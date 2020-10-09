862 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 862 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 103,681 with 3,080 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Six deaths occurred between September 19 and October 8 in the counties below.

County Total Bolivar 1 Desoto 2 Newton 1 Sunflower 1 Walthall 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 987 40 51 13 Alcorn 884 11 18 2 Amite 368 10 15 2 Attala 700 25 90 20 Benton 270 4 14 0 Bolivar 1933 75 217 30 Calhoun 563 12 25 4 Carroll 341 12 45 9 Chickasaw 764 24 44 13 Choctaw 195 6 1 0 Claiborne 513 16 43 9 Clarke 647 48 90 25 Clay 628 20 19 3 Coahoma 1205 34 86 6 Copiah 1276 35 70 6 Covington 863 25 34 10 De Soto 6076 74 73 14 Forrest 2771 76 175 41 Franklin 209 3 4 1 George 860 15 34 6 Greene 424 17 38 6 Grenada 1150 36 110 20 Hancock 672 25 25 4 Harrison 4300 79 255 32 Hinds 7418 166 451 70 Holmes 1113 60 101 20 Humphreys 383 16 21 6 Issaquena 106 3 0 0 Itawamba 982 24 83 17 Jackson 3956 74 85 8 Jasper 621 16 1 0 Jefferson 252 10 13 3 Jefferson Davis 368 11 3 1 Jones 2656 81 183 37 Kemper 303 15 40 9 Lafayette 2324 41 123 28 Lamar 1962 37 32 11 Lauderdale 2199 128 261 74 Lawrence 463 14 26 2 Leake 1021 39 35 5 Lee 3139 75 173 33 Leflore 1502 82 191 45 Lincoln 1209 53 142 32 Lowndes 1681 59 98 33 Madison 3481 91 238 45 Marion 903 41 92 14 Marshall 1164 22 43 6 Monroe 1332 71 170 52 Montgomery 506 21 51 9 Neshoba 1676 109 125 38 Newton 811 27 39 9 Noxubee 579 16 20 4 Oktibbeha 1891 54 189 31 Panola 1594 33 18 3 Pearl River 990 54 88 22 Perry 455 21 20 7 Pike 1293 55 97 27 Pontotoc 1378 18 16 1 Prentiss 936 19 48 3 Quitman 405 6 0 0 Rankin 3563 83 173 23 Scott 1193 28 21 3 Sharkey 270 14 43 8 Simpson 1130 48 108 19 Smith 564 15 54 8 Stone 416 13 50 8 Sunflower 1527 49 80 14 Tallahatchie 797 24 29 7 Tate 1077 38 49 13 Tippah 764 18 39 0 Tishomingo 742 39 96 26 Tunica 512 17 15 2 Union 1073 24 46 11 Walthall 616 27 67 13 Warren 1459 53 119 25 Washington 2366 86 152 32 Wayne 950 21 59 10 Webster 355 13 52 11 Wilkinson 315 19 20 5 Winston 780 20 40 11 Yalobusha 463 14 35 7 Yazoo 1098 33 71 12 Total 103,681 3,080 6,310 1,249

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

