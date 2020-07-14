862 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 862 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. Twenty-three additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 37,542 with 1,272 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Grenada 3 Hinds 4 Holmes 1 Jones 1 Lee 1 Lincoln 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 3 Pike 1 Rankin 1 Sunflower 1 Walthall 1 Warren 1 Washington 1 Winston 2

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 388 20 44 11 Alcorn 113 2 1 1 Amite 118 3 13 2 Attala 390 24 89 19 Benton 49 0 1 0 Bolivar 428 18 42 6 Calhoun 176 5 23 4 Carroll 189 11 45 9 Chickasaw 304 19 35 11 Choctaw 76 4 0 0 Claiborne 318 11 43 8 Clarke 234 25 19 9 Clay 268 11 2 1 Coahoma 237 6 1 0 Copiah 690 16 30 3 Covington 466 5 3 0 Desoto 2050 20 21 5 Forrest 1071 43 95 29 Franklin 58 2 3 1 George 131 3 1 0 Greene 118 10 34 6 Grenada 634 12 51 7 Hancock 158 13 8 4 Harrison 1231 16 99 9 Hinds 3102 58 153 20 Holmes 608 42 98 20 Humphreys 178 10 18 6 Issaquena 11 1 0 0 Itawamba 152 8 34 7 Jackson 809 19 48 6 Jasper 295 6 1 0 Jefferson 135 3 2 0 Jefferson Davis 129 4 3 1 Jones 1254 50 157 34 Kemper 184 14 38 9 Lafayette 527 4 42 1 Lamar 612 7 3 2 Lauderdale 975 81 202 52 Lawrence 218 2 0 0 Leake 651 20 3 0 Lee 640 23 66 15 Leflore 569 56 175 41 Lincoln 541 36 115 27 Lowndes 553 17 25 8 Madison 1560 39 141 19 Marion 356 12 16 2 Marshall 307 4 11 1 Monroe 472 39 112 31 Montgomery 190 3 0 0 Neshoba 1050 77 106 30 Newton 379 10 7 1 Noxubee 281 9 15 3 Oktibbeha 632 28 132 18 Panola 469 6 3 1 Pearl River 317 32 50 12 Perry 95 4 0 0 Pike 528 21 42 10 Pontotoc 390 6 3 1 Prentiss 129 4 24 3 Quitman 104 1 0 0 Rankin 1173 20 61 6 Scott 837 15 15 2 Sharkey 52 0 1 0 Simpson 461 3 3 0 Smith 261 12 52 8 Stone 80 2 2 1 Sunflower 526 9 1 0 Tallahatchie 206 4 3 1 Tate 418 13 27 8 Tippah 151 11 0 0 Tishomingo 111 1 2 0 Tunica 127 3 12 2 Union 258 11 20 8 Walthall 289 9 28 3 Warren 612 22 39 9 Washington 782 14 24 4 Wayne 575 19 47 6 Webster 135 11 52 10 Wilkinson 104 9 5 2 Winston 305 13 39 10 Yalobusha 208 9 35 7 Yazoo 574 7 20 2 Total 37,542 1,272 3,036 615

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

