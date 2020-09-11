853 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 853 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi. Fifteen additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 89,175 with 2,670 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|Amite
|1
|Harrison
|2
|Lauderdale
|2
|Lee
|1
|Perry
|2
|Simpson
|1
|Warren
|1
* 5 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between August 26 and September 4, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Choctaw
|1
|Clarke
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Lawrence
|1
|Pike
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|853
|32
|47
|12
|Alcorn
|708
|9
|18
|2
|Amite
|289
|10
|14
|2
|Attala
|613
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|206
|1
|2
|0
|Bolivar
|1701
|58
|166
|21
|Calhoun
|499
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|302
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|618
|24
|43
|13
|Choctaw
|168
|5
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|446
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|502
|36
|57
|15
|Clay
|525
|16
|7
|1
|Coahoma
|1067
|23
|78
|2
|Copiah
|1136
|32
|47
|4
|Covington
|769
|18
|17
|4
|De Soto
|5091
|54
|62
|12
|Forrest
|2269
|68
|169
|40
|Franklin
|181
|3
|3
|1
|George
|720
|13
|26
|6
|Greene
|322
|16
|36
|6
|Grenada
|999
|32
|103
|18
|Hancock
|538
|20
|9
|4
|Harrison
|3586
|68
|236
|29
|Hinds
|6781
|149
|381
|62
|Holmes
|1073
|56
|100
|20
|Humphreys
|358
|15
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|98
|3
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|669
|18
|62
|11
|Jackson
|3270
|65
|75
|7
|Jasper
|519
|13
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|231
|9
|12
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|312
|10
|3
|1
|Jones
|2276
|76
|178
|36
|Kemper
|280
|14
|39
|9
|Lafayette
|1896
|39
|122
|28
|Lamar
|1533
|33
|25
|11
|Lauderdale
|1931
|119
|250
|69
|Lawrence
|420
|12
|26
|2
|Leake
|922
|33
|11
|0
|Lee
|2432
|65
|149
|30
|Leflore
|1310
|76
|187
|45
|Lincoln
|1017
|52
|142
|32
|Lowndes
|1351
|56
|96
|32
|Madison
|3115
|84
|236
|45
|Marion
|819
|28
|71
|8
|Marshall
|1050
|14
|31
|6
|Monroe
|1134
|64
|155
|50
|Montgomery
|435
|19
|46
|9
|Neshoba
|1493
|102
|111
|37
|Newton
|723
|20
|34
|7
|Noxubee
|535
|14
|19
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1658
|46
|191
|30
|Panola
|1358
|26
|13
|2
|Pearl River
|818
|49
|71
|20
|Perry
|370
|14
|9
|1
|Pike
|1183
|47
|80
|21
|Pontotoc
|1150
|15
|6
|1
|Prentiss
|723
|15
|48
|3
|Quitman
|354
|5
|0
|0
|Rankin
|3053
|71
|152
|18
|Scott
|1134
|23
|17
|3
|Sharkey
|257
|11
|43
|8
|Simpson
|993
|40*
|104
|18
|Smith
|502
|13
|54
|8
|Stone
|341
|11
|50
|7
|Sunflower
|1337
|42
|63
|11
|Tallahatchie
|699
|14
|26
|2
|Tate
|909
|35
|32
|12
|Tippah
|600
|16
|3
|0
|Tishomingo
|617
|33
|96
|24
|Tunica
|463
|13
|12
|2
|Union
|943
|23
|46
|11
|Walthall
|579
|24
|67
|13
|Warren
|1348
|47
|113
|22
|Washington
|2104
|70
|106
|23
|Wayne
|863
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|320
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|288
|17
|20
|5
|Winston
|712
|19
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|400
|13
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|1008
|23
|46
|6
|Total
|89,175
|2,670
|5,582
|1,114
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
