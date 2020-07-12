868 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 868 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Nineteen additional deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 36,287 with 1,249 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|Copiah
|1
|Hinds
|2
|Lowndes
|1
|Rankin
|4
|Walthall
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Yazoo
|1
* 8 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between June 12 and July 6, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:
|County
|Total
|Desoto
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Lowndes
|3
|Madison
|1
|Noxubee
|1
|Union
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
Detailed reporting of long-term care information will resume on Monday.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Adams
|358
|20
|Alcorn
|107
|2
|Amite
|112
|3
|Attala
|386
|24
|Benton
|47
|0
|Bolivar
|412
|18
|Calhoun
|170
|5
|Carroll
|182
|11
|Chickasaw
|300
|19
|Choctaw
|76
|4
|Claiborne
|308
|11
|Clarke
|223
|25
|Clay
|261
|11
|Coahoma
|230
|6
|Copiah
|670
|16
|Covington
|446
|5
|Desoto
|1959
|20
|Forrest
|1038
|43
|Franklin
|54
|2
|George
|123
|3
|Greene
|116
|10
|Grenada
|604
|9
|Hancock
|148
|13
|Harrison
|1177
|16
|Hinds
|2992
|54
|Holmes
|595
|41
|Humphreys
|169
|10
|Issaquena
|10
|1
|Itawamba
|147
|8
|Jackson
|798
|19
|Jasper
|281
|6
|Jefferson
|128
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|125
|4
|Jones
|1224
|49
|Kemper
|184
|14
|Lafayette
|506
|4
|Lamar
|583
|7
|Lauderdale
|966
|81
|Lawrence
|213
|2
|Leake
|634
|20
|Lee
|628
|22
|Leflore
|534
|56
|Lincoln
|533
|35
|Lowndes
|548
|17
|Madison
|1484
|39
|Marion
|345
|12
|Marshall
|292
|3
|Monroe
|461
|35
|Montgomery
|179
|3
|Neshoba
|1046
|77
|Newton
|376
|10
|Noxubee
|279
|9
|Oktibbeha
|619
|28
|Panola
|454
|6
|Pearl River
|303
|32
|Perry
|91
|4
|Pike
|505
|20
|Pontotoc
|355
|6
|Prentiss
|127
|4
|Quitman
|101
|1
|Rankin
|1126
|19
|Scott
|824
|15
|Sharkey
|48
|0
|Simpson
|443
|3
|Smith
|252
|12
|Stone
|77
|2
|Sunflower
|504
|8
|Tallahatchie
|195
|4
|Tate
|392
|13
|Tippah
|146
|11
|Tishomingo
|106
|1
|Tunica
|125
|3
|Union
|254
|12
|Walthall
|270
|8
|Warren
|600
|21
|Washington
|737
|13
|Wayne
|565
|19
|Webster
|134
|11
|Wilkinson
|98
|9
|Winston
|301
|11
|Yalobusha
|208
|9
|Yazoo
|560
|7
|Total
|36,287
|1,249
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
