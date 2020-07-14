862 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 862 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. Twenty-three additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 37,542 with 1,272 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|Grenada
|3
|Hinds
|4
|Holmes
|1
|Jones
|1
|Lee
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|3
|Pike
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Walthall
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|1
|Winston
|2
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|388
|20
|44
|11
|Alcorn
|113
|2
|1
|1
|Amite
|118
|3
|13
|2
|Attala
|390
|24
|89
|19
|Benton
|49
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|428
|18
|42
|6
|Calhoun
|176
|5
|23
|4
|Carroll
|189
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|304
|19
|35
|11
|Choctaw
|76
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|318
|11
|43
|8
|Clarke
|234
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|268
|11
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|237
|6
|1
|0
|Copiah
|690
|16
|30
|3
|Covington
|466
|5
|3
|0
|Desoto
|2050
|20
|21
|5
|Forrest
|1071
|43
|95
|29
|Franklin
|58
|2
|3
|1
|George
|131
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|118
|10
|34
|6
|Grenada
|634
|12
|51
|7
|Hancock
|158
|13
|8
|4
|Harrison
|1231
|16
|99
|9
|Hinds
|3102
|58
|153
|20
|Holmes
|608
|42
|98
|20
|Humphreys
|178
|10
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|152
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|809
|19
|48
|6
|Jasper
|295
|6
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|135
|3
|2
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|129
|4
|3
|1
|Jones
|1254
|50
|157
|34
|Kemper
|184
|14
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|527
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|612
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|975
|81
|202
|52
|Lawrence
|218
|2
|0
|0
|Leake
|651
|20
|3
|0
|Lee
|640
|23
|66
|15
|Leflore
|569
|56
|175
|41
|Lincoln
|541
|36
|115
|27
|Lowndes
|553
|17
|25
|8
|Madison
|1560
|39
|141
|19
|Marion
|356
|12
|16
|2
|Marshall
|307
|4
|11
|1
|Monroe
|472
|39
|112
|31
|Montgomery
|190
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1050
|77
|106
|30
|Newton
|379
|10
|7
|1
|Noxubee
|281
|9
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|632
|28
|132
|18
|Panola
|469
|6
|3
|1
|Pearl River
|317
|32
|50
|12
|Perry
|95
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|528
|21
|42
|10
|Pontotoc
|390
|6
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|129
|4
|24
|3
|Quitman
|104
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|1173
|20
|61
|6
|Scott
|837
|15
|15
|2
|Sharkey
|52
|0
|1
|0
|Simpson
|461
|3
|3
|0
|Smith
|261
|12
|52
|8
|Stone
|80
|2
|2
|1
|Sunflower
|526
|9
|1
|0
|Tallahatchie
|206
|4
|3
|1
|Tate
|418
|13
|27
|8
|Tippah
|151
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|111
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|127
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|258
|11
|20
|8
|Walthall
|289
|9
|28
|3
|Warren
|612
|22
|39
|9
|Washington
|782
|14
|24
|4
|Wayne
|575
|19
|47
|6
|Webster
|135
|11
|52
|10
|Wilkinson
|104
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|305
|13
|39
|10
|Yalobusha
|208
|9
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|574
|7
|20
|2
|Total
|37,542
|1,272
|3,036
|615
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- 862 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths reported in Mississippi
- Jonestown mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement
- Mississippi State Medical Association calls for statewide mask mandate
- Ponzi scheme convict wants prison release due to pandemic
- Mississippi schools release plans for Fall 2020