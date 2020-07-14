Breaking News
862 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 862 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. Twenty-three additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 37,542 with 1,272 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Grenada3
Hinds4
Holmes1
Jones1
Lee1
Lincoln1
Marshall1
Monroe3
Pike1
Rankin1
Sunflower1
Walthall1
Warren1
Washington1
Winston2

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams388204411
Alcorn113211
Amite1183132
Attala390248919
Benton49010
Bolivar42818426
Calhoun1765234
Carroll18911459
Chickasaw304193511
Choctaw76400
Claiborne31811438
Clarke23425199
Clay2681121
Coahoma237610
Copiah69016303
Covington466530
Desoto205020215
Forrest1071439529
Franklin58231
George131310
Greene11810346
Grenada63412517
Hancock1581384
Harrison123116999
Hinds31025815320
Holmes608429820
Humphreys17810186
Issaquena11100
Itawamba1528347
Jackson80919486
Jasper295610
Jefferson135320
Jefferson Davis129431
Jones12545015734
Kemper18414389
Lafayette5274421
Lamar612732
Lauderdale9758120252
Lawrence218200
Leake6512030
Lee640236615
Leflore5695617541
Lincoln5413611527
Lowndes55317258
Madison15603914119
Marion35612162
Marshall3074111
Monroe4723911231
Montgomery190300
Neshoba10507710630
Newton3791071
Noxubee2819153
Oktibbeha6322813218
Panola469631
Pearl River317325012
Perry95400
Pike528214210
Pontotoc390631
Prentiss1294243
Quitman104100
Rankin117320616
Scott83715152
Sharkey52010
Simpson461330
Smith26112528
Stone80221
Sunflower526910
Tallahatchie206431
Tate41813278
Tippah1511100
Tishomingo111120
Tunica1273122
Union25811208
Walthall2899283
Warren61222399
Washington78214244
Wayne57519476
Webster135115210
Wilkinson104952
Winston305133910
Yalobusha2089357
Yazoo5747202
Total37,5421,2723,036615

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

