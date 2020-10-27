854 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 854 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 20 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 116,617 with 3,283 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Nineteen deaths occurred between October 22 and October 26 in the counties below.

County Total Benton 2 Calhoun 1 Clarke 2 Clay 1 Covington 2 Itawamba 1 Jackson 2 Lee 2 Leflore 1 Lincoln 2 Marshall 1 Oktibbeha 1 Sharkey 1

One COVID-19 related death occurred on September 21, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Hinds 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Our totals for long-term care facilities will appear later today.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

