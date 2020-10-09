862 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 862 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 103,681 with 3,080 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Six deaths occurred between September 19 and October 8 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Bolivar
|1
|Desoto
|2
|Newton
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Walthall
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|987
|40
|51
|13
|Alcorn
|884
|11
|18
|2
|Amite
|368
|10
|15
|2
|Attala
|700
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|270
|4
|14
|0
|Bolivar
|1933
|75
|217
|30
|Calhoun
|563
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|341
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|764
|24
|44
|13
|Choctaw
|195
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|513
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|647
|48
|90
|25
|Clay
|628
|20
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1205
|34
|86
|6
|Copiah
|1276
|35
|70
|6
|Covington
|863
|25
|34
|10
|De Soto
|6076
|74
|73
|14
|Forrest
|2771
|76
|175
|41
|Franklin
|209
|3
|4
|1
|George
|860
|15
|34
|6
|Greene
|424
|17
|38
|6
|Grenada
|1150
|36
|110
|20
|Hancock
|672
|25
|25
|4
|Harrison
|4300
|79
|255
|32
|Hinds
|7418
|166
|451
|70
|Holmes
|1113
|60
|101
|20
|Humphreys
|383
|16
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|106
|3
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|982
|24
|83
|17
|Jackson
|3956
|74
|85
|8
|Jasper
|621
|16
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|252
|10
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|368
|11
|3
|1
|Jones
|2656
|81
|183
|37
|Kemper
|303
|15
|40
|9
|Lafayette
|2324
|41
|123
|28
|Lamar
|1962
|37
|32
|11
|Lauderdale
|2199
|128
|261
|74
|Lawrence
|463
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1021
|39
|35
|5
|Lee
|3139
|75
|173
|33
|Leflore
|1502
|82
|191
|45
|Lincoln
|1209
|53
|142
|32
|Lowndes
|1681
|59
|98
|33
|Madison
|3481
|91
|238
|45
|Marion
|903
|41
|92
|14
|Marshall
|1164
|22
|43
|6
|Monroe
|1332
|71
|170
|52
|Montgomery
|506
|21
|51
|9
|Neshoba
|1676
|109
|125
|38
|Newton
|811
|27
|39
|9
|Noxubee
|579
|16
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1891
|54
|189
|31
|Panola
|1594
|33
|18
|3
|Pearl River
|990
|54
|88
|22
|Perry
|455
|21
|20
|7
|Pike
|1293
|55
|97
|27
|Pontotoc
|1378
|18
|16
|1
|Prentiss
|936
|19
|48
|3
|Quitman
|405
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|3563
|83
|173
|23
|Scott
|1193
|28
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|270
|14
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1130
|48
|108
|19
|Smith
|564
|15
|54
|8
|Stone
|416
|13
|50
|8
|Sunflower
|1527
|49
|80
|14
|Tallahatchie
|797
|24
|29
|7
|Tate
|1077
|38
|49
|13
|Tippah
|764
|18
|39
|0
|Tishomingo
|742
|39
|96
|26
|Tunica
|512
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1073
|24
|46
|11
|Walthall
|616
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1459
|53
|119
|25
|Washington
|2366
|86
|152
|32
|Wayne
|950
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|355
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|315
|19
|20
|5
|Winston
|780
|20
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|463
|14
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|1098
|33
|71
|12
|Total
|103,681
|3,080
|6,310
|1,249
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
