868 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 868 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Nineteen additional deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 36,287 with 1,249 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Copiah1
Hinds2
Lowndes1
Rankin4
Walthall1
Wayne1
Yazoo1

8 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between June 12 and July 6, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

CountyTotal
Desoto1
Hinds1
Lowndes3
Madison1
Noxubee1
Union1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Detailed reporting of long-term care information will resume on Monday.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams35820
Alcorn1072
Amite1123
Attala38624
Benton470
Bolivar41218
Calhoun1705
Carroll18211
Chickasaw30019
Choctaw764
Claiborne30811
Clarke22325
Clay26111
Coahoma2306
Copiah67016
Covington4465
Desoto195920
Forrest103843
Franklin542
George1233
Greene11610
Grenada6049
Hancock14813
Harrison117716
Hinds299254
Holmes59541
Humphreys16910
Issaquena101
Itawamba1478
Jackson79819
Jasper2816
Jefferson1283
Jefferson Davis1254
Jones122449
Kemper18414
Lafayette5064
Lamar5837
Lauderdale96681
Lawrence2132
Leake63420
Lee62822
Leflore53456
Lincoln53335
Lowndes54817
Madison148439
Marion34512
Marshall2923
Monroe46135
Montgomery1793
Neshoba104677
Newton37610
Noxubee2799
Oktibbeha61928
Panola4546
Pearl River30332
Perry914
Pike50520
Pontotoc3556
Prentiss1274
Quitman1011
Rankin112619
Scott82415
Sharkey480
Simpson4433
Smith25212
Stone772
Sunflower5048
Tallahatchie1954
Tate39213
Tippah14611
Tishomingo1061
Tunica1253
Union25412
Walthall2708
Warren60021
Washington73713
Wayne56519
Webster13411
Wilkinson989
Winston30111
Yalobusha2089
Yazoo5607
Total36,2871,249

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

