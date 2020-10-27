Severe Weather Tools

854 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 854 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 20 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 116,617 with 3,283 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Nineteen deaths occurred between October 22 and October 26 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Benton2
Calhoun1
Clarke2
Clay1
Covington2
Itawamba1
Jackson2
Lee2
Leflore1
Lincoln2
Marshall1
Oktibbeha1
Sharkey1

One COVID-19 related death occurred on September 21, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Hinds1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Our totals for long-term care facilities will appear later today.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams109344
Alcorn102112
Amite42713
Attala80526
Benton3608
Bolivar202877
Calhoun62713
Carroll49712
Chickasaw86226
Choctaw2086
Claiborne53916
Clarke76353
Clay70522
Coahoma125537
Copiah138736
Covington98529
De Soto721079
Forrest309478
Franklin2483
George101419
Greene47918
Grenada122639
Hancock85928
Harrison539884
Hinds8011179
Holmes114960
Humphreys44916
Issaquena1074
Itawamba115926
Jackson469387
Jasper69217
Jefferson27710
Jefferson Davis41711
Jones296184
Kemper32715
Lafayette253143
Lamar229138
Lauderdale2499135
Lawrence53414
Leake115842
Lee364082
Leflore169188
Lincoln142959
Lowndes181262
Madison384394
Marion95443
Marshall147330
Monroe153073
Montgomery55423
Neshoba1861111
Newton86827
Noxubee60117
Oktibbeha203755
Panola170640
Pearl River115060
Perry51223
Pike140456
Pontotoc149020
Prentiss108320
Quitman4216
Rankin401686
Scott126229
Sharkey28715
Simpson122349
Smith59816
Stone48614
Sunflower164049
Tallahatchie84626
Tate119339
Tippah93123
Tishomingo82241
Tunica53617
Union119725
Walthall64127
Warren156056
Washington260399
Wayne102722
Webster37813
Wilkinson33820
Winston84621
Yalobusha55614
Yazoo122734
Total116,6173,283

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

