8 Simpson 993 40* 104 18 Smith 502 13 54 8 Stone 341 11 50 7 Sunflower 1337 42 63 11 Tallahatchie 699 14 26 2 Tate 909 35 32 12 Tippah 600 16 3 0 Tishomingo 617 33 96 24 Tunica 463 13 12 2 Union 943 23 46 11 Walthall 579 24 67 13 Warren 1348 47 113 22 Washington 2104 70 106 23 Wayne 863 21 59 10 Webster 320 13 52 11 Wilkinson 288 17 20 5 Winston 712 19 40 11 Yalobusha 400 13 35 7 Yazoo 1008 23 46 6 Total 89,175 2,670 5,582 1,114

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

