868 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 868 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Nineteen additional deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 36,287 with 1,249 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Copiah 1 Hinds 2 Lowndes 1 Rankin 4 Walthall 1 Wayne 1 Yazoo 1

* 8 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between June 12 and July 6, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

County Total Desoto 1 Hinds 1 Lowndes 3 Madison 1 Noxubee 1 Union 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Detailed reporting of long-term care information will resume on Monday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Adams 358 20 Alcorn 107 2 Amite 112 3 Attala 386 24 Benton 47 0 Bolivar 412 18 Calhoun 170 5 Carroll 182 11 Chickasaw 300 19 Choctaw 76 4 Claiborne 308 11 Clarke 223 25 Clay 261 11 Coahoma 230 6 Copiah 670 16 Covington 446 5 Desoto 1959 20 Forrest 1038 43 Franklin 54 2 George 123 3 Greene 116 10 Grenada 604 9 Hancock 148 13 Harrison 1177 16 Hinds 2992 54 Holmes 595 41 Humphreys 169 10 Issaquena 10 1 Itawamba 147 8 Jackson 798 19 Jasper 281 6 Jefferson 128 3 Jefferson Davis 125 4 Jones 1224 49 Kemper 184 14 Lafayette 506 4 Lamar 583 7 Lauderdale 966 81 Lawrence 213 2 Leake 634 20 Lee 628 22 Leflore 534 56 Lincoln 533 35 Lowndes 548 17 Madison 1484 39 Marion 345 12 Marshall 292 3 Monroe 461 35 Montgomery 179 3 Neshoba 1046 77 Newton 376 10 Noxubee 279 9 Oktibbeha 619 28 Panola 454 6 Pearl River 303 32 Perry 91 4 Pike 505 20 Pontotoc 355 6 Prentiss 127 4 Quitman 101 1 Rankin 1126 19 Scott 824 15 Sharkey 48 0 Simpson 443 3 Smith 252 12 Stone 77 2 Sunflower 504 8 Tallahatchie 195 4 Tate 392 13 Tippah 146 11 Tishomingo 106 1 Tunica 125 3 Union 254 12 Walthall 270 8 Warren 600 21 Washington 737 13 Wayne 565 19 Webster 134 11 Wilkinson 98 9 Winston 301 11 Yalobusha 208 9 Yazoo 560 7 Total 36,287 1,249

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

