862 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 862 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 103,681 with 3,080 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Six deaths occurred between September 19 and October 8 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Bolivar1
Desoto2
Newton1
Sunflower1
Walthall1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams987405113
Alcorn88411182
Amite36810152
Attala700259020
Benton2704140
Bolivar19337521730
Calhoun56312254
Carroll34112459
Chickasaw764244413
Choctaw195610
Claiborne51316439
Clarke647489025
Clay62820193
Coahoma120534866
Copiah127635706
Covington863253410
De Soto6076747314
Forrest27717617541
Franklin209341
George86015346
Greene42417386
Grenada11503611020
Hancock67225254
Harrison43007925532
Hinds741816645170
Holmes11136010120
Humphreys38316216
Issaquena106300
Itawamba982248317
Jackson395674858
Jasper6211610
Jefferson25210133
Jefferson Davis3681131
Jones26568118337
Kemper30315409
Lafayette23244112328
Lamar1962373211
Lauderdale219912826174
Lawrence46314262
Leake102139355
Lee31397517333
Leflore15028219145
Lincoln12095314232
Lowndes1681599833
Madison34819123845
Marion903419214
Marshall116422436
Monroe13327117052
Montgomery50621519
Neshoba167610912538
Newton81127399
Noxubee57916204
Oktibbeha18915418931
Panola159433183
Pearl River990548822
Perry45521207
Pike1293559727
Pontotoc137818161
Prentiss93619483
Quitman405600
Rankin35638317323
Scott119328213
Sharkey27014438
Simpson11304810819
Smith56415548
Stone41613508
Sunflower1527498014
Tallahatchie79724297
Tate1077384913
Tippah76418390
Tishomingo742399626
Tunica51217152
Union1073244611
Walthall616276713
Warren14595311925
Washington23668615232
Wayne950215910
Webster355135211
Wilkinson31519205
Winston780204011
Yalobusha46314357
Yazoo1098337112
Total103,6813,0806,3101,249

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

